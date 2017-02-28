12 (5) Books You've Probably Started But Never Finished

Pillars of the Earth Reply

That book is a pile of ass Reply

I had to speed read through the second half. So incredibly tedious. It's basically 'create huge, insurmountable obstacle, then overcome it, then manufacture next insurmountable obstacle, overcome it'....rinse, repeat. Nothing about it felt organic. Reply

lmao same! especially after the tv show came out i gave up on the book and just watched that instead oop Reply

i should've done that. i still enjoyed the book, but man that thing was about 400 pages too long. Reply

i enjoyed that one for the most part Reply

I skimmed through it as an innocent sixth grader and earmarked the sex bits to read over and over again in total fascination. Now I'm horrified this was part of my ~sexual awakening~ because there's quite a bit of rape Reply

I actually read the whole thing for some reason. I must have had a lot more patience back then Reply

Same! My dad loves that book and was so disappointed that I couldn't even get through a fraction of it. Reply

I've got the sequel in my "to-read" pile but it's going to be a long time before I pick it up. Pillars was a drag. Reply

.......i DID start all of these and never finished them, along with The Historian. Reply

The Historian had so much potential, but god it just did not deliver. I think I maybe got 100 pages in before I gave up. Reply

I don't think I got more than a dozen pages through, and I know I picked it up at least three times. idk why i hated it so much. Reply

lol I started The Historian too and just...... couldn't keep going. Reply

Nooo I'm supposed to do a buddy read of that soon!! 😯 Reply

lol i feel like i'm the only person who liked the historian! everyone else i've talked to hated it. i mean it wasn't a classic or anything but i found it entertaining! Reply

aww, i LOVED the historian. one of my favorite vampire novels, for sure Reply

same. even with The Historian. Reply

Me too. Except I have never read The Historian.

But given your obvious good taste, I will not do it.



Edited at 2017-02-28 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

I was cleaning out my room at my parents over the weekend and I found my copy of it. I never did finish it and re-started it about 5 times. I brought it home with me... we'll see what happens but I'm not optimistic. lol Reply

It took me a month to read Don Quixote, but I finally finished it! (not that it's on this list, but it should be)



Edited at 2017-02-28 08:23 pm (UTC)

Ia (I never finished it) Reply

I just started this last week! I'm about 100 pages in and enjoying it but wondering how it can possibly be another 850 pages lol.. does it get really repetitive? Reply

fuck that. I read it in Spanish in HS and maybe it's because it was my dumb teacher but I couldn't stand it. I know it's amazing and the most read book after the bible but no thanks Reply

omg that's awesome. don quixote is fucking amazing. i hope i can find the time to read the whole thing some day. Reply

I finished War & Peace but I did start and stop Ulysses and Midnight's Children. I'll get through them one day.

War and Peace is actually a pretty easy read. as is Anna Karenina imo Reply

Yes, although I bitched about it because I had to read those books for school. Reply

I always tell people this but they don't believe me I guess. I mean I can't get thru like 2 pages of Ulysses but AK is a super easy read Reply

I love that book despite not necessarily caring much for Anna, if that even makes sense? I just loved Levin's story line, TBH. Reply

Anna Karenina is just long. Reply

IA. I think you need to be in the right mood for that kind of book, but I found them both to be pretty easy reads. Reply

IA. The challenges with W&P are mostly it's length and the fact that after awhile all the War stuff gets really repetitive and starts to get cyclical and all you want to do is find out what happened with Natasha. Reply

IMO Anna Karenina was like two totally separate books (Anna's story & the story of being an annoyed farmer in pre-revolution Russia) that were both fine on their own but had no business being smooshed together, no matter how much Tolstoy tried to connect them. Reply

I agree Reply

I think Russian names add a layer of difficulty to any Russian novel Reply

It's what I tell people. Reply

It was so much easier than I expected. I loved reading it. Reply

Since this is a book post...



What are you reading ONTD?



