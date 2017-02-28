Archie Panjabi to star in Fox's Drama
Archie Panjabi to Star in Fox's Sheldon Turner Drama https://t.co/F62tqXh0qI pic.twitter.com/BWqMhXeWZ8— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 28 février 2017
She'll play a crisis management consultant.
The university drama revolves around the junior counsel (Austin Stowell, Whiplash) of a prestigious Illinois university who must deal with an out-of-control scandal when a young co-ed accuses several star football players of sexual assault.
This doesn't sound like the greatest pilot, but I'm always here for Archie. They were so mean to her on TGW. I can't believe we STILL don't know why Julianna Marguiles was feuding with her.
ill watch her in anything~
damn, girlfriend is in demand
Wilson will play Constance Hawthorne, the dignified but fierce head of UCI Board of Trustees.
also I cannot call Austin Stowell [whose face I had to Google first] anything but Francis Gary Powers because they said "Francis Gary Powers" about 917 times in Bridge of Spies and it stuck in my head.