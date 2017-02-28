Beauty and The Beast Makes Disney History With a Gay Character
WORLD EXCLUSIVE - #BeautyAndTheBeast set to make @Disney history with gay character:https://t.co/mBOhP3gSxu pic.twitter.com/t1KtFRFB3P— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) March 1, 2017
[Spoiler (click to open)]In the new March issue for Attitude magazine, Bill Condon reveals that LeFou is gay. Condon states that some days LeFou wants to be Gaston and other days wants to kiss him.
“He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its pay-off at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”
source
Oh, I clicked on spoiler and IDC anymore.
lmao. 'hm those pics of you on the stained glass windows were kinda a misrepresentation'.
I still say Lumiere is bi. But yes. And Cogsworth absolutely.
Like, helloooo!
If they can make it clear enough for the audience to pick up on, have at it. Don't half-ass it
I thought Cogsworth too.
Should have been Lumiere and Cogsworth tbh.
YAAAAAAAASS, HUNTY! HE DID THATTTTTT! GROUNDBREAKING! NEVER THE SAME! WHEN WILL YO FAVES?
Everyone knows that these two were the canonically gay couple
But now I have the "Gaston" song stuck in my head tbh
I dunno what I was expecting but Lumière,Cogsworth,Mrs. Potts and Chip look scary to me. Lol I literally gasped when I saw pictures of them.
