Patricia Arquette upset that Oscar 'In Memoriam' segment left out trans sister Alexis Arquette


Patricia says that Alexis was a great actor, had 70 credits to her name and was 'brave to live her truth as a trans woman,' sill she wasn't included in the segment, and that speaks a lot about the lack of inclusion, especially now.

Also says that she's not surprised as trans people are often ignored in our community/culture.


