Perrie

Little Mix play Kazoo Karaoke and perform Touch on the Today Show


They managed to harmonize with kazoos, when will your faves?

They do the first part of Touch acoustic, it sounds amazing.
Leigh Anne announced that they will be performing at the Kids Choice Awards and have been nominated for an award.
Source Source
"the most successful girl group" Local Queens of the UK here to conquer the US! Video shows the whole crowd singing Black Magic back at them at MSG <3. Did anyone go see them there?
Tagged: