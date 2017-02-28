on what planet



in what universe



in which galaxy Reply

Beyoncé does high quality but she only mixes it up for awards shows and guest spots, i'm a little bored of her samey tour performances at this point tbh. i'm more intrigued to see what a Gaga concert will look like in 2017. Reply

Nah it's a sidestep for sure Reply

nope Reply

ia Reply

I had 0 interest in Beyonce, I'd go for Gaga. Reply

perfect gif! Reply

bless this remixed iconic gif Reply

s c r e a m i n g Reply

I like Gaga but Chanel vs. Walmart Reply

Basically. LLL v Moonlight Reply

Beyonce doesn't even sing her whole show live. She couldn't even fake Partition live. Reply

Nah this is a reach. It's more like Target vs. Walmart Reply

indeed Reply

On what planet? Gaga is the only other popstar who knows how to deliver a phenomenal performance Reply

Lmao who called it?? Reply

literally me. Check the post babes Reply

Just put my popcorn in the microwave. This post has potential 🙏🙏🙏 Reply

I don't think it'll turn into anything. I can't make baity stan posts. Maybe if I changed the title or something. Reply

this was pretty obvious, no? Reply

makes sense since she just did the superbowl and has a tour coming up soon. it should be easier than someone else randomly setting up a stage



i wonder when rihanna and katy are gonna headline (if they ever). they could pull it off i feel like? Reply

Apparently they asked Rihanna before Gaga. I would have much rather had RiRi. Reply

Lmao I admire her hustle this era, you go Gags Reply

oh god haha Reply

it really was a perfect illusion Reply

LMAO Reply

This just keeps getting worse. I wish they would switch Kendrick to Saturday so I could just leave Reply

Not surprised since Gaga is going on tour.

Would Coachella give refunds to the stans that bought tickets just for Bey? Reply

No. Those people can resell their wristbands and make a profit. Everyone wins. Reply

No 🙄



I bought an all-inclusive thing so my hotel is paid for my shuttle passes are paid for and I don't get my wristband until I check in so it's like non-transferable, this really sucks. Radiohead is my favorite band but I've seen them three times. I don't need to drive all the way to the desert to see them when I could've seen them closer to me. I saw Gaga once and have no interest in seeing her again. I wish she played Sunday then I'd leave after Kendrick Reply

Parent

i didn't think i was a big gaga fan but after the superbowl i've been listening to her albums and it turns out i know a lot more songs than i thought i did Reply

I'm beyond happy for her. This is the platform she needs to get her indie cred back. Pitchfork will be up her ass again. Reply

