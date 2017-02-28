Hot 100's Top 10: Rihanna and Bruno rise, Katy sinks.
The top 5:
5 - Closer
4 - That's What I Like
3 - I Don't Wanna Falsetto Forever
2 - Bad and Buojee
1 -
Here's YouTube's top 10 too for a more worldwide input:
10 Shakira - Chantaje
9 Future - Draco
8 The Weeknd - Reminder
7 Big Sean - Bounce Back
6 ZAYN - I Don't Wanna Live Forever
5 Rae Sremmurd - Black Beatles
4 Chained to the Rhythm - Katy Perry
3 Post Malone - Congratulations
2 Rae Sremmurd - Swang
1 The Weeknd - Starboy
ALSO how the fuck is closer still in top 5? this shit came out in JULY
hahaha
and the moms who dropped their 13 year olds off and were drinking killing time
I know she has cocktails at her meet and greet before the concert. I dont know of they have alcohol. They might.
Edited at 2017-03-01 03:17 am (UTC)
(Where's the fucking video tho? Imagine if she actually tried putting some effort in her pop career?)