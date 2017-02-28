PP

Hot 100's Top 10: Rihanna and Bruno rise, Katy sinks.



The top 5:
5 - Closer
4 - That's What I Like
3 - I Don't Wanna Falsetto Forever
2 - Bad and Buojee
1 - Cheap Thrills Shape of You

Here's YouTube's top 10 too for a more worldwide input:

10 Shakira - Chantaje
9 Future - Draco
8 The Weeknd - Reminder
7 Big Sean - Bounce Back
6 ZAYN - I Don't Wanna Live Forever
5 Rae Sremmurd - Black Beatles
4 Chained to the Rhythm - Katy Perry
3 Post Malone - Congratulations
2 Rae Sremmurd - Swang
1 The Weeknd - Starboy

Sources
1 2
  • Current Music: Everyday - Ariana Grande
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,