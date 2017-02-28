illyria

Safaree says "shETHER" is the most disrespectful track he has ever heard

Source: Twitter

Lmaaaao Nicki stans are now trying to contact Mattel to get them to sue Remy for using Nicki's barbie on the cover and spreading a lie that they're suing her for $8-20 million; they also want Nicki to sue Remy for using Nicki's "free Remy" audio in the beginning

Update: Nnnn Nicki is now stalking Meek's instagram and liked a comment on a pic of Meek and Trey saying that Nicki will outlast everyone that's trying to take her down

Tagged: , , ,