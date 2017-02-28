Little Mix play Kazoo Karaoke and perform Touch on the Today Show
.@LittleMix battle it out in #KazooKaraoke 😂 ! Those harmonies, tho 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dLuMf9TLNL— billboard (@billboard) February 28, 2017
They managed to harmonize with kazoos, when will your faves?
They do the first part of Touch acoustic, it sounds amazing.
Leigh Anne announced that they will be performing at the Kids Choice Awards and have been nominated for an award.
Source Source
"the most successful girl group" Local Queens of the UK here to conquer the US! Video shows the whole crowd singing Black Magic back at them at MSG <3. Did anyone go see them there?
The SOTME vid was so cute, I was expecting so much better visuals for this era!!!!
Touch is a cute song tho.
Also why is Prairie going left in that gif when everyone else is going right?
This is one of the many questions of that flop video that will remain unanswered.
i like their songs but i get sick of them after like 10 listens. the only ones i can constantly listen to is (weirdly) the ballads like towers
If they dare skip Touch again....
oh also im kinda surprised there wasnt a post for that perrie pic
Edited at 2017-02-28 11:50 pm (UTC)