Karlie Kloss wants to save our oceans 🐙 Meets up with Bill Nye 🐙 Vlogs Oscars
.@karliekloss has a brilliant point about coral reefs. Supported by @bloombergdotorg pic.twitter.com/gXhSqT3LvK— ATTN: (@attn) February 28, 2017
Karlie meets up with Bill and gets ready for the Oscars.
NEW VIDEO! Everything leading up to the #Oscars last night. In 360. Hey @BillNye 👋🏼 https://t.co/X20X9fLQIH pic.twitter.com/5eZGz751eS— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) February 27, 2017
twotwelve week courses or longer. In most of her instagrams about it she had the founder there with her (personal instruction?).
For college she goes to Gallatin so she has a certain flexibility / individualized courses. She's also probably not a full time student.
It was cool she wore the ACLU ribbon on her dress at the Oscars
plus i read something else that said all turtles that scientists have been able to study have traces of plastic in their system. every. single. one.
UGH it just pisses me off and makes me sad that i'm just one person and even if i try do my part it's really not going to make much of a difference because too many other people will continue using plastic bags and straws and etc. ESPECIALLY now that Agent Orange is in charge. i honestly believe that by the time i'm my parents' age (in 30 years) the earth will be a wasteland.
especially when i go for a walks and hikes and see trash every fucking where. there are so many discarded beer cans and plastic bags in the middle of the woods. people just do not give a fuck about the environment.
girl, did you see that video of a solidified straw that was stuck inside a sea turtle's nostril for god only knows how long?
uncut version
i was so upset!
listening to the poor thing wheeze :(
I'm a marine biologist and lord it makes me so sad to see what's happening to our oceans