Beauty and The Beast Makes Disney History With a Gay Character



[Spoiler (click to open)]In the new March issue for Attitude magazine, Bill Condon reveals that LeFou is gay. Condon states that some days LeFou wants to be Gaston and other days wants to kiss him.
“He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its pay-off at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

