Beauty and The Beast Makes Disney History With a Gay Character

the ugly groupie? keep it

oh, wow, can't wait Reply

Let it be Belle. His transformation won't be impressive enough, in fact she'd prefer him to turn back to beast. So she runs off with Gugu. What a twist?



Oh, I clicked on spoiler and IDC anymore.



"His transformation won't be impressive enough"



lmao. 'hm those pics of you on the stained glass windows were kinda a misrepresentation'.

Lumiere and Cogsworth tho. Reply

right? like, they're the definition of an old married couple Reply

Seriously Reply

I was thinking Cogsworth too Reply

Yep Reply

I still say Lumiere is bi. But yes. And Cogsworth absolutely. Reply

I'd ship them, tbh. Reply

Same here, I was hoping it was them when I opened the spoiler. :/ Reply

i was def expecting it to be cogsworth tbh Reply

That's who I thought it was at first but then I remembered Lumiere and that feather duster. Reply

Who else was thinking Cogsworth?



If they can make it clear enough for the audience to pick up on, have at it. Don't half-ass it

He was the first to come to mind. Reply

I thought Cogsworth too. Reply

Him??? Boring and safe choice. 0/10. Keep it.



Should have been Lumiere and Cogsworth tbh.

YAAAAAAAASS, HUNTY! HE DID THATTTTTT! GROUNDBREAKING! NEVER THE SAME! WHEN WILL YO FAVES?

Everyone knows that these two were the canonically gay couple

I vividly remember my mom explaining homossexuality to my brother and I when we were kids using Cogsworth and Lumiere as an example lol Reply

lol I wonder if any mom has done but with timone and pumba

This is the cutest thing I've seen in a really long time. Reply

Aww ♡ :-D Reply

I thought the Disney canon gay couple were Timon and Pumba from The Lion King tho. Reply

well i'm underwhelmed. Reply

disney making a gay character as an antagonist? one step forward thousand steps back. gross.

A doofy antagonist at that. Reply

dramatic Reply

And antagonist and with an unrequited love! How progressive! Reply

mte Reply

Jarfar being all "that's so 90's" Reply

and he's UGLY... Reply

Calm down. Reply

disney has a history of this. see every campy villain they've put on the screen in the last 60 years. Reply

Meh



But now I have the "Gaston" song stuck in my head tbh

I dunno what I was expecting but Lumière,Cogsworth,Mrs. Potts and Chip look scary to me. Lol I literally gasped when I saw pictures of them. Reply

Don't worry, my boyfriend and I find them terrifying as well. He thinks the Funko Pop versions are worse, but he's wrong because those creepy almost-people faces are nightmare fuel Reply

god the mrs potts funko pop is a nightmare Reply

wow, 1 gay character in Disney's entire history since 1923! Reply

