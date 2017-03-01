March 1st, 2017, 11:39 am dynamite_state FO&O (fka The Fooo Conspiracy) - Gotta Thing About You [MV] Source: TheFoooMusicVEVOMelodifestivalen discussion post? Who do you want to represent Sweden in Eurovision this year? Tagged: european celebrities, eurovision, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 22 comments Add comment
Ideally, I want a Loreen win but having to manage expectations on that one now. I'd be ok with Mariette or Robin going to Kiev. Anyone but Wiktoria (or Owe.)