Hot 100's Top 10: Rihanna and Bruno rise, Katy sinks.

why is katy the only one with title then artist? what kind of bite the middle of a kit kat, pointlessly chaotic move... Reply

Thread

Link

Shape of You is honestly trash and Chain to the Rhythm lyrics are so bad....and the beat is generic Reply

Thread

Link





https://itun.es/us/XWqGhb Please check out the masterpiece of an album from THEY. Reply

Thread

Link

katy is flopping because she is trash! Reply

Thread

Link

Sure, she's trash, but she's flopping because the song isn't catchy enough lbr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg your icon yaaaaas stardew! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

katy took forever and a half to come up with a new album and i don't think she has the crazy dedicated fanbase like others. she'll still do good but this song is a flop despite her trying something "new"



ALSO how the fuck is closer still in top 5? this shit came out in JULY Reply

Thread

Link

Not only it's in the Top 5. Paris is coming there too. AND the Coldplay collab is selling a lot.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Streams are keeping closer afloat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Chained to the Rhythm" lyrics are awful. like I get they're supposed to be political, so a star for effort, but they make me cringe. Reply

Thread

Link

is Katy Perry over or what? why is everyone turning against her now? Reply

Thread

Link

I really doubt she's over, it's just not a great song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The song is just boring that's all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because this is ONTD, so all the focus is hating on her now until the next popstar releases something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"3 - I Don't Wanna Falsetto Forever"



hahaha Reply

Thread

Link

Dropping 4 spots is sinking? Still top 10. Kthnxbai Reply

Thread

Link

love this bish. I made so much money last night from all the people going out to pregame before her concert. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised she has a 21+ audience lol unless they were gays bc that's what my friends and I do before concerts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I didn't want to say "the gays" because it's wrong coming from a straight girl, but yes lmao



and the moms who dropped their 13 year olds off and were drinking killing time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know she has cocktails at her meet and greet before the concert. I dont know of they have alcohol. They might. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is giving me Missy Elliott trash bag vibes...she looks cute though, I like her hair down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mind the beat of shape of you but I hate him and they play it like five times an hour ughhhh



Edited at 2017-03-01 03:17 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Katy will prob go through a few more singles before something sticks. Similar to what happened with Ariana. She'll be fine. Reply

Thread

Link

Will CTTR get Focus'd though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CTTR has outpeaked focus, dangerous woman, side to side, so I hope she sticks by it at least I think it could repeak if she keeps promoting it and gets it into a commercial or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



It's not selling well though. She already promoted the shit out of it. It peaked because of payola. It's already on the way out of iTunes top 10. She needs to release Witness ASAP and forget about that fucking tragedy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif...what lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love E!'s glambot so much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's on top 10... how is this a flop? Reply

Thread

Link

Rihanna slays the charts while she's at Harvard receiving a humanitarian award. Philanthropic hit maker!



(Where's the fucking video tho? Imagine if she actually tried putting some effort in her pop career?) Reply

Thread

Link

One day, when she will release the material she actually wants, I guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she buy her masters, I figure you would know this. I remember reading about it but I'm not sure if it was legit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If Tidal is to be believed, yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol shit was that the source? FAKE NEWS! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember reading about it too, but I think it has to do more with the profits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't even mind if shape of you stays #1 for the next 3 months lmao i'm literally not bothered by ed sheeran better him than another chainsmokers song Reply

Thread

Link

I agree! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Closer still have a chance at #1 Reply

Thread

Link

Okay but why do people keep comparing Shape of You to Cheap Thrills? I don't see the resemblance at all. The Greatest would be a more accurate comparison. Reply

Thread

Link

all three sound alike tbh. you can sing them all over each other interchangeably. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link