Emma Watson says she'd rather answer all your Harry Potter questions than to take a picture

- She rarely poses for snapshots because it is the difference between being able to have a life and not
- When someone takes a photo of her and posts it, within seconds they made it possible for other people to track her down. They can see what she's wearing and who she's with and she says she can't give that tracking data.
- Her alternative instead of a picture is to have a conversation
- People have asked her if she's spoken to Jodie Foster or Natalie Portman bc they could give her advice on growing up in the limelight. Emma says it wasn't easy on them but with social media it's a different world (and they've both said it changed the game)
- Has met fans who have her face tattooed on their body and people who used HP to get through cancer. Says HP crosses into obsession and coming to terms with it meant accepting it's not your average circumstances
