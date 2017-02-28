‘Get Out’ Star Calls Critic a ‘Bitch’ for Ruining Movie’s Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

i knew this was Armond White with only reading the headline Reply

Same lol, he really is such a bitch Reply

Same. Why in the world is that guy's opinion even allowed to influence RT's score anymore? It's clear he does it just to purposefully mess with it and hasn't even seen a lot of the things he gives negative reviews to. Reply

lmao well he does it for attention Reply

There are also certain critics with an axe to grind who use their reviews to bitch and moan about a film's subject matter and don't review the film at all. They're just pissed that the movie got made, so they whine about that, but it still counts as a negative review on RT. It's like they don't read the reviews for content, they just add them regardless. Very annoying. Reply

I'm sure he'll be crying himself to sleep. Did Armond White make this post, who cares. Even went to the trouble of including a picture of him lmao.



Edited at 2017-02-28 11:04 pm (UTC)

OP being armond white would actually explain a lot Reply

omg Reply

screaming Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

They same could be said about little mix posts?



Who cares? for starters, you.



Also, the OP is an islamophobe. Reply

but he's a brotha.



Wait. Armond White isn't White?but he's a brotha. Reply

Lol at the second gif. Reply

Perf gif usage Reply

I'm pretty sure most people with the last name White are black Reply

That second gif lmao. I'm sorry I was asleep and missed ONTD reacting to the Oscar fuck up over Best Picture in real time tbh, it must have been something. Reply

I'm goneeeeee at the second gif Reply

Most times people named white are black and people named black are white. Reply

ahaha omg Reply

Aw, Trevante is so precious. Reply

also RT scores are a terrible way of determining how good a movie is so does it matter Reply

Yep Reply

i'd say it's pretty spot on. i have yet to see a movie that has defied RT scores.



Edited at 2017-02-28 11:06 pm (UTC)

I think it's pretty realistic, but a lot of mindless comedies get poor reviews that they don't deserve. Not every film is going for an oscar, let me enjoy Sisters or Office Christmas Party without second guessing myself haha Reply

IA. Metacritic is far superior. Reply

I actually agree with it most of the time 🤷‍♂️



It's a pretty simple concept. They just average all the critic reviews out there. I think most critics take their jobs seriously and invest in their reviews with integrity. Unlike the douche in the post. Reply

In actuality? Not at all.



Idk it helps when you just wanna see a film on the fly but are unsure if it's worth the theater money Reply

they burned me with The Gift. I'll never fully trust them again.



I do wanna see Get Out though lol Reply

Ultimately it doesn't matter, but this guy is a known troll. Reply

Ugh. I read the review several days ago but thought since it wasn't posted on RT at the time, that the site finally had the good sense to remove him from it. I mean, how many places have to fire this guy? He is seriously the worst internet troll ever. He stans for the likes of the worst Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler comedies and pans the best reviewed movies of the year.



I mean, it's one thing if you're like a pretentious snob critic, like an Andrew Sarris or David Denby, or the critics who work for Slant, who are at least respected, but very tough, but this dude is just awful and a laughing stock. Reply

what movies does he like? Reply

Garfield Reply

Basically any movie that the critics hate he'll give positive reviews to. I.e. Jack and Jill, BvS, the Transformers films. Reply

hunnie i shrunk the kids Reply

I love that movie.



Hey now -_- Reply

What about Honey, I Blew Up the Kid? Reply

Jackass 3, Fast Five, Transformers 2 Reply

lmao honestly i was looking up the movie earlier and had the same thought when i saw the % had gone down



lakeith is always making funny, random tweets and then deleting them. i doubt he's really that mad.



Edited at 2017-02-28 11:06 pm (UTC)

wait but did you see his tweet about leo dicaprio before he deleted it? i screenshot it because i knew he would but if it was legit then fuck leo Reply

no, i didn't 👀

i've been off twitter for the past week or so Reply

show us pls Reply

I wanna know. Reply

Show me. Help legitimize my Leo h*te Reply

share Reply

lmao he's the same on fb. Reply

Yeah I've noticed that, he posted a picture of Xosha's pregnant belly a few weeks ago and I thought I was going crazy cause no one else has mentioned it so far. Reply

Lol I doubt Jordan Peele gives a shit that his movie is 99%, but still, this is such a dick move and the review is horrible. Reply

This movie was so fucking GOOD!!!



🎶but stay woke🎶 Reply

What a fucking Bitch move.



I knew it was coming, though.



I don't wanna be the guy to say that White critics shouldn't comment on films so obviously not of their school, because...(I really don't have an answer, I'm just diplomatic), but then she like this happens.



But, oh well....enough people love it, so it doesn't actually matter. It's just those little microaggressions that piss you off. Reply

armond white is black Reply

In theory, perhaps. Reply

okay this is a fucking twist I didn't see coming Reply

am i misreading your comment? armond white is black Reply

ONTD has done this SOOO much lately. At least make sure you have someone's race correct while pretending to care. Reply

i don't like it when you say bitch Reply

^^ tbh Reply

lmao is this the review that says lakeith's character is never seen again after the opening scene because if so...



also it's armond. Reply

That's saying he really didn't watch and just wants to shit on it. Reply

lmaooo omg ilh Reply

Btw, I'm in love with Lakeith. Please feel free to let him know. Reply

me too i think he's single again Reply

Let me start stalking him on twitter or insta. He on either of those? Reply

Pretty sure they're still together (and expecting) but they just both seem to go through periods of deleting posts on social media. Reply

Armond White is a contrarian troll, like he literally got booted from the New Yorks Critic's Circle for HECKLING Steven McQueen at their awards dinner.



People need to stop giving him so much attention. Reply

OMG, I forgot all about that, lol Reply

