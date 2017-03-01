Ava DuVernay kicks off women's history month with a 12 hour twitter-a-thon
Ava DuVernay to celebrate Women's History Month with 12-hour Twitter takeover by female filmmakers https://t.co/g5ivqrutFl— LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) March 1, 2017
- For 12 hours from 10 a.m. EST to 11 p.m. 30 female directors (tweeting in shifts) will answer your questions on twitter
- The filmmakers include Anna Rose Holmer (director of The Fits), Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding, Queen of Katwe), Amma Asante (Belle, A United Kingdom) and many, many more
- The rebel-a-thon is to drive up membership for DuVernay's distribution company ARRAY
- ARRAY is fully funded by DuVernay and membership contributions and aims to release films through their partnership with netflix directed by men of colour and women that might not otherwise get a release
- If you want to get a jump on donating you can contribute HERE
.@ava and @ARRAYNow are taking over Twitter tomorrow, celebrating women filmmakers, to kick off #womenshistorymonth https://t.co/ZisHSc1lUb pic.twitter.com/Dr0dwBHD9s— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) March 1, 2017
source 1 2
Yay! I love Ava, I love her distribution company. Will be tweeting along as much as possible tomorrow.
I scanned this list in a gay panic looking for Claire Denis but she doesn't tweet so I shouldn't be disappointed
Also, the fuckyeahwomenfilmdirectors Tumblr is outstanding!
Edited at 2017-03-01 06:56 am (UTC)
i was jealous as fuck of her when she posted this the other night lmao
I'm really envious of how she manages to do so much. I can barely get my short film script finished.
This would be great. And I wish Netflix had a way to search for criteria - like female directors.
I love the camaraderie and friendship that's been built around her in black Hollywood. For a long time it was the same people, but these last few years there's been an explosion of like black A-listers that aren't just famous to black people and it warms my heart. Like I can mention Ava Duvernay and Trevante Rhodes to my white friends and don't have to explain who they are. Look at God.