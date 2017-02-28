Patricia Arquette upset that Oscar 'In Memoriam' segment left out trans sister Alexis Arquette
Patricia says that Alexis was a great actor, had 70 credits to her name and was 'brave to live her truth as a trans woman,' sill she wasn't included in the segment, and that speaks a lot about the lack of inclusion, especially now.
Also says that she's not surprised as trans people are often ignored in our community/culture.
source
im also bothered that doris roberts was left out, eventho she was def more of a tv actress
Edited at 2017-02-28 09:44 pm (UTC)
abe vigoda got hosed last year too, which was shocking considering how notorious his death hoax thing was.
If they could shout out voice actors, they could have given Alexis her props.
Yep!
Also who is THAT in your icon
http://pitchfork.com/news/63773-ano
That was the messiest thing to me, like I get that she is irrelevant to the mainstream audiences, but to call her Antony in the initial nomination and only ad that fact few weeks later to pat themselves on the back, it's so ignorant. You cared enough to nominate her, google her Wikipedia page.
and the song is awesome, she is actually one of my fav vocalists of all time
Edited at 2017-02-28 09:52 pm (UTC)
i love your icon btw
Alexis wasn't a member of the academy. the academy honors it's own. even then there are times it leaves people out for time constraints. you could easily have a 20 minute memorial segment and despite what some might say, nobody has time for that, or really wants to watch 20 minutes of that. Except maybe the loved ones of a person hoping they'll show up. It's sad people are left out, but it does no good to get upset about it. Their life or death doesn't carry more or less weight as a human being because they were remembered at the ~oscars~
I liked Alexis, but I can't pretend it was the most memorable career. I only remember Pulp Fiction and The Wedding Singer. And the Surreal Life. There are activists who die every year, people we needed, and they aren't remembered at the Oscars.
I feel like they always fuck up with the In Memoriam segment every year.
Also, I thought Sara's performance was pretty underwhelming. But then again, all of the music performances were imo