Celebs react to 45's #JointAddress tonight at the Capitol
Celebrities were out on full force tweeting their reactions.
My 12 year old just said "This sounds like one of our assemblies" #JointAddress #socalledapeech— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 1, 2017
You can't be "a country united against hate" when your AG is a racist, your VP attacks LGBTs, and your top advisor is a White Nationalist.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017
You're not "draining the swamp" by appointing a billionaire dimwit as head of Education and an oilman CEO as head of State.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017
Pay attention: "Access to healthcare" is not healthcare. I have "access" to Ryan Reynolds. But he's not covering me.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017
"The circumstances we inherited." @POTUS*, you should've walked out from under your gilded troll bridge in 2008.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 1, 2017
Accidentally saw 2 seconds of it...did someone tell him that condescending intonation wins support? Who the F does he think he's talking to?— Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) March 1, 2017
A Great Great Wall? What the hell?— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 1, 2017
Wow "The time for trivial fights are behind us"— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 1, 2017
got a huge laugh
Who's the boob reading #PresidentBannon's speech?— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 1, 2017
And you get a unicorn, and you get a unicorn! Everyone gets a unicorn! #JointSession 🦄— Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 1, 2017
TIL there is a celebrity reactions tag.
Even if it's "just" crimes committed by immigrants it's going to lead to violent backlash against all poc.
we need to protest the shit out of this
"We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests."
But also the healthcare stuff... it sounds like he's going to do the thing John Oliver was talking about with putting high risk people in a different pool and also the tax credit thing.
I can't wait for Trump's yelling about something on twitter at like 5am tomorrow. Truly uniting the country.