lupita

Wong Kar-wai is a major influence for genius, Barry Jenkins



-Barry was captivated by Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai's Chunking Express
-Moonlight cinematographer, James Laxton, says there was a Dropbox full of stills from Wong's movies in preparation for production.
-Parallels seen in short Youtube clib juxtaposing Moonlight and three of Wong Kar-wai's movies






SOURCE Youtube Source
Can we please have more articles on Moonlight's cast and crew instead of all the shitty articles about how ~amazing and gracious~ those wypipo from la la land were?
Tagged: ,