this is what you get

Tom DeLonge is the UFO Researcher of the Year




The former Blink-182 member and current Angels and Airwaves frontman was awarded for his "groundbreaking work" by Open Minds Project.

In his acceptance speech, he said, “I can’t tell you what I’m about to announce … I said there’s going to be an announcement within the next 60-ish days. I want you all to know in the UFO community, whoever’s passionate about this paradigm shifting subject matter, I need you all to look really, really closely at that announcement and I need you to be a part of it. Because what that announcement is about is so much more than what it will look like on the surface.”

ONTD, do you believe in aliens?
