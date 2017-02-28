Mariah Carey to be Dropped By her Label

I legitimately didn't even know she had a recent single. Reply

Same! And I listen to Top 40 radio a lot I would have thought I'd have heard it on there at least Reply

SAME. Damn, I thought the Mariah stans of ONTD would at least let us know.



You all let us down tbh Reply

I only knew she had one because the video was posted here. Reply

It's actually good Reply

I remember the post about her terrible performance on a late night show Reply

I keep forgetting to check it out and I love her music lol. Reply

She should go back to acting. Reply

She loves ha low budget Xmas movies, so maybe. Reply

first Meghan and Fifth Harmony, now Mariah. 2017 really will be Camila's year! Reply

What happened to Meghan? Reply

she's over Reply

can't she just start her own label by now? Reply

Michelle Visage looks like shit with blond hair. Reply

I don't know who the woman in the gif is and I've never seen Michelle Visage (but I know she's a drag queen) so I was like damn, so is this Michelle Visage?? She's so fucking beautiful and feminine. You go girl!



But then I kept reading the thread and realized that she ain't Michelle Visage and you all bugging



I'm gonna assume she's a real housewife



Edited at 2017-03-01 04:34 am (UTC) Reply

This is Michelle Visage??!! Woah Reply

Ellie Goulding is right. Reply

slay my gay ass Erika Jayne Reply

gwen stefani always on point Reply

Madonna is looking good Reply

tbh i don't believe britney said this Reply

that was nice of Christina to say Reply

Willa Ford is looking good these days! Reply

RIP Bea Arthur, bless her soul Reply

You spit that truth, girl from Danity Kane Reply

okay brooke hogan or brooke hogan's mom Reply

LOL @ this whole damned thread! Ya'll are heartless. Reply

Surprised nobody has said the more obvious choice, xtina Reply

lmfao this whole thread is iconic Reply

Preach it Gaga Reply

Xtina knows Reply

professional footballer Matt Done in the thirstiest of wigs sure knows a lot about this topic. Reply

she needs to surround herself with better people like all her reality show did was let us all know how utterly incompetent her team is



her manager is horrible Reply

I mean she has enough money to make her own label doesn't she Reply

She had Crave Records from 1997-1998 and MonarC in 2002. Reply

LA reid is a vindictive little bitch so mimi better watch out



i wish she'd stop trying to appeal to the mainstream and just release a soul album or something. everything since emancipation sounds exactly the gd same Reply

I kinda liked "I Don't" when she performed it on Kimmel. But it is quite generic for her. Reply

Not biting, I don't buy the source tbh



If there is an album, I don't think it'll be released this year

I'm pretty sure been working so it's not like she's not making music, she was recently in the studio with DJ Khaled



With that said, she should take her time, I don't want her to rush it. I never know how to feel about her team, they're always a hit or miss, but she really does surround herself with yes people. She needs to have someone stable around her. Reply

damn she looks good in that pic Reply

Honestly her current manager is THE WORST THING EVER and is ruining her legacy Reply

seriously. I don't think anyone that was working on tour with Mariah and had nice things to say about her. It sounded like they were all walking on eggshells. plus having a 12 year old 100% run mariah's social account is insane Reply

Sis she is ruining her legacy her entire image is so cheap and not in the fun way it used to be back in 2001 lol Reply

It's fun to me, ngl, I loved the E! show and her manager was tv gold Reply

ita...that whole diva schtick isn't cute anymore, especially since she no longer has the vocals to back it up. Reply

Was it really that lady on the E! show?? I'm still hoping that was all a horrible joke. Reply

yes!!! its sad to watch Reply

for real. her manager was a tacky, volatile mess on that show. Reply

Shrug it isn't the first time this happened. Virgin dropped her after Glitter and had to pay her 25 million and then she signed with Island/Def Jam. Idk if this is true but if it is good. Epic is awful. She should go back to Island. Reply

Tbh she needs to stop all the nonsense, put out a perfume then do a limited show every couple years. Keep the mystery alive and all that. Reply

Using this post as an excuse to post an HD version of Mariah's George Michael performance. I made a post with it but it only had a LQ twitter version lol Reply

thank you for posting this! I wanted to hear/see an HD version Reply

this is the mariah we know and love ^__^ Reply

chantoos lol Reply

Now this would've been an awesome tribute at the Grammy's. I wish she had performed the full version, but it's a tough song for her current voice, I guess. Reply

