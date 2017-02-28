Trio - Great Hall

"Moonlight" expanding to 1,500+ U.S. theaters after Oscars Best Picture win




A24 will expand the theatrical release of 'Moonlight' from 585 last week to over 1,500 this weekend since its Best Picture win at the Academy Awards this year. The widest release 'Moonlight' had in all before this was the Jan. 27-29 weekend, with 1,100+ theaters across the U.S.

Similar thing happened last year after 'Spotlight' won Best Picture, where it nearly doubled theaters after winning, from 685 to 1,227.

