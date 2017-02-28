"Moonlight" expanding to 1,500+ U.S. theaters after Oscars Best Picture win
Best picture winner #Moonlight to expand to 1,500 U.S. locations https://t.co/hkEBTXac4a pic.twitter.com/kNdKE90WGv— Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2017
A24 will expand the theatrical release of 'Moonlight' from 585 last week to over 1,500 this weekend since its Best Picture win at the Academy Awards this year. The widest release 'Moonlight' had in all before this was the Jan. 27-29 weekend, with 1,100+ theaters across the U.S.
Similar thing happened last year after 'Spotlight' won Best Picture, where it nearly doubled theaters after winning, from 685 to 1,227.
Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/8367
I know a lot of people have already seen this by downloading it but honestly this film really should be seen in theatres. It's so beautiful on the big screen. If it's playing by you take the opportunity. You won't regret it and it's a completely different experience.
I'm going to go see it for the 4th time this weekend even tho I bought the bluray
really wish it won cinematography
I sob during that scene, I had to pause the film.
I plan to go watch it in the cinema, and properly support it.
i'm numb from that last scene
suffer weinstein!
This gif kinda makes me see the rudeness lol
yall need to get a hobby
I wanted to see it again on the big screen (bc the colours are glorious) but it already took me 40 minutes to get to my closest cinema to see it once and then it was gone 😧
what is this new world we live in
IT'S COMING BACK!!!!!!!!!
Only one cheap theater in my suburban town played it and it was packed, I bet the big theaters near them now are seething lol
Re: IT'S COMING BACK!!!!!!!!!
little did we know
barry makes chazelle look friendly omg
now looking at Chazelle all I think of is "hello darkness my old friend"
i doubt there's any anger or bitterness on his end
also he does not look older than 17 there wtf
Edited at 2017-03-01 02:47 am (UTC)
where the sex tape