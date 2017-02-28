Wong Kar-wai is a major influence for genius, Barry Jenkins
-Barry was captivated by Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai's Chunking Express
-Moonlight cinematographer, James Laxton, says there was a Dropbox full of stills from Wong's movies in preparation for production.
-Parallels seen in short Youtube clib juxtaposing Moonlight and three of Wong Kar-wai's movies
SOURCE Youtube Source
Can we please have more articles on Moonlight's cast and crew instead of all the shitty articles about how ~amazing and gracious~ those wypipo from la la land were?
lmaooo thank you, it was annoying af.
i'm still sad moonlight didn't win for cinematography :( so gorgeous. i like learning about small production details like these.
People sharing the script for Moonlight has been killing me. The words juxtapositioned next to their faces on screen.
Moonlight 4ever. <3
I'm upset James Laxton didn't win, I'm a little more upset that Bradford Young didn't win :(