

I am crying at the throwbacks to Bourgeoisie Capitalist's accents in August: Osage County and Black Mass! The Black Mass accent sounded like ButAWhitBoy Can'tBeKhan was doing his best Mayor Quimby impression, LoL Reply

My bb! I just watched Moonlight...... so good. Reply

It's so good, just thinking about it makes me emotional. Reply

That was some A+ level shade they made there. Reply

What a handsome man, my ass needs to watch Moonlight asap Reply

I haven't actually seen this movie so I can't comment on the HT's accuracy, but wtf at Cumberbatch's Southern and Boston accents in those clips??? Reply

does no one know how to google? Like, it takes two seconds to find out how to pronounce Mads.



Or does he tell Americans it's pronounced like it's written? Does he not care?



idk why it bothers me so much.



and not even Mads can get me to watch this film. Reply

Is that David Harbour? Reply

I think he said in some interview that he doesn't correct his co-stars and that he's gotten used to being called Mads...but I might be misremembering.



Mads was looking mighty fine in Doctor Strange, but that is also the case in Rogue One, which is of course the far superior movie.

Reply

they never pronounce it correctly in any interview I've seen (except one danish reporter during the rogue one press tour). I just don't think he cares. Reply

how do you pronounc it? wen I googled the first result wuz a video pronouncin it how it's written Reply

"Proudly guarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe... from Asian actors."



I lol'd ngl.



I still have no interest in seeing this movie. :/ Reply

remember when people on here said they wouldn't see the movie and then they did anyway

and tried to play it off like it was nothing Reply

lmao yeah ONTD does that a lot. Reply

lol Reply

i think about this every day. they'll probably all go see ghost in the shell, too. Reply

I understand the humor when it seems like the general consensus around here ends up contradicting itself but were there ever any receipts that it was any of the same users (besides maybe that one that claimed they got dragged to it)???? Reply

lmfao byyyye if i want to watch an ott science-fiction/fantasy movie I'll take Jupiter Ascending over any day. Reply

I still maintain Eddie Redmayne should've gotten his Oscar for that movie. Reply

i create lives, then, destroy them Reply

That movie would've sucked (harder) without his ott performance. Made the movie tbh. Reply

lol where's that user with the icon of him screaming? Reply

lmfao i love that movie idec Reply

Parent

I had that movie on while cleaning and wandering in and out of the room. I'd return and be like "...Jetpack space rollerblades? BEES? " Reply

You know what I'm super pumped for? Valerian and the Planet of a Thousand Cities or whatever! The true heir to the Fifth Element. Please let it be good! Reply

MCU has too many Tony Starks Reply

Didn't end up seeing it in the long run but this trailer isn't convincing me to see it.



Also lol at Benefiber messing around in leotards. That man should really stick to motion capture acting. Reply

Okay I snorted at the Hans Gruber Benny Bubby bit lol



And the Ricky Bobby at the end😂



I'm almost tempted to watch for the Cape but like...still a no from me. Reply

"Not a great plan"



I die every time they use this lmao Reply

Missed an ample opportunity to use it when talking about Tilda Swinton's casting tbh Reply

you didn't lie Reply

Agreed Reply

this Reply

Benjamin Bratt was in this?? Also hah at the 'guarding the MCU from Asians' joke Reply

christ at that last bit Reply

I didn't expect to like it cause the trailers sucked but it was enjoyable. Reply

And wait what at Benjamin Bratt???! How did I miss that casting? Reply

he's wasted tbh. he's only in it for two seconds. he'd have been a better strange tbh. Reply

Agree Reply

That's a shame :( marvel has a habit of doing that and they need to stop Reply

Ugh, I hated what happened to his character at the end :( Reply

they needed a sexy lead lik cumberbunch Reply

This is the most I've seen of this movie and it's still way too much. Reply

