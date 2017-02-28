‘Get Out’ Star Calls Critic a ‘Bitch’ for Ruining Movie’s Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
N O M E R C Y pic.twitter.com/TJCiQbFrmq— Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) February 28, 2017
Armond White, who is known for being a notorious contrarian on RottenTomatoes, recently gave 'Get Out' a negative review lowering the RT score to 99% (he did the same to to 'Toy Story 3'). In response one of the film's stars Lakeith Stanfield called him a bitch on Twitter before deleting the tweet.
Who cares? for starters, you.
Also, the OP is an islamophobe.
but he's a brotha.
Lol at the second gif.
It's a pretty simple concept. They just average all the critic reviews out there. I think most critics take their jobs seriously and invest in their reviews with integrity. Unlike the douche in the post.
But on principle? Maybe a bit.
I do wanna see Get Out though lol
I mean, it's one thing if you're like a pretentious snob critic, like an Andrew Sarris or David Denby, or the critics who work for Slant, who are at least respected, but very tough, but this dude is just awful and a laughing stock.
lakeith is always making funny, random tweets and then deleting them. i doubt he's really that mad.
i've been off twitter for the past week or so
I wanna know.
🎶but stay woke🎶
I knew it was coming, though.
I don't wanna be the guy to say that White critics shouldn't comment on films so obviously not of their school, because...(I really don't have an answer, I'm just diplomatic), but then she like this happens.
But, oh well....enough people love it, so it doesn't actually matter. It's just those little microaggressions that piss you off.
also it's armond.
That's saying he really didn't watch and just wants to shit on it.
He's adorable.
People need to stop giving him so much attention.