I'm currently reading The Lonely City which is good, but not quite what I expected. It's a non-fiction book where the author is cutting her time in NYC when she is alone with art criticism on lonely artists. It works but I'm not sure I would have started reading this if I know it was about art. Reply

Just started Neverwhere, and my reading list for uni is about a metre high Reply

I'm not reading anything at the moment but I might start M Train by Patti Smith, my sister has been tryina get me to read it Reply

I'm reading The Shining. It's really good so far. Only about 200 pages in tho. I'm the slowest reader :( Reply

I'm so mad bc I never got to it, and now I gotta return it to the library bc a bunch of ppl have it on hold 😣 guess I'll get to it another time. Reply

I love the shining! it really got me into stephen king's other books too Reply

it's really good! one of my favorite king novels. Reply

The Abominable. So close to being done. I like it but it's a huge book and I have a stack of other books to get to!!! Reply

I'm currently reading The Emigrants by W.G. Sebald. Reply

I've been reading bits from You're Not So Smart, and yesterday I picked up I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. Reply

The Book of Esther. It's magical realism-y which I usually like but I'm not sure I'm feeling it... Reply

The Cherry Orchard, and then Happy Days by Samuel Beckett. I'm working my way through the reading list of a university comedy course Reply

I just finished the first volume of Ed Brubaker's Kill or Be Killed series (Sean Phillips' art style is different than usual, which is nice, because, the Brubaker/Phillips collaborations were maybe getting a little stale in that regard).



I'm gradually picking my way through a 1000+ page Collected Works of H.P. Lovecraft. At around the 300 page mark, I still haven't gotten to the famous stuff (e.g., Cthulhu). There is, however, lots of xenophobia.



Edited at 2017-02-28 08:31 pm (UTC)

I'm reading "The Hating Game" which I first liked and now I'm bored with it . I am also reading "Lonely Heart Hotel" which I didn't known had a lot of child abuse :(



I just want to get done with both books and read something happy Reply

The Bear and the Nightingale



the prose is beautiful Reply

i'm reading Difficult Women by Roxane Gay Reply

Wishful Drinking by Carrie Fisher



I want to read all her books but thought I'd start with an earlier one. Meh. It has its moments but I've got maybe a 50 pages left that I feel like I'll have to push myself through. I don't think it was the best book to start with. Reply

I haven't had much time to read lately between my internship and studying for the praxis, but I'm in the middle of all the light we cannot see right now and I'm really liking it Reply

Just started The Woman in Cabin 10 Reply

i'm currently reading wishful drinking & the austere academy Reply

I'm about to start Commonwealth by Ann Patchett Reply

Thanks to the Goodreads re-read feature, I'm reading Rebecca again. It's been so long since I read it. Reply

An Archive of Feelings- Ann Cvetkovich

What We All Long For- Dionne Brand

The Wretched of the Earth- Frantz Fanon

Citizen- Claudia Rankine

The Prestige- Christopher Priest

My boyfriend is making me read Catch 22 so I get all his metaphors and puns about it. Reply

I just finished Into the Woods but I can't decide what to read next. I have too many choices. Reply

I had the same experience with The Lonely City, wow. Reply

I started The Wright Brothers by David McCullough yesterday. Reply

O Alegre Canto da Perdiz by Paulina Chiziane.



I really like her writing. Reply

i'm reading and then there were none by agatha christie. loving it! Reply

The Hating Game Reply

I'm reading The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, by Oliver Sacks. it is WAY more medical/technical than I thought it would be, but it is still a good read Reply

I've been reading Malcom X's autobiography and Junot Diaz's "This is How You Lose Her" since Jan and I can't seem to sit down and finish. oops Reply

I'm reading Spook by Mary Roach. It's about the history of scientific research into the afterlife/existence of the soul, and it's fascinating, but also kind of... gross? Like there's a lot of talk about bodily functions that I wasn't really expecting. Not a good book to read during my lunchbreak lol. Reply

Firestarter Reply

I started The Thorn Birds today. I remember watching the show with my mom when I was a kid, so I wanna read the book and rewatch the show after.

I'm also reading Howard Hughes: His Life and Madness. Reply

The New York Grimpendium: A Guide to Macabre and Ghastly Sites along with Outlander.



