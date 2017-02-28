Karlie Kloss wants to save our oceans 🐙 Meets up with Bill Nye 🐙 Vlogs Oscars

she travels in pollution spewing planes and sea harming yachts, but ok. save the ocean white girl. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean so do u if u've ever taken a flight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, personally I'm a vegetarian to help offset my love of travel, but there's a huge difference between Karlie going from St Barths to LA to wherever else she's been on instagram in the last week (lmao idk why I follow her closely, whenever I listen to her try to sound smart I feel like I'm losing brain cells), and taking a trip in economy a couple times a year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are these work trips or pure pleasure trips for her, though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still dont know what she was doing there Reply

Thread

Link

promoting samsung Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohhh i was so confused when she showed up on the red carpet lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She should be more vocal to the people actually have the power to make real policy changes. Talk to your damn brother in law instead of whatever she thinks she's doing here. Reply

Thread

Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no idea whether she broaches these topics with her boyfriend's brother, but she can't make him listen to her (and even if he did, he's still one of a number of factions competing in the White House), so I don't see why doing these sorts of public campaigns is the wrong approach for her to take. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That photo with Bill Nye makes me sad for some reason. Reply

Thread

Link

does she really have a computer science degree (or studying it i dont remember)? Reply

Thread

Link

she was studying coding, dunno if she got a degree yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow props to her. I have a 4 year IT degree, and I graduated not knowing how to properly code D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always wonder how that works, her actually being in school and doing homework etc since she's always traveling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

online courses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why didn't I think of that lmao, I forgot those existed for a second Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The coding thing was at flat iron which has things like two twelve week courses or longer. In most of her instagrams about it she had the founder there with her (personal instruction?).



For college she goes to Gallatin so she has a certain flexibility / individualized courses. She's also probably not a full time student.



Edited at 2017-03-01 04:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She does (or did) courses at flat iron coding it has nothing to do with her degree / college level courses lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to think she was so stunning, now I just find her awkward and old looking. It's probably 'cause I always think of Taylor whenever I see her now. Reply

Thread

Link

She looks so different now compared to the days when she did high fashion. I know that she was a teenager then but her whole style is so bland American 20 something these days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're grandkids won't know what fish in the ocean are tbh



Edited at 2017-03-01 03:04 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Aw Bill Nye



It was cool she wore the ACLU ribbon on her dress at the Oscars Reply

Thread

Link

What an iconic Japanese model, Devon Aoki WHO? Reply

Thread

Link



deepest part of the ocean is more polluted than the most polluted regions on earth's surface



plus i read something else that said all turtles that scientists have been able to study have traces of plastic in their system. every. single. one.



UGH it just pisses me off and makes me sad that i'm just one person and even if i try do my part it's really not going to make much of a difference because too many other people will continue using plastic bags and straws and etc. ESPECIALLY now that Agent Orange is in charge. i honestly believe that by the time i'm my parents' age (in 30 years) the earth will be a wasteland. god the ocean is so so fucked.deepest part of the ocean is more polluted than the most polluted regions on earth's surface http://www.seeker.com/how-did-the-deepe st-part-of-the-ocean-get-so-polluted-228 6664518.html plus i read something else that said all turtles that scientists have been able to study have traces of plastic in their system. every. single. one.UGH it just pisses me off and makes me sad that i'm just one person and even if i try do my part it's really not going to make much of a difference because too many other people will continue using plastic bags and straws and etc. ESPECIALLY now that Agent Orange is in charge. i honestly believe that by the time i'm my parents' age (in 30 years) the earth will be a wasteland. Reply

Thread

Link

i always recycle, cut up plastic rings ('cuz i be scared that'll end up strangling some poor sea creature), pick up litter, etc. but sometimes i honestly feel like it's pointless. /sigh



especially when i go for a walks and hikes and see trash every fucking where. there are so many discarded beer cans and plastic bags in the middle of the woods. people just do not give a fuck about the environment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

re: straws



girl, did you see that video of a solidified straw that was stuck inside a sea turtle's nostril for god only knows how long?





uncut version



i was so upset!



listening to the poor thing wheeze :(



Edited at 2017-03-01 03:48 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg poor baby :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why don't you save our oceans by [redacted] your boyfriend's brother and FIL? Reply

Thread

Link

she's still canceled though Reply

Thread

Link

Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to, Karlie. Reply

Thread

Link