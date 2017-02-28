Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom break up

okee doke Reply

Thread

Link









Yall weren't married....



Edited at 2017-03-01 03:26 am (UTC) Respectful, loving spaceYall weren't married.... Reply

Thread

Link

AKA they are still fucking but Katy Perry doesn't want her relationship to be the focus of her press tour (but also wants that free press about her break-up). She and Tay really are opposites!



Edited at 2017-03-01 03:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first thing I though about tbh. CTTR is not selling well, Orlando won't be against it if it's for a good cause Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The new unconscious coupling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I thought they already broke up a while ago. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. And weren't they just together at the Oscars two nights ago? If this break up is legit just now happening, it has the turnaround rate of a 5 Minute Crafts video. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right in time for her new single, pulling a Tswift Reply

Thread

Link

I thought this happened a few weeks ago? Reply

Thread

Link

couldn't handle his exhibitionist lifestyle, probably. its not for the weak Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this happens to me a lot. i'm really attracted to out-going, big personalities. so i get crushes on guys who exhibit those kinds of things. but after you spend a long period of time with them all that fades away and you see them for how they really are day to day and its not always pretty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, flop single and flop relationship. these things happen in threes usually, so this probably means that her album will flop also! Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope she gets audited by the IRS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amoebic dysentery! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

It's 7 AM here and I'm going to wake up my whole house Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chances she gets back with Mayer? Third time's a charm! Reply

Thread

Link

third? more like 6th or so at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope so tbh, his new album is 100% about her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't his whole album about her? They will. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meh Reply

Thread

Link

weren't they just together at the vanity fair afterparty?? Reply

Thread

Link

so did something go down and they're getting in front of the story? the part in the statement about 'rumours or fabrications' is weird. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he'll date someone born in the mid to late 90's next Reply

Thread

Link

hm once we get to 2018 next year, all the washed up 30-something men can start dating year 2000 babies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh I just made the most unflattering noise at this comment. ugh I hate men Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Simply horrifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is that why she's been acting so weird lately then Reply

Thread

Link

is that a synonym for conscious uncoupling? Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't they break up awhile ago? I could've sworn there was already a statement, like a month or two ago at least Reply

Thread

Link

Her and John Mayer get back together in 3, 2, 1... Reply

Thread

Link

Definitely. He just released a song m about how he misses her and still keeps her shampoo in his shower. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol whaaaaat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMGGGGGG YASSSSSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link