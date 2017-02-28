audrey2

12 (5) Books You've Probably Started But Never Finished

1. War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy


This one is 1,000+ pages with tiny font.

1. A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking


This holds the title of the most unread book in the world. This Stephen Hawking book was supposedly written so that laymen would be able to understand the physics behind our universe. Turns out it was still too hard for most non-physicists, so he put out an easier version called A Briefer History of Time.

3. Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James


You started to read it for the lulz but then it got too shitty to even troll-read it.

4. Midnight's Children by Salman Rushdie


If you have a short attention span, this book will be a rough ride with its 4750285489285423 characters and backstories.

5. Ulysses by James Joyce


You started it so you could brag about having read it at dinner parties but then decided it wasn't worth the headache.

Rest at source.
