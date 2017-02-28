bflo parrot

Trump Address Interrupts Scheduling of ABC's LGBT Miniseries “When We Rise”

“When We Rise,” Dustin Lance Black’s eight-hour miniseries about the LGBT civil rights movement which premiered last night, was initially scheduled to air over four straight nights through Thursday, Mar. 2. Thanks to the recently scheduled Congressional address by newly-minted President Donald Trump, ABC has had to disrupt the scheduling and will take a break tonight on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to air said address, postponing the next three installments of “When We Rise” by a day.

Black told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January, “I think there’s a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump who will love this show. I don’t see this show as only trying to speak to half a country,” Black said. “I think if Donald Trump watches the show, he might like the show.”

The symbolism is too fucking real. Did anyone watch the first episode last night? I really like it so far. It also feels disturbingly timely.
