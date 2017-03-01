NETFLIX - David Fincher's MINDHUNTER Teaser Starring Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv
First look teaser released for new original series MINDHUNTER, which will premiere globally on Netflix in October. MINDHUNTER features Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallanay (Sully), Anna Torv (Fringe) and Hannah Gross (Unless).
---
This is based on the book, Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, for those who might recall, this has no relation to that movie that came out years ago starring Val Kilmer and LL Cool J. I'm just here for Anna Torv, it's_been_84_years.gif Along with Fincher, Charlize Theron is an Exective Producer.
SOURCE 1
Not interested then.
David Fincher gonna save Netflix, which has been shit for a bit imo.
While I'm hf Anna, I hope the cast doesn't stay this melanin-deprived.
And agreed, I wish the main cast was a bit more diverse...
Irrelevant: I have a crush who looks like Jonathan Groff, so whenever Groff shows up on my screen I feel like I'm watching my crush which is a bit creepy.
eyes catch the name Anna Torv
immediately stop and scroll back up