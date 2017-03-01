Ava DuVernay kicks off women's history month with a 12 hour twitter-a-thon

I'm SHOOK this is amazing. Julie Dash and Kasi Lemmons! I went to Daughters of the Dust at BAM a few weeks ago and the original publicists tried to get Julie on the phone to intro the film I was SHOOK (it was a bad time for her sadly).



I scanned this list in a gay panic looking for Claire Denis but she doesn't tweet so I shouldn't be disappointed Reply

Thread

Link

Age bias here, but Denis does not look like someone who knows how to tweet or is fully aware of what twitter is. LOL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ava is such an inspiration.

Also, the fuckyeahwomenfilmdirectors Tumblr is outstanding!



Edited at 2017-03-01 06:56 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mte @ both Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss, I am a sucker for compliments, thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Took me a bit to realise they're not taking over a channel, but yeah, get the word out, I'll be there. Reply

Thread

Link





i was jealous as fuck of her when she posted this the other night lmao



Afterparties. 13th and Moonlight in the house. 💛 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lvnG1on9WT — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 27, 2017

ah this is amazingi was jealous as fuck of her when she posted this the other night lmao Reply

Thread

Link

He looks smitten - lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get it girl, he's so fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are they together? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ship it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm always here for Ava...i cant believe how far she's come! My fondest memory is going to watch Big Words and having a google chat with her afterwards. Then we were cut off cos the even had to warp and i mentioned it on twitter and she liked my tweet and followed me.



I'm really envious of how she manages to do so much. I can barely get my short film script finished. Reply

Thread

Link

oh wow that's awesome! looking forward to it Reply

Thread

Link

aims to release films through their partnership with netflix directed by men of colour and women that might not otherwise get a release



This would be great. And I wish Netflix had a way to search for criteria - like female directors. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I was just saying that the other day about Netflix! So frustrating that their search function isn't better. And I hate how it takes so many clicks to get the details of a film to see who wrote/directed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her production company. It's such a great idea. Reply

Thread

Link