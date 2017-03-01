NETFLIX - David Fincher's MINDHUNTER Teaser Starring Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv

based on a book huh, imma hav to find it rq Reply

The book was really good. Reply

good, because i found it :D if i read 100pg per day i should be done in no time Reply

ooh this looks interesting. Reply

ANNA TORV! Reply

I'll watch anything Fincher and I love Anna Torv but ugh I don't like Jonathan Groff, he irks me Reply

Same. His face just irks me Reply

I like him a lot as a person, but his acting is so smarmy, no matter who he's playing. Reply

i was just saying yesterday that i find him annoying. smarmy is about right Reply

I have faith that Fincher will get a good performance out of Geoff! Reply

He's generally pretty likable. Why not? Reply

Idk what he's like personally or anything. I've only seen him on glee and looking but he came off as hammy and kinda smug. just might be his acting style that bugs me. Reply

I think he's cute but I can never warm up to him completely bc he's such bffs with Lea Michele and you know, birds of a feather flock together~ Reply

AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH Reply

david fincher is a racist and a creep.



oh no what don't i know? Reply

Shit really? Reply

this has no relation to that movie that came out years ago starring Val Kilmer and LL Cool J.



Not interested then.





David Fincher gonna save Netflix, which has been shit for a bit imo. Reply

I'm still a bit disappointed his Utopia remake fell through with HBO. It's an incredible series, but I would have been okay with him at the helm doing an American version. Reply

i have this book but haven't read it yet lol, standard. this looks good! Reply

I do not hate Mindhunters starring LL Cool J, I won't lie.



While I'm hf Anna, I hope the cast doesn't stay this melanin-deprived. Reply

Haha, I actually watched that movie back in the day because I thought it had something to do with the book. But I pretty much tuned in because I had a crush on Patricia Velásquez and Will Kemp at the time.



And agreed, I wish the main cast was a bit more diverse... Reply

ANNAAAA TORV<3 my love Reply

I'll watch this. I like Groff and wouldn't have expected him in something like this. Reply

Anna Torv was so good in Fringe Reply

I still remember watching the pilot and my friends and I were loving the premise but hating Anna in the role (something about her early performance just didn't work for me). Boy did that change quick, she quickly won me over as the show went on. I was really missing her after the series ended, wondering what type of projects she'd be up to after Fringe. Reply

she was really wooden in the pilot but she relaxed (idk if that's the right word) into the role and was amazing Reply

Hnnnnnnng Fincher Reply

My queen is back! Also Jonathan Groff. I'll be watching this.



Irrelevant: I have a crush who looks like Jonathan Groff, so whenever Groff shows up on my screen I feel like I'm watching my crush which is a bit creepy. Reply

