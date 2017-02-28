ONTD Roundup
For Monday, February 27, 2017:
- 89th Annual Academy Awards Press Room Photos
- Here's How The Stars Of Moonlight Reacted To Learning They'd Won The Best Picture Oscar Award
- Oscar ceremony includes picture of still alive producer Jan Chapman in 'In Memorium' Segment
- The View Talks Oscars Best Picture Flub
- Casey Affleck appalled by his production company's Trump donation
- Mahershala Ali & the Men of Moonlight for Calvin Klein
- The Oscars hit a nine-year ratings low last night
- The Bachelor: Forever Alone Nick
- Debbie Harry says her "bisexual days" are gone and that her sexual experimention was due to hormones
- Biggest Loser's Bob Harper suffers a heart attack
- PwC awards handler caught tweeting & not paying attending during Oscars Best Picture mess
- Emma Stone Oscars Speech for Best Actress Win + Backstage Interview
- Emma Watson & the cast of BATB @ the Shanghai premiere
- Jimmy Kimmel's version of what happened yesterday at the Oscars
No country for old men
If anyone has a good link....... let a sis know
my answer is always Capote
something about the tone of that movie puts me in my happy place (rural, cloudy, windy)
and PSH will forever be my #1 hollywood love
Also if you click through to the article they actually use a picture of him topless (not gonna be mean enough to embed that here).
It's also reminding me of this:
Uhhhhhhhhhhh propaganda for who?
Book recs?
Re: Book recs?
i had the same problem last year and by some miracle i lost 7 kg so far, just by cutting down portions, carbs and eliminating beer
Re: Book recs?
https://www.amazon.com/Intuitive-Ea
Re: Book recs?
hello guys!
today i'm making choc chip/blueberry pancakes with poached pears
http://www.marthastewart.com/326883/bac
OR
maple syrup
i usually like just plain pancakes but i like blueberry too.