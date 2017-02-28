jane

Mariah Carey to be Dropped By her Label



-Apparently Mariah's label is unhappy with what Mariah's career has become and how her manager is handling her career. (E! Reality show, New Year's Eve epic failure etc)

-Her label is also unhappy because Mariah's latest single "I Don't" was a clomplete flop and she released it against the label's wishes.

-There is no work being done toward an album, and no conversations are taking place between Epic and Carey’s team.

