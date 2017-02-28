illyria

Lainey drags Justin Timberlake for being an extra attention seeker at the Oscars


  • Lainey says that JT grew off his NSYNC bandmates, Britney, Janet, Cameron Diaz, and Timbaland. He's grown into a superstar himself and can sustain his own career, but he's still trying to leech off of other stars.

  • The moment JT got out of his car he started "twitching, spasming, and popping and locking"

  • On the red carpet he kept making lame ass poses to take attention away from his wife, Jessica Biel

  • Robin Roberts had an interview Jessica and JT and while Robin was closing the interview up, JT interrupted her and stepped in front of her and Jessica

  • When Ryan Seacrest or Robin Roberts were asking Jessica about her dress, JT would grab the mic and yell to watch him sing his song from Trolls for the opening

  • Then he went over to photo bomb Emma Stone's interview. When Jessica tried to apologize for her husband being a mess, JT pulled her away.

  • Backstage, he met Meryl and starting bowing down to her and got her to hug him. Meryl started leaving after that but JT pulled her back to continue talking

  • After some of La La Land's wins, JT would go down the aisle, block the actual winners, and go to hug them


Source: Lainey 1 & 2, Tom and Lorenzo, Twitter, YouTube

Lmao I bet JT wishes he got Ryan's role in La La Land
