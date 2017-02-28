Lainey drags Justin Timberlake for being an extra attention seeker at the Oscars
Justin Timberlake & Meryl Streep on backstage of the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8cn3DnU6T7— best of jt (@jtimberlakepics) February 27, 2017
- Lainey says that JT grew off his NSYNC bandmates, Britney, Janet, Cameron Diaz, and Timbaland. He's grown into a superstar himself and can sustain his own career, but he's still trying to leech off of other stars.
- The moment JT got out of his car he started "twitching, spasming, and popping and locking"
- On the red carpet he kept making lame ass poses to take attention away from his wife, Jessica Biel
- Robin Roberts had an interview Jessica and JT and while Robin was closing the interview up, JT interrupted her and stepped in front of her and Jessica
- When Ryan Seacrest or Robin Roberts were asking Jessica about her dress, JT would grab the mic and yell to watch him sing his song from Trolls for the opening
- Then he went over to photo bomb Emma Stone's interview. When Jessica tried to apologize for her husband being a mess, JT pulled her away.
- Backstage, he met Meryl and starting bowing down to her and got her to hug him. Meryl started leaving after that but JT pulled her back to continue talking
- After some of La La Land's wins, JT would go down the aisle, block the actual winners, and go to hug them
Source: Lainey 1 & 2, Tom and Lorenzo, Twitter, YouTube
Lmao I bet JT wishes he got Ryan's role in La La Land
and his song wasn't even that good and should not have been nominated
Edited at 2017-03-01 12:39 am (UTC)
That's why JC will always be my fave Nsync member. <3
Easily the most talented guy in that group.
JT seems like a major, major asshole.
If I was her, I would've put on my Miranda Priestly and gave him dirty looks.
right? her reaction was the best. she was more excited by Leo giving her her award.
I wouldn't last 5 minutes.
.. then jt's aged face had to ruin it
Also gross at that backstage shit.
He shoves his face into frame, Jessica Biel stops by and tries to congratulate Emma and he DRAGS HER AWAY.