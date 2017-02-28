Rosie O'Donnell leads #ResistanceAddress outside of Capitol ahead of 45's #JointAddress

I wasnt going to watch but I have got to see this shit for myself Reply

Ah, I was just gonna go OT in another post to ask if there'd be one for his address. Thanks OP! Reply

No problem. Reply

Someone said Dog the Bounty Hunter was hanging around one of the senate office buildings for some reason.



But I'm playing overwatch so there. Reply

I'm still trying to decide if I hate myself enough to watch this. Reply

I feel like my soul would kick my ass if I so much as looked at the livestream link. So it's a no for me. Reply

thanks for making this post bb Reply

I hate so many people in that room. Reply

I AM! Reply

I am definitely ready to be irritate. Reply

Yes especially seeing turd ryan's smug face right behind cheetoh putin's puppet Reply

glad your post got posted op Reply

Yup. It took 3 times to get through. XD Reply

It's my birthday today, and I've been debating watching this because it's just sad to answer the question "what did you do for your birthday?" with "watched agent orange's address."



Then again I have nothing else to do so. Reply

Happy Birthday bb! Reply

Thanks bb <3 Reply

happy bday!! Reply

Happy Birthday! Reply

happy birthday!! Reply

Happy Birthday! Sorry it's tainted with this monster. Reply

happy bday! Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

happy birth! Reply

Happy Birthday! Reply

Happy birthday love! ♡♡♡ Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

What queens. Reply

Amazing, fierce and beautiful ❤️ Reply

How long after his speech starts will he bring up the electoral college? I say 4 minutes. Reply

i say "Hillary" in less than 4, electoral college in less than 10. Reply

The woman who said Mr Speaker just now legit looks like a fucking ghoul or demon. Reply

Fuck Trump. Reply

Which Democrat will he personally attack in his speech tonight?



Schumer? Warren? Pelosi? Me? Reply

Bernie laughed at his we didn't know healthcare was so complicated comment so I'm going with him Reply

Nah, Trump honestly seems okay with Sanders - mainly because he can point to him and bitch about Clinton. Reply

i couldn't believe that! now he's gonna accuse the evil liberals of trying to make him look unprepared. and you just know he wrote it all himself, so it'll be a mess. Reply

LMAO ilu Reply

lmao Reply

lmfaooo Reply

Lmaoooooo Reply

The Dem women of the House wearing white out of respect to the Suffragettes. Also cuz Trump is talking women back to 1919! #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/L4BAToA4Jx — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) March 1, 2017

SHOUTOUTS TO MY LADY DEMOCRATS! Reply

I appreciate these ladies dedication. They will stand out in the crowd and hopefully drive him crazy. Reply

This is beautiful, I hope seeing it gets under his skin. I hope he has a MASSIVE tantrum. Reply

