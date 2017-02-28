Oscar winner Viola Davis's 'Custody' heads to Lifetime
The film premiered at last year's Tribeca film festival but failed to get theatrical distribution.
It stars recent Oscar winner Viola Davis as a judge, Oscar nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno as a mother who has lost custody of her kids, and Hayden Panettiere.
source
:/
But it's a shame this gets passed over but RDJ's The Judge gets a wide release
One of these things is not like the others
and i'm thinking that isn't really lifetime material
It always bugged me that the "slut" friend dies & that there's just as much emphasis placed on his daughter being a virgin (and thus 'worthy' of saving) as there is on the fact she was literally going to be trafficked.. so in that context, yeah it's totally a Lifetime movie.
there's a least 5 actors/actress i really like that i saw in the trailer.
however, if her years-in-the-making barbara jordan biopic doesn't get a major release I will raise all kinds of fucking hell.
Tribeca is a wasteland tbh. They need someone to overhaul the strategy behind that festival.
idk about their movie policy but i don't see why not
But this movie could just suck, so...