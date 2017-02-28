February 28th, 2017, 09:21 pm evillemmons 'La La Land' Audition: James Corden's Ode to the Oscars -This dork sings about the mishap at the Oscarssource Tagged: emma stone, james corden, jimmy kimmel, ryan gosling Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9999 comments Add comment
My girlfriend works for LAPD. She sent me this message this afternoon and i thought everyone might be as amused as me:
Had a long conversation with one of our detectives. He was assigned to the lady from PricewaterhouseCoopers, who wasn't the one who gave out the wrong envelope. He told us the whole story. Pretty chaotic. He says he's been doing that gig for years and that though the guy from PwC has been doing it longer than the lady, he's a total fuck-up. He said the guy was sending tweets and taking selfies with the celebs all night long. He's very unprofessional, just an accountant that was star-struck by all the celebs. He said the lady is way more professional and every time they'd announce a winner, she'd take her copy of the envelope and put it into a white piece of paper and then tuck it in her binder so that it wouldn't accidentally be handed out. The guy didn't take those precautions, obviously! I asked why she didn't rush out and stop everything immediately when it happened, and he said we ought to have seen her face, she knew immediately they'd announced the wrong one and was like, omg they announced the wrong film, and she was immediately on her phone calling somebody. Then she wanted to grab the detective to go out on stage with her as she headed out and he was like, "Hell no, I'm not going on stage!" Lol. So then she went out and that's when it started. So they reacted, but not fast enough!
she also said that all the celebs were super nervous back stage. He said that though you're not allowed to smoke back there Leo DiCaprio was chain smoking the whole time, lol.
Yet men always get a pass for being mediocre and unprofessional.
He provided more:
Beatty and Faye have a tumultuous relationship and argued backstage over who would actually read the winner, she mistook his showing her the card to confirm a mistake as him fucking with her and being dramatic so she announced the words La La Land that she saw on the card.
Kerry also said it was pretty hilarious afterward, apparently Beatty held on to the two cards and was wandering around with them and refused to give them to anyone. He said all these security people and staff were broadcasting on their radios, "He's going this way, he's going that way, now he's going this way!" He said it sounded like a foot pursuit broadcast of a criminal, it was so funny.
everybody chasing down Warren Beaty hahahaha
I hope his ass gets fired.
