Celebs react to 45's #JointAddress tonight at the Capitol

It took 4 submissions to get through. But it's here! Reply

Thread

Link

you are such a saint for these posts lol. i would not have the patience for that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HI!



You think you can make me a Lego Joker and Lego Batman icon sometime? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't comment much but i greatly appreciate your posts. thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's such a low bar for him. It's absolutely ridiculous. He made immigrants out to be violent criminals and exploited the death of a navy seal yet you have Van Jones talking about how presidential he was. Get the fuck out of here with that bs. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i knew 5 minutes in that pundits on cnn would be praising his ~~~~pivot~~~~~



Edited at 2017-03-01 05:01 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck CNN and fuck Van Jones. He's a fucking sell out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped watching CNN after the election. Jake Tapper is the only decent person on there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was hoping they'd be more resistant. Are they all falling for this shit? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Van Jones is a fucking sellout. Fuck him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I heard somewhere our national security depended on this being implemented right away... https://t.co/xpckcber5q — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 1, 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

it's not like they aren't already just going around and snatching everyone who looks like an illegal POC and doing mass deportations anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I worry about this because I'm naturalized citizen (adopted and wasn't born in the US) and I wonder what will happen if someone decides I need to prove my citizenship. I keep reading that POC with US passports have had issues. I have my papers, but I was naturalized when I was 3. They're an official government document but they have my photo, height, and weight from when I was 3. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone should be worried by his VOICE shit. It's horrifying. Reply

Thread

Link

it's legit nazi germany shit. it's going to be any crime committed by any brown person lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup.



Even if it's "just" crimes committed by immigrants it's going to lead to violent backlash against all poc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People should be worried but the media will gloss over it bc he spoke like a sane human being today. Even though earlier in the day he blamed generals for the killing of a navy seal, blamed Obama for all the leaks, and blamed those who are Jewish for all the threats being made to 100 JCC's. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

VOICE is a fucking propaganda tool. We should be very afraid of this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

THIS, that shit unsettled me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep.



we need to protest the shit out of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I can't watch any of his speeches because one he's a dumbass and two his voice is literally terrifying. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

For real gurl. FOR REAL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No shit! Fuck, that left me cold. THAT was when you stand up AND YELL, God damn it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Great job to the speechwriter, but I will see Donald Trump at 12 a.m. [on Twitter]", member of @FrankLuntz's focus group says. pic.twitter.com/A9XlReKHwA — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

YES SAY IT!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'45' is such a cool nickname. Y'all sure about this? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't get why people are doing the 45 thing, by calling him 45 you're acknowledging that he's the 45th President. Just don't use a title and call him Trump imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like calling him the Orange Menace. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i call him the siberian candidate tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've actually written this in almost every single political post I've made. I don't want to spend more than 2 characters on his name. I will either use it, he, or his to describe him or 45. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought we were doing it bc it's hard for trolls (and, like, his shadowy CIA blacksite people) to search in order to harass us, but I agree. I prefer Tiny Hands or Agent Orange (or La Naranja Grande if I'm feelin fancy). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I should just make this a copy and paste response because it gets brought up. I don't want to spend more than 2 fucking characters on him. Typing out his name either in first, last, or full name is too many characters and typing out nicknames for him is even more characters than just typing his name. Two numbers that are two characters is better than writing more than five characters for his last name. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are you surprised? he literally said it was ok to grab women by the pussy and women went out in flocks to vote for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

b-b-but that was over 10 years ago! He's changed!!1! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's like Voldemort, some can't even watch his speech or he makes you stupid and fall under his spell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe the media is giving him credit for the very least. The bar is set so low. And nobody was calling out his blatant lies. Inheriting a mess? Is he fucking kidding me? This dumb orange asshole will LEAVE a mess worse than bush jr Reply

Thread

Link

I literally almost cried when I heard him explain what VOICE was Reply

Thread

Link

and tbh it was utterly disgusting that he highlighted two POC families as his example of being affected because what we really need right now is to turn minorities against each other... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't watch. What is VOICE? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE), and from his speech:



"We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests."



Edited at 2017-03-01 05:02 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a office/committee they're implementing to publicize crimes by immigrants Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His "I'm sure he's looking down and he's happy he broke a record" line was so bad. I'm sure he rather be alive than break a nonexistent record. Reply

Thread

Link

And yet the media refuses to hold him accountable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to leave the room after using her and her loss as a prop after all the bullshit we know about that raid and the things he's said about veterans. i'm so sorry for her loss, but that was disgusting and i'm done with watching that type of emotional exploitation as a purity test for patriotism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



i can't believe it's only been a month Reply

Thread

Link

save us mac with your awesome karate moves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



























FUCKIN SIKE!!!!



i'm too tiredFUCKIN SIKE!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That speech was just horrific. I can't believe these pundits who are praising him just because he didn't blow up or have a meltdown. White mediocrity (it was below mediocre though lbr) strikes again. Reply

Thread

Link

Also stephen colbert is live right now and he is being hilarious. And jon batiste is adorable ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

best coast doesn't get him live. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To me the most concerning thing was the VOICE thing which is all about fanning the anti-immigrant flames.



But also the healthcare stuff... it sounds like he's going to do the thing John Oliver was talking about with putting high risk people in a different pool and also the tax credit thing.



Reply

Thread

Link