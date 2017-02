I usually like these, but this is like a weak wannabe kids bop version. Lol at the kazoos, though!



Fuck you Jimmy Fallon Reply

This song seems like it was written in the hopes of getting some sort of Weight Watchers/body positivity sponsorship Reply

No it just wants to be a Sia song Reply

I actually dislike this song with a passion and I don't know why. Reply

this song is seriously terrible. Reply

i loved this song before i knew it was ed sherarsna and now it's fucking ruined. the thought of him in a sexual situation is just Reply

same babez Reply

i hav ta pictur guy fieri az i listen ta avoid picturin ed Reply

yeah same. he has the sex appeal of a dish rag. Reply

Why must Jimmy Fallon sing all the time? Enough. Reply

I love this song but this was not it.



#FreeTheRoots Reply

Are all his songs good or am I way off Reply

Nope just this one. It's obviously a fluke. Reply

Are jimmys ratings still plummeting? Reply

Stop normalizing Ed Sheeran Reply

lmfaofdlaf Reply

imagining a queer dystopian future where women as talented and ugly as ed could reach his level of success <3 Reply

Should have had T-Boz & Chilli from TLC signing along cause Shape of You sounds like No Scrubs. Reply

