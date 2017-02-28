12 (5) Books You've Probably Started But Never Finished
1. War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy
This one is 1,000+ pages with tiny font.
1. A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking
This holds the title of the most unread book in the world. This Stephen Hawking book was supposedly written so that laymen would be able to understand the physics behind our universe. Turns out it was still too hard for most non-physicists, so he put out an easier version called A Briefer History of Time.
3. Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James
You started to read it for the lulz but then it got too shitty to even troll-read it.
4. Midnight's Children by Salman Rushdie
If you have a short attention span, this book will be a rough ride with its 4750285489285423 characters and backstories.
5. Ulysses by James Joyce
You started it so you could brag about having read it at dinner parties but then decided it wasn't worth the headache.
Rest at source.
lmao same! especially after the tv show came out i gave up on the book and just watched that instead oop
I actually read the whole thing for some reason. I must have had a lot more patience back then
But given your obvious good taste, I will not do it.
What are you reading ONTD?
I'm currently reading The Lonely City which is good, but not quite what I expected. It's a non-fiction book where the author is cutting her time in NYC when she is alone with art criticism on lonely artists. It works but I'm not sure I would have started reading this if I know it was about art.
I'm gradually picking my way through a 1000+ page Collected Works of H.P. Lovecraft. At around the 300 page mark, I still haven't gotten to the famous stuff (e.g., Cthulhu). There is, however, lots of xenophobia.
I just want to get done with both books and read something happy
the prose is beautiful
I want to read all her books but thought I'd start with an earlier one. Meh. It has its moments but I've got maybe a 50 pages left that I feel like I'll have to push myself through. I don't think it was the best book to start with.
What We All Long For- Dionne Brand
The Wretched of the Earth- Frantz Fanon
Citizen- Claudia Rankine
The Prestige- Christopher Priest
I really like her writing.
I'm also reading Howard Hughes: His Life and Madness.
I have The Private Life of King George III and The Handmaids Tale next to be loaned out from the library.
it's easy and YA and I don't have to think about it
needed a easy, light read for a plane ride. it's ok so far. i think an audiobook version'd be better tho.
Also re-reading French Women Don't Get Fat at breakfast.
i just finished crooked kingdom and the animators before that
And since this is a book post and I was late to the roundup:
Anyone have any suggestions on books on horror? I want to read
Horror: A Literary History, and it has a 4.21 rating on Goodreads, so hopefully it’ll be good. But it’s only in hardcover right now, and I’m more of a paperback kind of gal.
Another one I couldn't finish was The Stand. I hated all the characters and was rooting for them all to die.