Queen of MySpace, Christine 'ForBiddeN' Dolce Dead at 35

I never did Myspace because the layout was a mess and so cluttered. I remembered when MSN Messenger was around and you could see who on your contacts list had a Myspace tho.

mte, it was hideous to look at & navigate, fuck that shit

I never added her, but most of my friends had Tila's problematic self as a friend.

i thought Tila Tequila was the queen of MySpace?

She was but I believe this girl was the first "queen of MySpace".

I lived on MySpace for a while, but I still never got the MySpace famous people. Idk, maybe I'm just old

Rip but it's surprising just how many of these people haven't died yet.

I was friends with a couple of wwe stars! edge & matt hardy, jeff never accepted me :(

I'm sorry the superior Hardy never gave you love :(

I was friends with Flea from RHCP's daughter.

i remember when nick simmons, son of gene messaged me and i was way too excited lmfao

i was friends with kim kardashian before she became THE kim and we used to talk in dms, she was nice and even posted on my wall. i'm mad i dont remember my myspace to see if its still there



Edited at 2017-03-01 02:27 am (UTC)

pretty sure myspace cleared out all inactive myspaces because all my stuff is gone :(

same

good tbh i want my embarrassing cringey past deleted

same! my roommate bought clothes from her lol.

MySpace deleted all comments, but they have the photos still. All you gotta do is email them and say what your old email was and they'll pop you over a new password

Aw, R.I.P.



As for famous MySpace friends, I thought I was hot shit when I became friends with Yoshiki. It's hilarious to think about now. Reply

Remember picking your top 8 friends

Omg rip. I wasn't friends with her, but I was friends with problematic af people I'm glad I didn't know irl in hindsight.

where i lived we didn't do myspace we did bebo

I was obsessed with these two girls named Marissa (paris.has.begun.a.pink.plague) and Lani (Lani Bamba).

Also with random pro ana/scene girls, ugh.





Also with random pro ana/scene girls, ugh. Reply

I was friend with one girl named "Brookelle Bones" and she would add me back everytime she deleted and made a new account due to those people making numerous fake accounts. She's a makeup MUA now and even followed me again on Instagram.

omg yes i loved them! i've been trying to remember them for years now lol.

all i remember about myspace was the top 8 and how people were always butthurt about which order they were in. tom was always my #1 tbh.

i hid mine on my layout lol

i didn't know you could do that! i low-key enjoyed the saltiness re: rankings tho. you gave me attitude all day and didn't give me gum at school? boom. #8.

my sister and i were always each other's #1 to avoid drama

This guy at my school was a very popular scene kid. Like it was crazy.

But I remember him always sitting next to this special needs kid at lunch who no one else ever sat next to which made me respect him more than his friend count Reply

