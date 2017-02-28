Leighton Meester talks politics and beauty tips
- Talks a bit about the U.S. election and says she thinks people will fight to defend human rights but will forget about/not fight for environmental rights
- She doesn't want to talk about Gossip Girl, her husband, or her baby
- She's very low key and doesn't wear makeup
- Doesn't work out on her own anymore and has a personal trainer
- The interviewer asks her if she would get a vagina facial (a la GOOP) and she has no idea what that is (after it's explained, she says no)
Also Leighton is gorgeous but I h8 her eye makeup here. :/
Lmao you ain't wrong.
This interviewer sounds like a nutjob, why is she asking leighton about her vag??
Seriously like I guess I'd have to be there maybe it was really casual but I can't imagine showing up to an interview and being asked about steaming my vag or whatever this mess is
Speaking of makeup, I spent a shit ton of money at Ulta over the weekend and I regret none of it.
I finally found a foundation and concealer that don't make my face break out in rashes! Thank you too faced born this way. I also bought the hangover Rx primer, liquid lipsticks, eyeliner, a new hair dryer, and mascara.
And she is 1,000% correct Re: Environment. Like...I can't even begin to explain how catastrophic Scott Pruitt as EPA director/Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State is.
People were really upset that there were 0 questions on climate change, although I think Clinton had a thing about how green energy was going to be really important in the future.
This song is bad, but kinda an ironical bop
what a random question lol
that being said I like how lowkey she is. I cannot relate to her constantly needing to be comfortable though. It reminds of a friend of mine I went traveling with who was the same way, and it ended up being a fucking chore. It's traveling. It's not going to be glamorous. Maybe that's why I'm pressed lol.
still love ha