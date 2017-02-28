Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Steve McQueen's Codes of Conduct lives?


  • Codes of Conduct was supposed to be McQueen's next project after 12 Years a Slave

  • It was a miniseries about a young black man who manages to social climb his way into wealthy white New York society

  • After Vinyl was such a critical and commercial failure for HBO they pulled the plug on the series, despite the pilot already having been shot

  • The producer Iain Canning said that McQueen is still very committed to continuing with the series. They are searching for a new partner to work with, although the priority right now is Widows, his upcoming movie starring Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and André Holland

source

Yesss, I always thought Coes of Conduct sounded super interesting. I would love if they would revive it.
