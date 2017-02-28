[FS x IW] babes

The Flash 3x15 "The Wrath of Savitar" promo



SAVITAR VISITS WALLY – While training with Barry (Grant Gustin), Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) starts to have visions of Savitar, which he hides from the team. A dangerous secret threatens Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) happiness. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Andrew Kreisberg & Andrew Wilder (FLA315). Original airdate 3/7/2017.

source / source
