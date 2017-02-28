The Flash 3x15 "The Wrath of Savitar" promo
SAVITAR VISITS WALLY – While training with Barry (Grant Gustin), Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) starts to have visions of Savitar, which he hides from the team. A dangerous secret threatens Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) happiness. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Andrew Kreisberg & Andrew Wilder (FLA315). Original airdate 3/7/2017.
source / source
HOW ARE YOU ALL THIS WEEK? 💖
Does _____ answer the question the way we want?
Re: Does _____ answer the question the way we want?
Harry is truly awful for that lie. Iris and Barry need some tension in their relationship. And iris needs a life outside of Barry
Re: Does _____ answer the question the way we want?
it totally ruined the 2-parter for me. the shitty writing/storyline didn't help either.
and why can't Grodd move his lips when he talks like in the cartoons?
Edited at 2017-03-01 03:23 am (UTC)
I LOVE THEM. (do they have a ship name? can cindy stay forever?)
I wish Eobard would come back :(
Edited at 2017-03-01 03:31 am (UTC)
Iris needs to exist outside of Barry more.
sigh