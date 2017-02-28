Safaree says "shETHER" is the most disrespectful track he has ever heard
Source: Twitter
Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree says "SHETHER" Is "The Most Disrespectful Record" 🌚🌚🌚🌚 pic.twitter.com/xg0RdD8W27— danielgotskillz (@danielgotskillz) February 28, 2017
Lmaaaao Nicki stans are now trying to contact Mattel to get them to sue Remy for using Nicki's barbie on the cover and spreading a lie that they're suing her for $8-20 million; they also want Nicki to sue Remy for using Nicki's "free Remy" audio in the beginning
Update: Nnnn Nicki is now stalking Meek's instagram and liked a comment on a pic of Meek and Trey saying that Nicki will outlast everyone that's trying to take her down
Stop giving that sick woman attention, America!
Remy won. Just end it, don't be a Rousey.
You dont need to do this,Safaree. You are too fine and the best thing about LHHH.
At the end of the day, Nicki's still supporting her monster of a brother who used his connection to Nicki to gain the trust of his victims, so...