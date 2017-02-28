New poster for 'Alien: Covenant'
The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.
This post is dedicated to the memory of Bill Paxton.
Also I can't see / say this without saying it exactly like him.
I'm really looking forward to Covenant though.
I'm looking forward to this movie.
Speaking of Bill Paxton; I was at my internship Sunday when I saw the news bullet on the computer screen. I gasped, and when the other interns asked me what was wrong, and I told them Bill Paxton died, they all went, "Who?" I died a little inside.
The throwbacks to the original films are nice. I was telling a friend that the trailer was very much in line with Alien and while we both disliked Prometheus it gives us hope lol
So just prepare lol
I also really liked Prometheus, so there's that.
I cannot stand Katherine's haircut in this film. It makes her look horrible.
Can't wait to see this one! I can't remember if I saw Prometheus in the theater or not, so this may or may not be my first one to see in the theater.
Alien & Aliens forevaaa