Lainey drags Justin Timberlake for being an extra attention seeker at the Oscars

it was quite the annoyance

and his song wasn't even that good and should not have been nominated



Edited at 2017-03-01 12:39 am (UTC) Reply

tbh, after watching the vids that just seems playful, and the article seems to be reaching.... but yeah, I see how he can be perceived as annoying.



That's why JC will always be my fave Nsync member. <3 Reply

JC deserved so much better Reply

This song is still a jam:



I hated NSync but I loved JC. The only member whose face didn't repulse me and the best singer by miles. Reply

Whenever I see old *NSYNC clips, it's so obvious how much JC carried them at times.



Easily the most talented guy in that group. Reply

I can't believe Young and Beautiful was snubbed, but this shitfest got an opening performance Reply

He was so annoying on the red carpet tbh. He seems so exhausting. Then to top it off his annoying ass song opened the show. Reply

Thank you OP for including the link to that TLO article because they refer to Jessica as Oatbiel, and that's the most hilarious a propos nickname for her.



JT seems like a major, major asshole. Reply

Yeah that's the perfect name for her. Reply

the accuracy Reply

And no one is surprised. Reply

Ew, how dare this fuckwad try Queen Meryl.



If I was her, I would've put on my Miranda Priestly and gave him dirty looks. Reply

Emma was not amused by his antics in that clip. Reply

He obviously expected that she would be starstruck and delighted, and she did not give a shit. Reply

He ain't the Spice Girls lmao Reply

right? her reaction was the best. she was more excited by Leo giving her her award. Reply

Mte if it was JC or.. anyone but him... lmao Reply

They did a movie together(sort of) I don't know why he would think she would be starstruck Reply

Her fake laugh is my fave Reply

How can she stand being married to him OMG.



I wouldn't last 5 minutes. Reply

honestly idk how either of them do it, hes extra af and she seems so boring Reply

so she can go to great places like the oscars Reply

Better than Mr. Peanutbutter Reply

i'd give it 3 more years Reply

Same Reply

really think sanduskys victim should have had the main page

i really did love her dress though, i love a pink wedding dress Reply

Lawds Reply

Supposedly People ran the picture of Britney in the corner because JT's team was so shitty to them, like giving them terrible pictures to work with and being assholes. Reply

she looks so nice and he looks like a big douche bag Reply

I agree with all of this Reply

emma's story about project hollywood powerpoint is super cute. reminded me of her convo with jlaw that even when they were younger, they just had a feeling they were going to be famous



.. then jt's aged face had to ruin it Reply

Nowadays probably lots of young people think they will be famous. Reply

Yeah, that seems about right.

Also gross at that backstage shit. Reply

I can't believe that Emma Stone clip.



He shoves his face into frame, Jessica Biel stops by and tries to congratulate Emma and he DRAGS HER AWAY. Reply

He could've just done his annoying grin as he passed by if he had to, but he was determined to keep going until they acknowledged him. Reply

Didn't watch the Oscars but it sounds like he was coked tf out. Reply

LOL, this is the first time I've felt bad for Jessica Reply

God dealing with him on a daily basis would suck my soul right out of me Reply

