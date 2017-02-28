Steve McQueen's Codes of Conduct lives?

Here for anything made by McQueen Reply

Netflix, put some of the Adam Sandler budget in this direction. Reply

And your Full House budget too. Reply

Yes good. Reply

Fucking for real! Reply

Netflix has money to burn and seemingly no impulse control anymore so he should ask and run. Reply

@ netflix Reply

that sounds really good Reply

that sounds so interesting! Reply

take it to starz! Reply

Invite half of the Black Sails cast! Reply

black history month at it again Reply

Fucking Vinyl. Reply

Oh this miniseries sounds really interesting. I hope they'll find a new partner then! Reply

I'm interested in both projects, I hope this one finds a new partner soon! Reply

I'm not sure why Vinyl's flopage had an impact on this. Reply

They spent $100 mil on Vinyl and couldn't recoup it which impacted the budgets of other shows and also made them gun shy lest one of the other director driven projects flopped.



Fincher was also supposed to do a remake of Utopia that died because of Vinyl. There was a few other shows that were impacted as well. Reply

Interesting - I totally missed all that! Reply

original utopia was so perfect, i'm glad they cancelled the remake



forever bitter we didn't get a season 3 Reply

The pilot episode alone cost $30 mil. Reply

WOW! I wasn't aware. Everything about this seemed like a flop, I didn't even follow the press around it. Reply

It does. They wanted Mad Men, but with grandpa music. Even Game of Thrones, which is HBO's cash cow, only gets $10 million per episode now and it took like 6 seasons to get there lol. Reply

MESS Reply

Guys, I apologise for the really stupid question but this come to my mind whenever I see a Steve McQueen post. I know it's his birth name and all, but wasn't there a rule that two famous people in the same media couldn't have the same name? Which is why Michael J. Fox added the J to his stage name or sth? Or is it ok since the other famous Steve McQueen already died? Idk I'm drunk Reply

That's for actors, and it's a union thing, two people can't register for SAG with the same name. Steve McQueen is a director so it doesn't matter. Reply

ah makes sense, i thought it was a rule for everyone in films. thanks Reply

this would be great on AMC or netflix tbh Reply

I liked "Vinyl" (aside from the cheesy 'cameo appearances' by 'celebrities,' anyway,) but HBO canceling this because of "Vinyl" is just..



HBO was trying to do an "I'm With the Band" project with Zooey Deschanel cast as Pamela des Barres that fell apart just before "New Girl," and large parts of "Vinyl" felt inspired by that project's failure, which tbh were usually the parts of "Vinyl" that didn't land with me. The problem wasn't that HBO couldn't make another ambitious series, the problem was that they banked on the wrong series of horses.



I hope this show lands elsewhere. Reply

i was excited for this so i hope it gets picked up!



and with as much of the original cast as possible Reply

can i just say that his name is so confusing to me and when i see articles about him my first assumption is always that the other steve mcqueen has been raised from the dead Reply

mte Reply

They should petition Netflix to pick it up. It sounds really interesting and they're always looking for new good content with Famous and talented people attached Reply

