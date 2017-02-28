Wong Kar-wai is a major influence for genius, Barry Jenkins

I really need to watch Moonlight again. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This juxtaposition is beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

Trevante Rhodes is my new celebrity crush, those CK ads left me SHOOK and thirsty af. Damn. Reply

Thread

Link

He's sexy af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blessed be--you know he is right in every place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WOW Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like he's waiting for me to eagerly swallow every inch of his dick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's beautiful and really funny, actual angel Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





He's been my crush ever since I saw his meaningless 1 minute long appearance on Westworld Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and he's such a good actor. like when he started cracking at the end of the movie and brought back mid-Chiron's subtle mannerisms im like YAS SLAY THEN DICK ME ZADDY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it this past week and really enjoyed it. The diner scene, really the cooking of the meal, was just so beautiful. I loved that so much. Reply

Thread

Link

u better stan for the best scene of the movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This! It was so dreamy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i felt that was very obvious watching it but then again i saw it 3 times so i had time to notice it Reply

Thread

Link

Yea IA, it was super overt stylistically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

instead of all the shitty articles about how ~amazing and gracious~ those wypipo from la la land were?



lmaooo thank you, it was annoying af.



i'm still sad moonlight didn't win for cinematography :( so gorgeous. i like learning about small production details like these. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually thought they would get cinematography 😔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually think that should have been Arrival's award but alas :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's crazy tho how much power the oscars still have. Legit none of my friends wanted to go watch it with me and now they all asking me to go with them Reply

Thread

Link

show those bandwagoners what they've been missing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started watching WKW movies last year and they're soooo beautiful. Been lucky enough to see them & Moonlight in theaters so it's been incredible. Seeing Chunking Express this weekend!!



People sharing the script for Moonlight has been killing me. The words juxtapositioned next to their faces on screen. Reply

Thread

Link

so was hou hsiao hsien Reply

Thread

Link

Game recognize game tbh! WKW movies are some of my faves. In the Mood for Love, Chungking Express, Fallen Angels... iconic. Reply

Thread

Link

He's got good taste then.



Moonlight 4ever. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Or someone could just submit a post that's solely pictures of Trevante cause goddamn Reply

Thread

Link

Yes plz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can definitely see influence and I can't say I blame him at all. Those films are beautiful. In the Mood for Love was actually what they showed us in film school when we were first learning mise-en-scène. Reply

Thread

Link

honestly even just watching that video...the unconventionality of moonlight. it's incredible that it won best picture Reply

Thread

Link