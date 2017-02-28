ONTD Roundup

what movie do you really want to see right now

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Reply

same Reply

It is SO good! Reply

i expected to hate it, but i loveddd it Reply

The Last Jedi Reply

Legally Blonde Reply

Moana Reply

Princess Mononoke Reply

Logan Reply

fallen angels Reply

the great mouse detective Reply

Moonlight Reply

I really wanna watch a Pokémon movie. Reply

Get Out. I was gonna go Sunday but forgot about the oscars so I didn't go. Reply

While You Were Sleeping Reply

Get Out. Hopefully I'll be able to see it tonight! Reply

Get Out. Reply

Lovesong Reply

Bajirao Mastani bc I saw a clip a while ago and it looked so pretty. Also I want to re-watch The Craft for the 90s witch aesthetics. Reply

Good Burger Reply

moana Reply

Split



If anyone has a good link....... let a sis know



Edited at 2017-02-28 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

moonlight! I'm seeing it in a few hours Reply

Arrival Reply

Logan Reply

Batman 89 Reply

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil Reply

Snow White & the 7 Dwarfs Reply

I'm dying to see the new Alien movie Reply

I really wanna re-watch People Like Us. Reply

fratmen Reply

my answer is always Capote



something about the tone of that movie puts me in my happy place (rural, cloudy, windy)

and PSH will forever be my #1 hollywood love



Moonlight for the fifth time and What Happened, Miss Simone? for the first time. Reply

My Cousin Vinny Reply

Can I get an Atlantis/sea mythology inspired story with the woman in charge having these as pets. Reply

Didn't Ursula in Ariel have these as pets? :D Reply

I said ooh girl *dun dun* shock me like an electric eel Reply

Hi Brahndynn. Reply

oh hi

I just applied for unemployment and I've thrown away two bags of trash this morning. Definitely more productive than I've been in my soul sucking jobs. Reply

lol good job, eel, now you're both fucked! Reply

hey if something tries to kill me and i know i don't have a chance to get away, i'mma take both of us out tbh Reply

Studying for the LSATs is slowly breaking my spirit Reply

good luck!!!!!!!!!! Reply

You can do it!! If you put the work in you'll get fabulous results. Reply

You got this!! Reply

Girl, I feel you. It was the GRE for me but I know the struggle. Reply

You can do it! The biggest thing with the LSAT, in my opinion, is to not let it defeat you, because it's specifically designed so you don't have enough time to really think about all the questions before answering. Reply

GRE here. me too :'( logic is stupid Reply

i dropped my iphone and completely shattered the screen, do i call the apple store or att? or go to a cheaper third party of fix it? Reply

D:



Also if you click through to the article they actually use a picture of him topless (not gonna be mean enough to embed that here).



It's also reminding me of this:



mark!! i love peep show so much! Reply

Seriously, why are men so gross? Reply

Oh gods why did I click Reply

maybe he's a messy eater and doesn't want to ruin his shirt 🤔 Reply

Wtf is this? Reply

I just saw it right after I finished lunch and I have a lot of regrets Reply

I drew a gay frog last nigh, I want to send it to him as fanmail. Reply

"Please forget the Statue of Liberty," Jones says during a break. "It's a symbol of propaganda. We should stop worshipping it and bending down to every Third World population that shows up with TB and leprosy."



Uhhhhhhhhhhh propaganda for who? Reply

Somehow, even without the message boards, imdb is run over by trolls. Reply

I wish that you had to verify that you had purchased a ticket in order to give a review. Reply

ifkr? or the dvd barcode Reply

How is that possible? Reply

75 tomorrow then snow on Friday... can't wait for the 6' snow storm we'll surely get in April -___- Reply

lol Reply

That's like the new TarintoRambling.gif Reply

Lol Reply

Lmao he looks so bored. Reply

LMAO Reply

why did i read that in this voice: Reply

YES Reply

Please let Donald, Lin, and Issa's faces become the new meme to express exasperation w self-important white people. Reply

Anyone have any books to recommend on eating properly? I know that's so vague. My eating habits are horrid and my portion control is non-existent, I'm trying to make some positive changes. Thanks in advance! Reply

i don't think ive ever used a book, i tried to collect as much info and then go from there..

i had the same problem last year and by some miracle i lost 7 kg so far, just by cutting down portions, carbs and eliminating beer Reply

https://www.amazon.com/Intuitive-Ea ting-Revolutionary-Program-Works/dp/0312 321236 There's a book called "Intuitive Eating" that wasn't very helpful for me but it helped a friend of mine out. Reply

bloop



hello guys! Reply

hi ontd! what are your favourite pancake styles/toppings?



today i'm making choc chip/blueberry pancakes with poached pears Reply

Syrup. But the Dutch (?) kind, thick and black. Reply

Blueberry pancakes with real maple syrup. Reply

My mom legit brings a little bottle of real maple syrup with her if she knows she's having breakfast somewhere they don't serve it lol Reply

cinnamon bun pancakes! I don't really like cinnamon buns but the pancakes with cinnamon + icing = yum Reply

I like blueberries, peaches/nectarines, and some shredded coconut on mine. Reply

The diner I love makes them with some kinda funfetti mix.. they're bomb Reply

i am a simpleton. just maple syrup and butter. but i've made macerated berry topping and whipped ricotta a few times and that's always good. Reply

Banana or strawberry topped Reply

im so boring i just love obscene amounts of butter and syrup. Reply

Strawberries and/or kiwi with whipped cream.



Edited at 2017-02-28 06:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Just syrup. Gallons of syrup. Pancakes are really just what I use to eat syrup with. Reply

i only ever eat blueberry pancakes Reply

A touch of butter and maple syrup. Reply

Blueberries or banana Reply

brown sugar and lemon juice on top

OR

maple syrup



i usually like just plain pancakes but i like blueberry too.



sugar and lemon tbh Reply

butter, fruit compote, and whipped cream with a dash of syrup (but just the tiniest amount- I am a bad New Englander and not that fond of maple syrup) Reply

Apple cinnenom Reply

Maple syrup and butter. Reply

plain, plain with peanut butter, chocolate chip, or blueberry. Reply

this version of this song is so pretty. I loved KoL on their first couple of albums. <3



