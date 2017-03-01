Britney's working on her fitness, Instagram's her witness
Britney seems to have spent the day back in an undisclosed rural location, which is however highly reminiscent of her iconic Radar video. Also if you're in need for some fitness inspiration or motivation, Brit has you covered as she also posted a video of her workout routine.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/britneysp
ONTD are you getting that summer body on poinT?
/makes no effort to move
i ought to start being serious about it, maybe itll help me
No shame though. Her legs are completely ripped.
And yas @ getting my summer body ready. Been going to the gym 4 days a week for months now upped it to 5 days with a 5 day split for the past 3 weeks. Seeing progress but thigh fat and quads will not budge though -.-
I wish so bad I could afford a personal trainer.
Edited at 2017-03-01 03:06 am (UTC)
I found this amazing chai tea that has so much flavour I don't even need to add sugar
cause otherwise with regular black tea I always add a splash of milk and at least half a teaspoon of sugar
also adding things like psyllium husk to my smoothies or whatever I'm having for brekky/lunch helps me feel full
Im sitting pretty at 26 pounds weightloss right now.
My body has been snatched lately. Also I'm sad the Glory era is over. They mishandled it so badly
Is it bcs of winter or is just me making excuses? Legit question lol
Carbs
Edited at 2017-03-01 04:44 am (UTC)