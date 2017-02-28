Patricia Arquette upset that Oscar 'In Memoriam' segment left out trans sister Alexis Arquette

They seriously could have included her Reply

'calls out'? jfc news organizations are so annoying and insensitive. its absolute bs that alexis was left out, she was in a ton of movies, even if her parts were small



im also bothered that doris roberts was left out, eventho she was def more of a tv actress



I was going to say, Doris is in two of my fave christmas movies, a mom for christmas and mrs miracle but I guess those are tv movies.

and christmas vacation!

DORIS ROBERTS IS DEAD??? WHAT??? NOOOOO!!!! she is in one of my fav christmas movies :(

they left out garry shandling as well, though all three were included in the emmy's in memoriam.



abe vigoda got hosed last year too, which was shocking considering how notorious his death hoax thing was. Reply

i didn't watch, but i didn't realize she wasn't included. that's definitely fucked up

Damn, I forgot Alexis had died last year, she really should have been included :(

Me too. I actually felt shocked reading the headline because I was like, "Wait, she died???"

If they could shout out voice actors, they could have given Alexis her props.

Wasn't she in the Wedding Singer?

Give me tiiiiime~~

Yeah I loved her in Wedding Singer

Yeah, I'll miss her.



Also who is THAT in your icon Reply

I feel like they left out a chunk of actors who died. It felt really one-sided with the amount of behind the scenes people. Both my mom and my friend thought the same thing.

http://pitchfork.com/news/63773-ano hni-why-i-am-not-attending-the-academy-a wards/ It's not the first time Academy Awards were messy with trans women

oh I remember that now, it's so fucked up especially because they invited Dave Grohl, who wasn't nominated, to perform

As if to rub salt into the wound, the next morning the Oscars added that I was transgendered to the trivia page of their website.

That was the messiest thing to me, like I get that she is irrelevant to the mainstream audiences, but to call her Antony in the initial nomination and only ad that fact few weeks later to pat themselves on the back, it's so ignorant. You cared enough to nominate her, google her Wikipedia page.

and the song is awesome, she is actually one of my fav vocalists of all time

Reply

Link

i mean you don't even have to go with deep cuts like this, just look at jared leto's win

Link

That really upset me. Such bullshit.

I'm glad Patricia spoke out. Did you all see that Jackie Evancho's sister had a lawsuit filed against her school about being able to use the restroom? WHAT. THE. FUCK. is wrong with her parents??? You allowed your other daughter to perform for these sick fucks while you're battling in court upon your your Trans daughter's behalf? She won the case, BTW.

Yea like if you're going to take a stand, you don't lend your services to someone like that.

Link

And even if they did it because they wanted to bring attention to the issue they should have issued statements/done interviews, something to bring awareness if that had been their motivation. So bizarre.

Link

wowwww I had no idea Jackie had a trans sister. The cognitive dissnonance is astounding. I guess her fam really is just worried about their bottom line. holy shit

that's super shitty and sadly not surprising

The Oscars always leave out a few people for time/commercial break reasons, and it's BS. On top of that, I wasn't that impressed with the editing of this year's montage. Felt rushed because they just used still photos for everyone. TCM's in memoriams >>



TCM has the BEST in-memoriams



i love your icon btw Reply

Link

Thanks! I like yours too, Liz

Link

Yea they're great.

Link

TCM has the best everything. TCM is the best in general.

Link

It seemed like a lot of the photos were shown barely long enough to finish reading the person's name, and it looked awful on top of that.

Link

TCM's graphics department in general is just a fucking dream. I used to want to work for them before I accepted I was only average at Photoshop. I still want to go to the festival one year.

Link

BAFTAS usually have really good ones too.

Link

People get left out every year, and people get hurt by it. I'm waiting for the day the academy says fuck it, we're not honoring anyone because every year people are miffed.



Alexis wasn't a member of the academy. the academy honors it's own. even then there are times it leaves people out for time constraints. you could easily have a 20 minute memorial segment and despite what some might say, nobody has time for that, or really wants to watch 20 minutes of that. Except maybe the loved ones of a person hoping they'll show up. It's sad people are left out, but it does no good to get upset about it. Their life or death doesn't carry more or less weight as a human being because they were remembered at the ~oscars~



I liked Alexis, but I can't pretend it was the most memorable career. I only remember Pulp Fiction and The Wedding Singer. And the Surreal Life. There are activists who die every year, people we needed, and they aren't remembered at the Oscars. Reply

I guess you didn't watch the video. It's about inclusion especially at times like this, like Patricia says on the video, when trans kids can't even use the bathroom in the US. Alexis maybe didn't have a super memorable career but it's not like she was a complete unknown either, and it would mean a lot to the trans community, especially trans kids, to see someone like them being remembered.

Link

ESPECIALLY when hollywood is busy toasting itself constantly for perceived inclusiveness

Link

I'm still pressed they left out Andrew Lesnie last year. He was an Oscar winner and a recent one at that. He should have been included.

Link

Didn't they also use a picture of a producer who's alive named as the one who actually died?



I feel like they always fuck up with the In Memoriam segment every year.



Also, I thought Sara's performance was pretty underwhelming. But then again, all of the music performances were imo Reply

They did and she was really mad too. I cant say I blame her.

Link

They did, and she said that she was devestated by it because she was good friends with the woman who had died, they apparently told her that it was all taken care of when she was going to provide them with a photo

Link

Yep. Jan Chapman (producer of The Piano) instead of Janet Patterson (costume designer for The Piano).

Link