Mariah Carey to be Dropped By her Label
Mariah Carey Set To Be Dropped By Label?
-Apparently Mariah's label is unhappy with what Mariah's career has become and how her manager is handling her career. (E! Reality show, New Year's Eve epic failure etc)
-Her label is also unhappy because Mariah's latest single "I Don't" was a clomplete flop and she released it against the label's wishes.
-There is no work being done toward an album, and no conversations are taking place between Epic and Carey’s team.
Source
You all let us down tbh
her manager is horrible
i wish she'd stop trying to appeal to the mainstream and just release a soul album or something. everything since emancipation sounds exactly the gd same
If there is an album, I don't think it'll be released this year
I'm pretty sure been working so it's not like she's not making music, she was recently in the studio with DJ Khaled
With that said, she should take her time, I don't want her to rush it. I never know how to feel about her team, they're always a hit or miss, but she really does surround herself with yes people. She needs to have someone stable around her.
Using this post as an excuse to post an HD version of Mariah's George Michael performance. I made a post with it but it only had a LQ twitter version lol