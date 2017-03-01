Britney's working on her fitness, Instagram's her witness

I love when Britney fans add the Ney to the end of words, it's cute lol Reply

you mean it's cuteney. lolney.

Also, I don't get why non-famous people post workout videos like this on ig. Is it to motivate people or something? If it's a funny/interesting exercise, I kinda get but when it's just basic stuff like this it's weird.

ia, i guess it's just to brag :/ not surprising considering all the fitspo culture

i always figured it's because fans probably ask about their routines

lordt i hope she slathered on that suncreen

omg of course she's chewing gum while working out!

"Britney Spears já vendeu tudo que tinha pra vender, agora é só glória!" pic.twitter.com/wV006iS4Yd — Gustavo Ferreira 🌼 (@gustavof2x) March 1, 2017

Reply

... guess I should go do my run now

/makes no effort to move Reply

I know it's not but my eyes keep telling me, "That first image if photo shopped."

Same

that ponytail gurlllll

i thought that was a horse in the first pic

smh why isnt she blowing kisses



i ought to start being serious about it, maybe itll help me Reply

That sun damage.

I can't tell what's going on with her leg in the first picture though...looks amazing anyways!

She chews gum during her workout. 😂



No shame though. Her legs are completely ripped. Reply

Lol, as I'm sitting here eating carnitas tacos and queso dip. I'll be fat forever.

That workout looks fun. Going keto and giving up booze for lent. Eating a cheesesteak and drinking red wine tonight tho.

Her shorts look odd in that first pic, I thought it was like a shirt tied around her waist.

yeah I thought she was holding like a rag in front of her bottoms at first or something, what weird shorts lol

Iconic white fences of Sherwood. I see her around town a bit

That's hot

She looks like great!



And yas @ getting my summer body ready. Been going to the gym 4 days a week for months now upped it to 5 days with a 5 day split for the past 3 weeks. Seeing progress but thigh fat and quads will not budge though -.- Reply

She's my body twin - except I don't have the bulky calves. Keeps me motivated not to gain weight so don't look like 2008 Britney.

her shorts look like some kind of weird cloth diaper in the first pic. i like the video, though. i'm gonna add that move to my routine. prepping for summer w/ whole 30 (day 10 tomorrow) and the jamie eason plan from bodybuilding.com

she really doesn't need to suck in her stomach, but her body looks great!

That pic looks weird like her head somehow turned all the way around. It just looks off.



I wish so bad I could afford a personal trainer.



Edited at 2017-03-01 03:06 am (UTC) Reply

Legit looks like parts of west Texas to me

Anyone have any tips or advice on how to control/stop cravings?

keep fruit around and protein bars, that works for me. When I REALLY need to have a craving i just eat half of it, whatever it is.

ty! That's kinda what I was planning on doing.

I drink heaps of water and when that isn't doing it tea



I found this amazing chai tea that has so much flavour I don't even need to add sugar



cause otherwise with regular black tea I always add a splash of milk and at least half a teaspoon of sugar



also adding things like psyllium husk to my smoothies or whatever I'm having for brekky/lunch helps me feel full Reply

Yas queen, i just want her to be happy tbh.

Im sitting pretty at 26 pounds weightloss right now. Reply

I know you replied to my comment above but, can I asked how you lost the weight? 26 pounds is pretty amazing. Also, which protein bars would you recommend?

My body has been snatched lately. Also I'm sad the Glory era is over. They mishandled it so badly

I moved from Mexico to Canada, this is my first winter and I JUST FEEL SO HUNGRY ALL THE TIME!



Is it bcs of winter or is just me making excuses? Legit question lol Reply

i'm hitting the gym twice a week 1 day for strength and the other for a full body workout with my trainer. I've replaced rice with cauliflower which lets me eat a shitton more food at every meal. i love it. my calves are becoming less wobbly when they are in resting position which is fun! but that's all i have so far :)

