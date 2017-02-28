Archie Panjabi to star in Fox's Drama

OP you should add the British celebrities tag too.



This doesn't sound like the greatest pilot, but I'm always here for Archie. They were so mean to her on TGW. I can't believe we STILL don't know why Julianna Marguiles was feuding with her. Reply

right? i can't believe everyone's been so tight-lipped about the situation. why can't they be as publicly unprofessional/shady as the people from glee? >:( Reply

mte i want details Reply

done Reply

Hopefully they handle that plot line with the necessary care and respect it deserves because this could go really bad, really fast. Reply

It just sounds like a horrible idea in general. It happens way too often IRL for me to want to watch a show in addition to what I see in the news.

yeah...i feel like this could easily be exploitative :\ Reply

i hope they make her character british, cause girl can not hold on to an american accent Reply

queen



ill watch her in anything~ Reply

Panjabi, who received multiple offers this pilot season, is repped by Gersh.



damn, girlfriend is in demand Reply

... As someone raped by an athlete on school property + had the principal dismissively tell me he'd "take care of it" only to find literally nothing happened, I am skeptical af + won't be watching this regardless, but I hope they handle it with care. Reply

im so tired of legal dramas... and procedurals and medical shows. like when will network tv learn that there are more stories/settings to use? Reply

i hope she uses her natural accent because her american accent SUCKS. i actually thought that there was going to be a twist in the good wife that would show that she was actually a british citizen and that she was faking her accent for years. Reply

She's supposed to be American in The Good Wife?! Reply

i don't think her character was meant to born in the us in the good wife? Reply

i thought her accent was good at the start and then progressively got worse, super weird

Wilson will play Constance Hawthorne, the dignified but fierce head of UCI Board of Trustees.



Wilson will play Constance Hawthorne, the dignified but fierce head of UCI Board of Trustees.

Rita Wilson has been cast as well

when is her new show coming out? Reply

I like her but NOPE cancel this plot. Cancel this. Reply

They did her so wrong on TGW. They could have done so much with her character. I suppose the feud didn't help. Reply

I adore her. You know she's the shit because she's been in demand for every pilot season since she left TGW. Reply

with how well sweet/vicious handled a show about rape and sexual assault on college campus, i want to be optimistic about this but, i'll have to wait and see. Reply

I may watch for Austin Stowell, but I'm sure this won't last long. Reply

I never even watched TGW and I still NEED to know wtf happened there. The fact that they had to do that final scene in a split-screen...



also I cannot call Austin Stowell [whose face I had to Google first] anything but Francis Gary Powers because they said "Francis Gary Powers" about 917 times in Bridge of Spies and it stuck in my head. Reply

Oh dear, sexual assault on campus. Reply

Even though (deep down) I'd love to see Kalinda in The Good Fight, I'm happy to hear that Archie's in demand and I wish her only success. Reply

i watched the fall mostly for her (and gillian), was so frustrated that i didn't get stella/reed but that moment at the bar was good :( Reply

