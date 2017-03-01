Little Mix announce NO MORE SAD SONGS ft. MGK as their new single; ruin my fave song in the process

so is this going to be their pop radio single? Reply

No one knows because, as always, their team is a being a mess. Like, the Touch remix is expected to impact radio in 12 days, and apparently they're performing with Kid Ink at the KCA, so people are saying that NMSS may be the next UK single. Reply

if they waste NMSS on only the uk, i'm unstanning like what kind of absolutely ridiculous flop decision Reply

lol smh. It sounds like they're going to go the rhythmic + pop single route like rih did last yr with needed me/kiss it better. I don't know, I really really hope one of them lands and that they don't restrict NMSS to the UK because I really think it could do well in the US Reply

why are they dressed like extras from coyote ugly? and why can't they upgrade their features, surely ariana can give them a hookup. Reply

mte like are they in tx rn or something lmao Reply

They filmed the video in Nashville 😂 Reply

well, i wanted no more sad songs as a single..... but not like this. Reply

My current mood. Reply

Mte Reply

at least they're making this a single, although i have questions. 1) is this going to be worldwide or another wasted uk/ireland single? 2) if the answer to the previous question is worldwide, then i'm lost @ their stateside team's strategy because a month ago SOTME was the single, then touch and now they're already doing this one like i appreciate that this iconic bop is being chosen as a single but damn y'all can't even spend a minute to promote the two singles you already have out at least they're making this a single, although i have questions. 1) is this going to be worldwide or another wasted uk/ireland single? 2) if the answer to the previous question is worldwide, then i'm lost @ their stateside team's strategy because a month ago SOTME was the single, then touch and now they're already doing this one like i appreciate that this iconic bop is being chosen as a single but damn y'all can't even spend a minute to promote the two singles you already have out Reply

I'm just here to say I can't stand water gun kelly and I wanna punch him in the face and no, he isn't hot, pls people seek therapy (lol this isn't directed at u op but I can only take 5 comments of people with no taste saying he's hot). Reply

Aren't u a larrie Reply

attacking me with false statements! I didn't know u were a water gun kelly stan, wow. that explains it! Reply

he looks so fucking dirty and nasty, people who think he's attractive need serious help or a visit to their eye doctor. Reply

I hate MGK. I'm pissed at this decision. Reply

I've never thought he was hot tbh but on "Roadies," his character had a cute personality & so it made him seem likable for a minute? Idk, still isn't physically attractive tho. Reply

his entire existence is abhorrent, idg who is even his target audience. juggalos with a refined taste? Reply

lol @ water gun kelly Reply

Water gun kelly I can't lol Reply

I'm watching Beyond The Light rn. He is so beige it's not even funny. Reply

No more sad songs is one of my faves from the album but they need to make power a single Reply

seriously, power is so good! Reply

WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY



this, power, and down&dirty are my top 3 on this album WHY MUST THEY RUIN A GREAT THING Reply

i've been listening to the album on repeat all afternoon. I like the song but there are other better bops in there.



Also, just this afternoon i was talking with a friend about how it looks like they're saying "no más sesos" in spanish and it confuses the hell out of me. Reply

Dead @ no más sesos. Reply

zombie queens Reply

I googled Tragic Bun Jelly. He has the perfect look to be in a flop punk rock band.



Speaking of ruin songs, I think G-Sleazy ruined "Make Me". I still hope Britney will bless us with a G-Freaky free version...





#JusticeForPower #JusticeForDown&Dirty Reply

Why bother releasing another single when Touch is still not the smash hit it should be? And if another single is necessary, why not pick You Gotta Not and help poor Meghan Trainor pay her next month's rent? Reply

whyyyyyyy are they doing that to this song Reply

the song doesn't need MGK uuuuuggghhhh Reply

I can't fucking believe that mgk networked and hustled his way back to relevancy. Reply

They look like they walked out of that movie "Coyote Ugly". :/ Reply

