Britney's working on her fitness, Instagram's her witness



Britney seems to have spent the day back in an undisclosed rural location, which is however highly reminiscent of her iconic Radar video. Also if you're in need for some fitness inspiration or motivation, Brit has you covered as she also posted a video of her workout routine.




Source: https://www.instagram.com/britneyspears/

ONTD are you getting that summer body on poinT?
