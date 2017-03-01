|| tulip ||

NETFLIX - David Fincher's MINDHUNTER Teaser Starring Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv



First look teaser released for new original series MINDHUNTER, which will premiere globally on Netflix in October. MINDHUNTER features Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallanay (Sully), Anna Torv (Fringe) and Hannah Gross (Unless).

This is based on the book, Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, for those who might recall, this has no relation to that movie that came out years ago starring Val Kilmer and LL Cool J. I'm just here for Anna Torv, it's_been_84_years.gif Along with Fincher, Charlize Theron is an Exective Producer.