I have The Private Life of King George III and The Handmaids Tale next to be loaned out from the library. Reply

The Rest of Us Just Live Here



it's easy and YA and I don't have to think about it Reply

insomnia by stephen king. i'm only about 30% in but it's so good so far! Reply

mindy kaling's why not me?



needed a easy, light read for a plane ride. it's ok so far. i think an audiobook version'd be better tho. Reply

Joe Hill - The Fireman Reply

Lucia, Lucia by Adriana Trigiani. Light and fluffy, could be an Audrey Hepburn movie, starts to get a little heavy about midway through but nevertheless is an easy read with some gorgeous fashion descriptions.



Also re-reading French Women Don't Get Fat at breakfast.



Edited at 2017-02-28 10:42 pm (UTC)

pachinko



i just finished crooked kingdom and the animators before that Reply

The Lost City of Z Reply

The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen.



Edited at 2017-02-28 11:04 pm (UTC)

Big Little Lies because I don't want to wait five more weeks to figure out what happened on the TV show. So far it's pretty good. Reply

I'm currently reading The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher. It's emotional. Reply

I'm about to start Big Little Lies so I can also start the show sometime soon. Reply

The Wild Rose by Jennifer Donnelly. I love her historical fiction. Reply

I got halfway through Midnight's Children before I checked out. I really want to finish it but idk if I could. Reply

I read Midnight's Children when I was 17 and trying to be cultured. I never tried again. Reply

Midnight's Children (the first half, anyway) was the beginning and end of my teenaged cultural revolution Reply

I had to read it AND watch the movie for a class and tbh you don't really lose that much with the movie. It's a really good story imo but the book is way too long and the movie isn't that great. Reply

I loved War and Peace (and Anna Karenina), and read it relatively quickly. Never finished Dune, though. Or Ulysses.



Edited at 2017-02-28 08:25 pm (UTC)

Even the audio book of Dune is difficult. I've been trying to get through book 1 for 2 weeks at work. Reply

I have to finish all the books I read no matter how long it takes me. I dared to read Atlas Shrugged a few years ago just to try to get into the habit of expanding my reading habits out of just mystery books to things like older literature and it took me forever. Of course I wanted to burn the book right after. Reply

Oh God, Atlas Shrugged was so hard to read. I giggled when I saw your comment. I read it only once and not reading that one again. If a person MUST read Ayn Rand, they should just go and read the Fountainhead. Easier to read and same message... basically. Reply

yeah lol i thought the fountainhead was so good in high school, oop @ my taste. but a much easier & better read than atlas shrugged Reply

I had to read that shif for class and then sit through all the #woke HS students talk about how amazing it was. Reply

Link





And since this is a book post and I was late to the roundup:



Anyone have any suggestions on books on horror? I want to read Mine would be The Brothers Karamazov. Ah. I even got spark notes to help, but it didn't :(And since this is a book post and I was late to the roundup:Anyone have any suggestions on books on horror? I want to read

Horror: A Literary History , and it has a 4.21 rating on Goodreads, so hopefully it’ll be good. But it’s only in hardcover right now, and I’m more of a paperback kind of gal. Reply

I finished the Brothers Karamazov but oof was it a chore. Reply

I have no idea what gave me the idea to attempted it.



Another one I couldn't finish was The Stand. I hated all the characters and was rooting for them all to die. Reply

I read like 3 pages and put the book down . Reply

I've tried two or three times with The Brothers Karamazov and gave up so early. Laura Bush (lol) recommended it in a feature in Glamour (I think) back when she was first lady. Reply

Midnight's Children lmao. I read half which is more than anyone else that I know, and I couldn't get through the film either Reply

I still haven't finished Crime and Punishment, and Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell. I don't even know why, because I enjoy them whenever I read them, but them put them down and don't pick them back up for months lmao. Reply

I always tell people that if Strange & Norrell is hard to get through, check out the BBC miniseries that aired last year. It's very faithful to the book and also really good. Reply

I've had all the episodes in my dvd for months now because I've refused to watch it before I finish the book lmao. I did watch the first ep and it was very close to what I had already read (I'm like 300 pages in). And you know, I like reading the book a lot, but I think one of the issues might be the edition I got tbh because it has the tiniest font and that gets annoying if I read on my commute and stuff. Reply

Parent

I tried to get through the miniseries but I just couldn't . I need to try it again Reply

Crime and Punishement is so freaking good. Reply

i tried to read war & peace but half of the characters made me just not care enough to finish it. Reply

