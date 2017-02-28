Lady Gaga is replacing Beyonce as Coachella headliner
Lady Gaga will replace Beyonce at #Coachella 🌴 https://t.co/mUTeZD6FSI pic.twitter.com/RzaPeYsYZm— billboard (@billboard) February 28, 2017
Beyonce pulled out of Coachella due to pregnancy, Lady Gaga is replacing her.
SOURCE
i wonder when rihanna and katy are gonna headline (if they ever). they could pull it off i feel like?
Would Coachella give refunds to the stans that bought tickets just for Bey?
I bought an all-inclusive thing so my hotel is paid for my shuttle passes are paid for and I don't get my wristband until I check in so it's like non-transferable, this really sucks. Radiohead is my favorite band but I've seen them three times. I don't need to drive all the way to the desert to see them when I could've seen them closer to me. I saw Gaga once and have no interest in seeing her again. I wish she played Sunday then I'd leave after Kendrick