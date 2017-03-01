Little Mix announce NO MORE SAD SONGS ft. MGK as their new single; ruin my fave song in the process
Who fancies something new? 🙊 SO excited to announce that our next single is 🥁 #NoMoreSadSongs ft. @machinegunkelly! OUT FRIDAY 💕 the girls x pic.twitter.com/6spDI1IU08— Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 1, 2017
ONTD, have your faves ever ruined your favorite song?
at least they're making this a single, although i have questions. 1) is this going to be worldwide or another wasted uk/ireland single? 2) if the answer to the previous question is worldwide, then i'm lost @ their stateside team's strategy because a month ago SOTME was the single, then touch and now they're already doing this one like i appreciate that this iconic bop is being chosen as a single but damn y'all can't even spend a minute to promote the two singles you already have out
this, power, and down&dirty are my top 3 on this album WHY MUST THEY RUIN A GREAT THING
Also, just this afternoon i was talking with a friend about how it looks like they're saying "no más sesos" in spanish and it confuses the hell out of me.
Speaking of ruin songs, I think G-Sleazy ruined "Make Me". I still hope Britney will bless us with a G-Freaky free version...
#JusticeForPower #JusticeForDown&Dirty
Why bother releasing another single when Touch is still not the smash hit it should be? And if another single is necessary, why not pick You Gotta Not and help poor Meghan Trainor pay her next month's rent?
their team are the worst