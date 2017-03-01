Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Ava DuVernay kicks off women's history month with a 12 hour twitter-a-thon



  • For 12 hours from 10 a.m. EST to 11 p.m. 30 female directors (tweeting in shifts) will answer your questions on twitter

  • The filmmakers include Anna Rose Holmer (director of The Fits), Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding, Queen of Katwe), Amma Asante (Belle, A United Kingdom) and many, many more

  • The rebel-a-thon is to drive up membership for DuVernay's distribution company ARRAY

  • ARRAY is fully funded by DuVernay and membership contributions and aims to release films through their partnership with netflix directed by men of colour and women that might not otherwise get a release

  • If you want to get a jump on donating you can contribute HERE





Yay! I love Ava, I love her distribution company. Will be tweeting along as much as possible tomorrow.
