Queen of MySpace, Christine 'ForBiddeN' Dolce Dead at 35
Dolce, who amassed more than 2.1 million friends during MySpace's early days, had suffered liver failure. She had reportedly been hospitalized since December after battling with alcohol-related issues and passed away earlier this month. She was said to have been surrounded by her family and friends, and her funeral was held last week.
ONTD, who were some of your memorable MySpace friends? I was "friends" with Toby and Pam from The Office.
As for famous MySpace friends, I thought I was hot shit when I became friends with Yoshiki. It's hilarious to think about now.
Also with random pro ana/scene girls, ugh.
But I remember him always sitting next to this special needs kid at lunch who no one else ever sat next to which made me respect him more than his friend count