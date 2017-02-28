fassbender

Queen of MySpace, Christine 'ForBiddeN' Dolce Dead at 35

Dolce, who amassed more than 2.1 million friends during MySpace's early days, had suffered liver failure. She had reportedly been hospitalized since December after battling with alcohol-related issues and passed away earlier this month. She was said to have been surrounded by her family and friends, and her funeral was held last week.

ONTD, who were some of your memorable MySpace friends? I was "friends" with Toby and Pam from The Office.

