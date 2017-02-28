"Moonlight" expanding to 1,500+ U.S. theaters after Oscars Best Picture win

Good to hear.



I know a lot of people have already seen this by downloading it but honestly this film really should be seen in theatres. It's so beautiful on the big screen. If it's playing by you take the opportunity. You won't regret it and it's a completely different experience. Reply

i deff torrented the movie, but i loved it so much i bought it on itunes Reply

I was abt to yell at you to buy it but then i finished your sentence lmao Reply

Mte



I'm going to go see it for the 4th time this weekend even tho I bought the bluray Reply

too true Reply

The colours are so luxurious esp the beach scenes 😍 Reply

I waited for the HD version before I watched it, it left the theatre where I planned on seeing it :( Reply

agreed i watched it twice by streaming but it was MAGICAL to watch on screen, god this movie was so damn good Reply

it looked stunning on the big screen



really wish it won cinematography Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] after the main bully makes Kevin beat him up, and he's in the guidance counselor's office and he just breaks down



I sob during that scene, I had to pause the film.



after the main bully makes Kevin beat him up, and he's in the guidance counselor's office and he just breaks down

I sob during that scene, I had to pause the film.

I plan to go watch it in the cinema, and properly support it. I mean I'm glad I watched it in the privacy of my bedroom the first time, there's a part in teenage Chirons story

god all i wanna do is talk about this movie. i'm obsessed with the soundtrack, the storyline everything. my favorite was deff high school chiron. and my god HS kevin was so fine and so was older chiron Reply

have you read the screenplay? I never read them but I had to download it for this film. it's so beautiful. I love that they're available to read for free, which I never even knew was a thing before. Reply

It really is so good. I've never been moved to read a screenplay before, but I just couldn't get moonlight out of my head so I had to read it, and I'm so glad I did. I also just got my blu-ray in the mail today and I'm so looking forward to watching it again. Reply

It also came onto blu ray and DVD today too! Reply

You can rent it on Verizon too! I have some catching up to do this weekend. Reply

years i wanna see it again <3

i'm numb from that last scene Reply

My theater is taking out Lion for it yassss Reply

yassss, moonlight snatching screens like it snatched that oscar, like horowitz snatched that card from beatty's hands



suffer weinstein! Reply

i can't stop staring at warren and jimmy here, they're just all '.............!??!!??!' Reply

Just today I read a fucking essay about how people don't respect the elderly anymore and how the LLL producer was so rude from snatching the envelope out of Warren's hand.



This gif kinda makes me see the rudeness lol Reply

the way he snatched that was so rude i'm actually still reeling from it. i hate that dude. Reply

dead @ the PWC guy on the left with a panicked look on his red face looking at the other envelope Reply

there's so much happening in this gif, I can't stop watching lmao Reply

these constant comments about the way he grabbed that piece of paper



yall need to get a hobby Reply

warren is so frozen and shook that he has no reaction which is kinda sad but so so so hilarious to me Reply

my fave rn is the lady in red (the other accountant?) going after red damon with that exasperated look on her face, like ~can you believe the shit that happened when i let this guy do 1 thing??!~ Reply

that really is an iconic shot. i'm glad that it was so clear out there so everybody could see the card. Reply

omg I just noticed the intense reaction change of the dude with the long hair on the far right lmaooo Reply

i'm watching it tomorrow and i'm so excited!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

the same thing happened in my country. i checked last night and there were like 2 showings and it said today was the last day. and then this afternoon when i was rechecking the times to go see it they had added a lot more and in so many more theaters! plus extending it like a week more. that iconic BP win got people curious. Reply

Yay!



I wanted to see it again on the big screen (bc the colours are glorious) but it already took me 40 minutes to get to my closest cinema to see it once and then it was gone 😧







It's coming back to all three of our theaters (and has kicked LLL out, ha ha) Reply

omg



what is this new world we live in Reply

bahaha Reply

Only one cheap theater in my suburban town played it and it was packed, I bet the big theaters near them now are seething lol

nnnn flashback to this night where la la land broke the golden globe record and moonlight only won one. fucking aaron taylor-johnson taking ali's award.



little did we know Reply

I'm glad it's being expanded. It's truly worth seeing. Reply

Yaaaas Reply

barry makes chazelle look friendly omg

I want to read this interview tbh.



now looking at Chazelle all I think of is "hello darkness my old friend" Reply

aww Reply

i honestly don't think damien cared as much about best picture as he did his director award, which he deserved completely. after he got his oscar he was like i'm out guys, good job on the... whoops, not win



i doubt there's any anger or bitterness on his end



also he does not look older than 17 there wtf



Edited at 2017-03-01 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

I'm completely fine with Damien winning for directing, since Lonergan rightfully beat him in screenplay and Moonlight got BP. Variety said he was sick the night of the Oscars too. People who saying he looked like he wanted to kill everyone when he found out they lost BP, I don't get it? I'd be confused/miffed too but shit he won his award as the youngest winner ever, I think he's perfectly happy (for his 3rd movie no less)!! Reply

well this is going to be a great interview Reply

baes



where the sex tape Reply

How awful is it to have to not only, get your Oscar stolen by an inferior director, but to SHARE a magazine cover with someone who made a fucking lily white ass movie that took time and attention away from your historic win?



Reply

I get why they did this but agh I would love for the issue to be all Moonlight - unless there's already been a Variety cover like that? but this was so historic though! I don't buy Variety but I'd totally get an issue. Reply

Aw, that's a nice cover. That really was the highlight -- how kind both crews/actors were to each other. Reply

I can't wait to see it again in a theater! it played at one local theater here in december when I saw it and then my local regal played it three times for three showings and that was it. SUCH BULL. Reply

I took my brother to see this today and he was so moved, he's on Skype right now with our mom talking about the movie lol I love my bb brother <3 Reply

aww <3 Reply

That's adorable Reply

my mom saw it sunday before the ceremony and she was so shook Reply

