I love that they're not spoiling the storyline with the promo that's been released so far. And it looks great, can't wait to see it. Reply

Your icon just reminds me that I'm hf Gamora/Peter if it happens in this film. Reply

mte!!! i wanna go into this movie not knowing wtf to expect sort of like when i watched the first gotg Reply

CRYING BABY GROOT WITH THE LIP. I AM DEAD. Reply

BB GROOT IS SO CUTE!!! Reply

I'm so excited! Reply

They also released an extremely fitting new poster. Reply

Omg that's awesome. Reply

Holy shit, I love that. Reply

Yesss I am hft Reply

Orange & blue Reply

everything suicide squad wished to be lmao Reply

Does he have a boner? Reply

He's just really enjoying himself ok? Reply

Wouldn't you?



Edited at 2017-03-01 08:55 am (UTC) Reply

AMAZING. I love the 70s sci-fi feel of these tbh Reply

I love it. I think I had a Trapper Keeper with these colors lol Reply

Edited at 2017-03-01 05:45 am (UTC) lol ontd in one picture (gif) Reply

I was thinking to myself this should be a new popcorn gif (even though he's not eating popcorn lol). Reply

somebody needs to photoshop the pop corn! Reply

Baby Groot will be the sole reason for me to watch this`

Only here for Elizabeth <3 Reply

BB GROOT <3 Reply

Super excited for this. Everything looks so colorful and fun. Love the part where groot waves to Gamora and she says 'hi'. Reply

He's super cute indeed but I can't help but wonder if Drax won't end up stealing the show. Reply

someone needs to icon these omg <3 Reply

marvel's TRUE cash cow!!!!



DEADPOOL WHO?!?!!



Edited at 2017-03-01 06:47 am (UTC) Reply

what did we do to deserve baby!Groot? he's so adorable. Reply

OMG I LOVE HIM. Reply

Stoked Reply

Karen has a line! #blessed Reply

