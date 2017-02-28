February 28th, 2017, 12:42 pm xpirate_queenx Honest Trailers- Doctor Strange They got it all wrong. It's Iron Man on LSD.Source Tagged: benedict cumberbatch, marvel Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7979 comments Add comment
My bb! I just watched Moonlight...... so good.
Or does he tell Americans it's pronounced like it's written? Does he not care?
idk why it bothers me so much.
and not even Mads can get me to watch this film.
Mads was looking mighty fine in Doctor Strange, but that is also the case in Rogue One, which is of course the far superior movie.
I lol'd ngl.
I still have no interest in seeing this movie. :/
and tried to play it off like it was nothing
Also lol at Benefiber messing around in leotards. That man should really stick to motion capture acting.
And the Ricky Bobby at the end😂
I'm almost tempted to watch for the Cape but like...still a no from me.
I die every time they use this lmao
It wasn't bad like, say Suicide Squad, but it just felt tired.