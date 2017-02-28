Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Leighton Meester talks politics and beauty tips


  • Talks a bit about the U.S. election and says she thinks people will fight to defend human rights but will forget about/not fight for environmental rights

  • She doesn't want to talk about Gossip Girl, her husband, or her baby

  • She's very low key and doesn't wear makeup

  • Doesn't work out on her own anymore and has a personal trainer

  • The interviewer asks her if she would get a vagina facial (a la GOOP) and she has no idea what that is (after it's explained, she says no)







