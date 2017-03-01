March 1st, 2017, 01:36 am jacobcr New Alien: Covenant trailer Source Tagged: film - horror, film - science fiction, michael fassbender Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8888 comments Add comment
but I am now ready for this film!
[Spoiler (click to open)]
So I guess the rumours are true. DAMN DAVIDD
But I will say I preferred the first trailer
They didn't need to show so much of the alien in this preview imo!
Also not sure about the couples thing lol
But still my most anticipated movie!!
As a fan of the series the little glimpse at the end of the first trailer was enough to get me excited but I can see the average person wanting to see more
And no sign of Franco (at least I didn't see him). HF him being like the first to die >:)
But yeah I remember the first time I saw it in theatres it seemed like a big happy gay family