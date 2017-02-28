lmao I loved this. The close-ups of the celebs reaction was my favourite part 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Love your icon!! 😍😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol hj's on the beach Reply

Thread

Link

http://awardswatch.com/forums/showthrea d.php?42773-Best-picture-reactions-!-!&p=2920191&viewfull=1#post2920191

My girlfriend works for LAPD. She sent me this message this afternoon and i thought everyone might be as amused as me:



Had a long conversation with one of our detectives. He was assigned to the lady from PricewaterhouseCoopers, who wasn't the one who gave out the wrong envelope. He told us the whole story. Pretty chaotic. He says he's been doing that gig for years and that though the guy from PwC has been doing it longer than the lady, he's a total fuck-up. He said the guy was sending tweets and taking selfies with the celebs all night long. He's very unprofessional, just an accountant that was star-struck by all the celebs. He said the lady is way more professional and every time they'd announce a winner, she'd take her copy of the envelope and put it into a white piece of paper and then tuck it in her binder so that it wouldn't accidentally be handed out. The guy didn't take those precautions, obviously! I asked why she didn't rush out and stop everything immediately when it happened, and he said we ought to have seen her face, she knew immediately they'd announced the wrong one and was like, omg they announced the wrong film, and she was immediately on her phone calling somebody. Then she wanted to grab the detective to go out on stage with her as she headed out and he was like, "Hell no, I'm not going on stage!" Lol. So then she went out and that's when it started. So they reacted, but not fast enough!



she also said that all the celebs were super nervous back stage. He said that though you're not allowed to smoke back there Leo DiCaprio was chain smoking the whole time, lol.





Edited at 2017-02-28 08:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ofc it's the woman who's on top of shit and take care of business Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leo was smoking his e-cig, of course Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He said the lady is way more professional



Surprise, surprise.



Yet men always get a pass for being mediocre and unprofessional. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





He provided more:



Beatty and Faye have a tumultuous relationship and argued backstage over who would actually read the winner, she mistook his showing her the card to confirm a mistake as him fucking with her and being dramatic so she announced the words La La Land that she saw on the card.



Kerry also said it was pretty hilarious afterward, apparently Beatty held on to the two cards and was wandering around with them and refused to give them to anyone. He said all these security people and staff were broadcasting on their radios, "He's going this way, he's going that way, now he's going this way!" He said it sounded like a foot pursuit broadcast of a criminal, it was so funny.



Edited at 2017-02-28 08:56 pm (UTC) LmaoHe provided more: http://awardswatch.com/forums/showthrea d.php?42773-Best-picture-reactions-!-!&p=2920237&viewfull=1#post2920237 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yeah barry jenkins said that warren refused to show it to anyone but barry so all the producers/security kept going upto him and he was like 'NO! where's barry' lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lamooooo that is the funniest thing I've heard in a while

everybody chasing down Warren Beaty hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course men continue to be the worst



I hope his ass gets fired. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Rock had the absolute best reaction shot of all the ones I've seen (though behind him you can see a horrified Cheryl Boone Isaacs, no doubt realizing what a PR disaster this is). Reply

Thread

Link

I know this is supposed to be ~the~ scene for Emma in LLL but I was almost uncomfortable watching it. Her voice is so weak and her odd face didn't work in her favor there IMO. Plus, the song is yawn inducing.



I suppose if they had gotten someone with acting chops to actually interpret a song, like Sutton Foster or something, it would've obviously been different but still. Reply

Thread

Link

That was my second favorite scene in the film, lol. I liked Laura Osnes' cover of the song from last month too



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my lucifer, this truly highlights how mediocre Emma was.



People keep robbing us of Laura in musical parts - she'd have been PERFECT as Mia and she'd have been PERFECT as Karen on Smash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her voice is wonderful but I'm reminded again why I didn't like the song, the melody sounds so familiar that I don't like it bc it sounds wrong, Idk how to describe Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wish they'd cast Broadway stars for their musical films... They would be SO MUCH BETTER. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought emma was great in la la land but i will never get the hype over the audition scene. she literally just stands there and sings it lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



LMAO I so badly need a mash-up of the audience reactions to this shit. Crying @ Chazelle's face! Ryan Gosling is shady af and it has made me want to become a fan. You know he has the good gossip and is just looking for someone to share it with. He's one of those people who you're pretty sure is thinking the same thing you are so you drop a subtle hint to let them know you're on the same page, he lets out a sigh of relief and then he just spills all of the tea.

Also, James nailed Emma's performance here, LoL Reply

Thread

Link

IDG why people keep saying Ryan was being shady. His face always looks like that, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I know very little about Ryan Gosling but one thing I have noticed is that he always puts his hand over his mouth when he giggles. That's exactly what is happening right here: Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture "Moonlight" is announced at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/QBRso3yHNJ — AP Images (@AP_Images) February 27, 2017

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ryan was literally the only one from LLL there who was sure not to win anything, he was chill as fuck lol And we just know he didn't think LLL deserved BP, we just do. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just watched La La Land and it was pretty enjoyable tbh I liked it, but it's so weird to know it was nominated for best picture! And I could kinda understand they'd nominate Emma Stone but... Ryan Gosling? Lmao I like him as much as anyone else, but come on. He was... not great. Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed it too and I absolutely agree - Ryan Gosling was terrible in the role. I thought Emma was really charismatic and had her moments. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah she didn't have a great voice or anything, but like you said I think it was her charisma that worked so well with her character. And I don't find Ryan Gosling to be a bad actor tbh, so I was kinda surprised by how forced some moments looked. It was distracting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. I thought this was Emma's most adult role to date honestly and it really showed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his character was actually kind of off putting and he was much better in the nice guys

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think he was terrible but Emma carried that movie, his performance wasn't worth a nomination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD hates this movie so much they have worn me down and even I'm sitting here like WAS IT THAT GOOD IDK FAM. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

More stunned THAAAAAN THE ROOOOOOCK lmao Reply

Thread

Link









i am still shook Reply

Thread

Link

doctor: you have 8 minutes to live

me:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



but i think in this version:



http://kinghardy.tumblr.com/post/157770 603048/me-when-i-found-out-moonlight-won same!!!!but i think in this version: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my roommate and I binge-watched this for over an hour last night lmao, we can't get enough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This will never not make me laugh, idc, it's fucking hilarious and Warren Beatty kills me when he's so confused because I would have been the same way, lmfao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know what makes me laugh? when they pan out and you see that woman in red run to the front row and is PERCHED. she knew something was going down. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol I love this. Anyone know what is Taraji saying? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

crying at shirley and bless taraji for pulling out her phone so fast. omg just noticed john cho in the back there as well. idk if I'll ever get tired of these audience shots Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still can't figure out what Taraji is saying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao John Cho's slow clap and aight nod



And those poor camera people 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMfao Shirley Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never get over this. Trevante clutching his heart (and then grabbing Mahershala's hand!) is the BEST. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have thought James was like publically out for the longest time and then a friend told me he was married and I was shocked. Reply

Thread

Link

taraji with her phone out was the best reaction Reply

Thread

Link

my body is so ready for this la la land talk to be over. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so glad portman didn't attend now because i'm 99% sure she would have gone into labor with the shock lmao Reply

Thread

Link

could you imagine? those oscars would be even more iconic lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Andrew's troll ass in the background. LOL He's been fucking around all awards season and it's actually making me really like him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link