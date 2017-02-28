Anson Mount Joins 'Marvel's Inhumans' On ABC

anson mount my back lmao! i cant believe this is the guy from crossroads im literally gagging Reply

Oh my god it is him. :O



Literally floored by this news + must take the rest of the day off. Reply

He somehow went from crossroads to hell on wheels to marvel's inhumans... what kind of artpop career tbh?! Reply

I remember him from this old WB's show " October road"



Edited at 2017-02-28 08:37 pm (UTC) Reply

i remember him from the Mountain, which also starred p. funk and kate hudson's bro.



the show was awful, but i liked the setting. Reply

I worked on that awful show. The only thing I really remember is Anson would get so mad at the lack of quality of the show and his lines because he was a TRAINED THESPIAN!!!!! An enormous pain in the ass all the way around. There is a reason his career has been so lackluster. Reply

he wasnt in October Road Reply

I thought October Road was on ABC? I was really into that show..... too bad it was cancelled. Reply

I've had a crush on the good sis since Crossroads. He was in a L&O spin-off which only had like 8 episodes but good Gawd he was hot af in it. /coolstorybro Reply

I had honestly not seen him since then. Looking at him now, its surprising. Reply

Law & Order spinoff that lasted only 8 eps w/Anson in it? It couldn't have been Trial By Jury or Los Angeles?? Reply

Conviction :-D Reply

Did you watch Hell on Wheels though?? Reply

are there people even excited for this show Reply

Black Bolt and Black Lightning. That won't confuse anybody. Reply

so they r actually casting the royals in this? i assume the movie is cancelled for good then



Edited at 2017-02-28 08:52 pm (UTC) Reply

but who is Medusa Reply

is this new show going to have repercussions on agents of shields? there's still 5 of us watching! Reply

Lockjaw can come save Daisy Reply

I had not seen him in so many years and did a google search. Wow, he looks...different. Reply

I remember him in Conviction the law and order spinoff that blew



also no one cares about the damn inhumans Reply

lol, and the new series Conviction also just crashed & burned. Reply

That's a name I haven't heard in about 17 years, lol Reply

ooh, he's hot



last time i saw him was in that one jason statham movie Reply

bb check out AMC's Hell on Wheels!! Underrated gem tbqh. Reply

he was hot in Hell on Wheels. I think it's the beard.

I only think he's hot with the beard lol Reply

Without the beard i'm just like "why would I", but WITH the beard... Cullen Bohannon was fine af. And my mum was in love with him lmao, but also in love with Common, she was very conflicted.



Whilst I was in love with the Swede lolllll.



It was our ONE show together! Reply

