Safaree says "shETHER" is the most disrespectful track he has ever heard

well no shit

lol don't tell me she's getting him to speak for her before she lets out so much as a peep

nah he already said there's nothing she can say against remy

Feels like Barbs are more butthurt about that thn Nicki herself. They need to stay from the internet for few weeks, to stop embarrassing themselves

Nicki validates them by liking their messy tweets tho. Like she liked this video that said no matter what Nicki is the queen, has 5 grammys (lol she has none), Remy should have kissed her ass, and that Nicki will end Remy

I... did not know that. The fact that she likes obvious lies about herself is so narcissistic, it's almost an SNL sketch

But when is this so ending happening, though? It's been almost 3 days and nothing? At this rate, Ma will drop a second track and non from Nicki.

So this beef is part of some promo for Remy and Nicki?

this is some brutal promo tbh

Lol 😂

lmao, everything is a pr stunt according to some ppl...smdh.

I still can't believe Nicki really brought this on herself lol. I know when she's done being mad at all these other people, she's just going to end up being mad at herself.

lmaoo i know. why would you awaken the beast like that, really.

I haven't been following this, what the hell did Nicki do to Remy??

throwing sub disses at her on recent Jason Derulo and Gucci songs, a MESS

nicki did NOT bring this on herself. remy started it. get yours facts straight.

the fact that nicki still has stans when they know she's supporting a pedo who used her image to lure victims....

Have y'all seen the ratings of the new Mama June reality show? I can't believe people still care. Hopefully it will be an I am Cait situation

What mama June reality show??



Stop giving that sick woman attention, America! Reply

LMAO SHE MAD

I FUCKING KNEW IT! I called it. Nicki's response would be to start up speculation about her relationship with Meek/Safaree. LoL, she's so predictable. Try harder, Nicki.

Isn't that the point of these.

Remy won. Just end it, don't be a Rousey. Reply

Nicki needs to learn when to log off.

I'm surprised she even managed to get online without Safaree tbh.

lol

yes? I believe.... that is the point

You dont need to do this,Safaree. You are too fine and the best thing about LHHH.

he wasn't saying it pro nicki though

I know. I just dont want him to box himself in and the only thing people wanna talk to him about is Nicki. I think he really has come into his own with the show.

He's not caping for Nicki though lol he's saying Remy was disrespectful in that she straight slaughtered Nicki form every angle. We are going to be talking about this diss record for decades to come and that should sour Nicki more than anything because her entire legacy will essentially be tied to the fact that she got murdered and didn't respond because she's weak.

At the end of the day, Nicki's still supporting her monster of a brother who used his connection to Nicki to gain the trust of his victims, so...

ughhhhhhhhhgghgghhgghhhhhhhh it makes me want to 🙈🙈🙈🙉🙉🙉 and vomit

