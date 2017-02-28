Tom DeLonge is the UFO Researcher of the Year

aliens terrify me but sometimes I wish we can make contact just so we can move past our current state of humanity lol Reply

I'm sure there's a planet somewhere that has life. Reply

YES Reply

TAKE THAT, CRITICS!



... hahahaha Reply

I'm terrified of aliens and I refuse to watch anything about them. I blame ET because that movie freaked me out when I was a kid. Reply

omg when I watch wall-e I swear I hear some ET screaming sounds and it's always horrifying Reply

oh my god Reply

Oh god nightmares😩 Reply

Go watch arrival Reply

that bit where he screams in the cornfield *shudder* Reply

aww et was so cute though. Reply

There are aliens, i just doubt they look like shriveled scrotums or green people. Reply

The end is really scary Reply

yes aliens absolutely exist (i hope they invade and wipe out half our species.) Reply

I'd love it if there were aliens out there. It would shift out entire world and I am here for it. Although I want them to look cat like and be fluffy but talk. Reply

Thread

Link

That would be adorable. Reply

I really just want a cat that talks and aliens seem to be my only shot. Reply

how 'bout avatar's blue cat aliens? not fluffy enough for ya



Edited at 2017-02-28 09:50 pm (UTC) Reply

with a comment like that he should run for president Reply

I'd take him over our current one in a heart beat Reply

That person currently in the White House must be an alien (as are his admin). It can be the only answer for the current buffoon running our nation. I think we had a real life Independence Day (the original, not that god awful remake) and Will Smith never saved us. Reply

Where are youuuuuuuuu and I'm so sorrrryyyy Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

I want aliens to come save us, plz. Reply

I saw a UFO the last time I was in new Mexico visiting my mom.



She lives near nasa and white sands so who knows, probably something they were doing and not actual aliens lol. But still. It scared the f outta me. Reply

I would love to think I'd be brave if I saw one but I would run so fast probably.



This is kinda OT but similar. Fans on the Walking Dead board were talking about seeing a UFO in the ep where Rick fights the garbage monster. Like it was a conspiracy theory about a fictional show and I think it just turned out to be CGI birds in the background.



We want to believe! Reply

I was driving at the time and it was hella creepy!! Whatever it was shot straight up near the mountains and then took off crazy fast at a diagonal and disappeared behind the mountains!!! My bf was freaking out too!!!



Thinking back maybe it was a drone? Idk it seemed too big, it looked like a legit aircraft...



Lol I love that story about the show. I want to believe too!!

Reply

My family and I have seen 3 UFOs in our lifetime and we've seen all of them together on road-trips in the US.







Reply

I'm so excited for the announcement.

My blood type O+. Reply

Same!



If you're ever in a pinch, hmu! Reply

Aliens just moving away from us every day like we're Vogons. Reply

mte, I wouldn't be surprised if they won't connect with Earth because we are the laughing stock of the Universe Reply

