Trump Address Interrupts Scheduling of ABC's LGBT Miniseries “When We Rise”

I'm almost done with the first ep and it's okay. I don't like the dude in the picture's acting though.



I heard there's an Asian trans character coming on. Looking forward to seeing that storyline.

Oh wow I actually loved him, he made me cry two times. Then again the whole episode made me super emotional for some reason.

his bad acting is kinda distracting.

his hair is more distracting imo

I completely forgot this was on last night. I'll have to catch up on it because I've been looking forward to it.

I'll wait for the whole thing to air so I can watch it all at once

same

oh wow.

If I'd think him smarter I'd say it was on purpose. I don't think he knows how a TV schedule works though.

But I'm sure President Bannon is smart enough to figure it out. (I doubt #45 is in charge of the schedule of his speech but then again I doubt that he's actually in charge of anything.)



Reply

Oh yeah, I forget about him.

Steve Bannon is our actual president tho../

I don't think it's really important enough for Trump or bannon to purposely schedule a speech to interrupt i.

Idk a couple of the commercials just seemed kind of cheesy to me. I should give it a shot, though.

Edited at 2017-02-28 06:16 pm (UTC)



Reply

Yeah even the commercials for this are too schmaltzy for me to get through. Too much secondhand embarrassment.

Yeah it seemed so purposefully tear jerking. I hate shows like that (cough this is us cough)

There's a girl in a crowd saying some line...and the acting is just terrible. I cringe at every preview. But I don't really think most people notice bad acting on TV (see every CW show), so I hope it does well.

They notice they just don't care lol

The commercial I saw before Get Out was really cheesy-looking. I didn't laugh, but a lot of people in my audience did.

I agree the commercials are terrible but the show itself is actually not cheesy so far, it feels real and honest imo. It doesn't gloss over racism in the gay community, the lesbian women/gay guy divides, etc. At least this first episode was strong (directed by Gus Van Sant so not a huge surprise), and the next one is directed by Dee Rees (black lesbian what what), so I'm optimistic for Wednesday's ep too.

I'm starting this right after I finish the crime mini series that I randomly started and it ended up having pretty complex charcters on autism spectrum and a lot of LGBT representation.

What series? Is it Endeavour?

It's called Modus

are the tv stations obligated to show such a speech?

terrestrial networks are iirc

Legally I don't think so, but they'd kind of shoot themselves in the foot if they didn't.

I didn't know David Hyde Pierce was in it.

“I think there’s a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump who will love this show. I don’t see this show as only trying to speak to half a country,” Black said. “I think if Donald Trump watches the show, he might like the show.”



Dude... don't be dumb. I'm really sick of people acting like people who voted for Trump ain't pieces of shit.



Reply

Mte, like...stop giving them the benefit of ignorance. They know what they did, just cause they won't say it to your face doesn't mean their own bigotry is a secret to them.



They're all very proud of how bigoted they are, they think they're ding and great service and are the only people who are being ~real~. They just also happen to know that's not socially acceptable to say. Reply

Technically he's not wrong. Plenty of white gays voted for Trump.

your icon!

How white is this show

of the 3 main characters (so far) 1 is black but p much the rest of the cast is white so p white

That's a shame. Now I feel less bad about its eventual fall. Bye!

This article talks about three of the main characters and of the three it mentions one is black, one is white, and one is Asian and trans. They're spread out between the 5 pages of the article.

at first when i watched it i felt like i was watching every lgbt movie set in the 70's that's ever been produced. and i still feel like that but now that i know it's based on real people and real stories i've softened to it. the preview for the next ep made me tear up and it looks like they're gonna delve into deeper stories so i'm definitely gonna continue watching.

I really, really dislike Dustin Lance Black and this looks cheesy. So I don't really care to watch??

I should support fellow gays but not when they're terrible lol

Straight people have enjoyed the privilege of being terrible, let's extend that privilege to our fellow gays

I feel like I asked this for a million times but this better comes on Netflix!!! I ain't got money to go out and watch a new movie every week. Halp sis. I wanna catch up on movies, new series, more gay novels and not much on Netflix caught my attention but it's a bit overwhelming and I still want more movies lol. Excite me, thrill me, dirty me up, tickle me silly etc.

Like, do I need to get a roku or something?



Like, do I need to get a roku or something? Reply

it's on network television. you don't even need cable.

