Little Mix play Kazoo Karaoke and perform Touch on the Today Show

A coworker of mine said she was listening to them over YouTube for some reason, and that all these people walked by her desk and were judging her and I immediately was like "Was it the Touch video, cause even I would judge and I'm a fan."



The SOTME vid was so cute, I was expecting so much better visuals for this era!!!! Reply

it was so so so tragic and idk why the director would proudly put her name at the start of it lmfao Reply

They sounds good. Are they making any impact in the US yet? Reply

Touch is number 2 on the Billboard Trending 140 and SOTME is number 8! Reply

i don't understand US charts, but that sounds good! Reply

Not yet. We'll probably see them rising after the release of touch_(remix)_feat_kid_ink next month! Reply

This is arguably their best song ever. That's all I'll say on the matter. Reply

You Gotta Not though?

Reply

I ain't checking for no nonsingle tracks that weren't pushed on me by ONTD Reply

noo this song is terrib Reply

I could see this trash somehow smashing, it's the obvious choice for single #3.



Edited at 2017-02-28 11:47 pm (UTC) Reply

wtf does 'is you afraid of blue's clues' mean??? Reply

Never listened to this song, but the lyrics in the thumbnail are making me not want to. Embarrassing. Reply

my favorite song of theirs is move. Reply

Perrie's note in About the Boy >>> everything else tbh Reply

bye not when power, no more sad songs, and nothing feels like you exist!!! Reply

Boy says otherwise. Reply

it's definitely one of their best Reply

I wish they were less messy and their music was better.



Touch is a cute song tho.



Also why is Prairie going left in that gif when everyone else is going right? Reply

Also why is Prairie going left in that gif when everyone else is going right?



This is one of the many questions of that flop video that will remain unanswered. Reply

ask Bieber's choreograhper Reply

idg why people say this sounds dated?



i like their songs but i get sick of them after like 10 listens. the only ones i can constantly listen to is (weirdly) the ballads like towers Reply

also it does make me quite mad that they aren't bigger , like just that small acoustic part at the beginning proves how much better they are than most girl groups here and been Reply

i was gonna say their outfits aren't that bad for once...then i clicked on the second video and YIKES Reply

i love them and they're so talented. i just wish their stylist didn't hate them :'''''''(. seriously, what's up with perrie's corsets and their fucking lipliner? Reply

i agree with all this lol Reply

lmao perrie's styling has been terrible with everything re: touch. her outfit in the music video was a m e s s Reply

I was at the msg show on Friday and they were amazing live. The crowd really was singing along not just to black magic, but to wings and a few other songs. I was honestly shocked by how much the crowd seemed to know their songs and I say that as a fan. Reply

That's awesome, we need their shining light now more than ever in these dark times Reply

I was there too! I was in the front and was singing along with Perrie to Touch lmao Reply

They deserve whatever Kids Choice Award they are nominated for, which is very sad.



If they dare skip Touch again.... Reply

I saw on twitter that they will do a medley of SOTME and Touch Reply

also, do you think LM and ariana are hanging out at all? because all signs point to nah. Reply

I think they said in the billboard livestream that they hang out backstage and Frankie shows up at their dressing room all the time lol Reply

Poor girls. Subjected to visits from Frankie. May their dresssing rooms from here out have locks. Reply

Ariana hangs out with her twin back up dancers, Victoria, and her bf lol Reply

their music honestly sounds so dcom to me adn they need a stylist that doesn't hate them lol



oh also im kinda surprised there wasnt a post for that perrie pic



Edited at 2017-02-28 11:50 pm (UTC) Reply

If you mean the pic of her cupping the breast of a religious statue there was (ignore me if you mean something totally different, I just remember seeing a post about that particular pic) Reply

yeah that's the one, i guess i never saw it oop Reply

lol WHAT? every time i start to lowkey root for them they pull some problematic shit like this. Reply

This album yes, like they were doing so well with Salute which deserved so much attention and praise and then they reverted to the kids bops shit. Even Get Weird was pretty good. Reply

I've loved them since their X Factor season and I can't stop won't stop now Reply

They're so cute in that kazoo video! I haven't watched the Today show video yet though. Reply

I'm still reeling from meeting them yesterday in Silver Spring, MD. ugh! I sobbed and I didn't think I would, but let me tell you they are so beautiful in person and I couldn't believe my faves were right in front of me. I was crying and Perrie was like "oh my god" in a really sweet way, but inside thinking I'm cray lol! Reply

awwww <3 I'm glad you got to meet them Reply

aw i met them too yesterday!!!!!! they were all so sweet and so tiny omfg Reply

