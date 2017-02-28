Steve McQueen's Codes of Conduct lives?
- Codes of Conduct was supposed to be McQueen's next project after 12 Years a Slave
- It was a miniseries about a young black man who manages to social climb his way into wealthy white New York society
- After Vinyl was such a critical and commercial failure for HBO they pulled the plug on the series, despite the pilot already having been shot
- The producer Iain Canning said that McQueen is still very committed to continuing with the series. They are searching for a new partner to work with, although the priority right now is Widows, his upcoming movie starring Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and André Holland
Yesss, I always thought Coes of Conduct sounded super interesting. I would love if they would revive it.
Fincher was also supposed to do a remake of Utopia that died because of Vinyl. There was a few other shows that were impacted as well.
forever bitter we didn't get a season 3
HBO was trying to do an "I'm With the Band" project with Zooey Deschanel cast as Pamela des Barres that fell apart just before "New Girl," and large parts of "Vinyl" felt inspired by that project's failure, which tbh were usually the parts of "Vinyl" that didn't land with me. The problem wasn't that HBO couldn't make another ambitious series, the problem was that they banked on the wrong series of horses.
I hope this show lands elsewhere.
and with as much of the original cast as possible