‘Get Out’ Star Calls Critic a ‘Bitch’ for Ruining Movie’s Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score




Armond White, who is known for being a notorious contrarian on RottenTomatoes, recently gave 'Get Out' a negative review lowering the RT score to 99% (he did the same to to 'Toy Story 3'). In response one of the film's stars Lakeith Stanfield called him a bitch on Twitter before deleting the tweet.

