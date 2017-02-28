The Flash 3x15 "The Wrath of Savitar" promo





HOW ARE YOU ALL THIS WEEK? 💖



I shall return to this good & noble post tomorrow once i've seen the ep!

i caught up with it this weekend while on call. sn*wbert needs to stop.

Honestly not sure 🤔

The Grodd episodes are so boring. Completely useless filler episodes



Harry is truly awful for that lie. Iris and Barry need some tension in their relationship. And iris needs a life outside of Barry

mte. A lot of people love grodd episodes but they're so boring lol.

I feel like what happen at the end of this episode means Iris for sure is dying lol

Which means Barry is going to time travel again

I genuinely feel like Barry will be the one to bite it. Or as much as he can as the main character lol.

they should've asked for $10 more dollars for the fx. the gorilla scenes were super fake, even by crappy cgi standards.



it totally ruined the 2-parter for me. the shitty writing/storyline didn't help either.



and why can't Grodd move his lips when he talks like in the cartoons?

lmao oops sorry carmelita



Edited at 2017-03-01 03:23 am (UTC)

I LOVE THEM. (do they have a ship name? can cindy stay forever?)

She looks so much like Tatiana Maslany playing Sarah from Orphan Black.

I need her to be full time

Looking forward to this episode, the grodd ones are horrible..





I wish Eobard would come back :(



Edited at 2017-03-01 03:31 am (UTC)

It was underwhelming. Barry didn't even do much, just had Solivar deal with it for them.



Iris needs to exist outside of Barry more.

I'm so behind. Just watched last week episode because I was on vacations ):

I pray they dont put us through any useless Iris/Barry drama in the future. Apart from her death, just let them get married and bicker as a married couple.

They need drama but not from external parties though

I don't have much comics knowledge but E19 Flash. The costume.. is that a nod to Bart?

no, it was accelerated man

This ep was worth it for the end :')

dat boy is moving TOO FAST

