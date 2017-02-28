Oscar winner Viola Davis's 'Custody' heads to Lifetime

Well that's disappointing. Reply

bloop Reply

Lifetime has shown some good movies/miniseries though, like And Then There Were None.



But it's a shame this gets passed over but RDJ's The Judge gets a wide release Reply

Viola Davis, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Hayden Panettiere.



One of these things is not like the others Reply

mfte Reply

Catalina Sandino Moreno has never been nominated for a golden globe, but you don't gotta be rude about it Reply

lol Reply

Looks boring. Reply

speaking of lifetime i saw taken on that channel

and i'm thinking that isn't really lifetime material Reply

Taken? The Liam Neeson movie?



It always bugged me that the "slut" friend dies & that there's just as much emphasis placed on his daughter being a virgin (and thus 'worthy' of saving) as there is on the fact she was literally going to be trafficked.. so in that context, yeah it's totally a Lifetime movie. Reply

lmao that's how I first saw it tbh. And immediately after it was the Katherine Heigl romcom where she's a bounty hunter. I was like wtf. Reply

Ngl I love that Katherine Heigl movie oop lol. I wish they had done the sequels. Reply

what a good ensemble



there's a least 5 actors/actress i really like that i saw in the trailer. Reply

awful. but hey, lila and eve bombed its way into a lifetime special, and she still was able to thrive in fences and suicide squad last year.



however, if her years-in-the-making barbara jordan biopic doesn't get a major release I will raise all kinds of fucking hell. Reply

I don't know about "major" theatrical release, but Fox Searchlight is making it, and they will def put it in theatres. Reply

I guess I should say non-straight-to-dvd-or-lifetime release. not expecting it to get a summer blockbuster release, but I'm glad it'll get a theatrical run. I'm a huge Barbara Jordan and Viola fan, so this movie is like a dream come true. Reply

sounds like an oscar push to me, bless Reply

hdu, Suicide Squad is an oscar winning movie! Reply

This happened to her movie with Jlo too right? I'll watch it for Viola and Catalina Sandino Moreno QUEENS



Tribeca is a wasteland tbh. They need someone to overhaul the strategy behind that festival. Reply

I actually really like Tribeca, some surprisingly great movies come out of there. Reply

literally no one would have saw this in theaters, so its good that a widely seen channel is picking it up instead of straight to VOD abyss Reply

catalina deserves more hype Reply

She goes from an Oscar nominated lead actress to it being like a Where's Waldo situation where you actively have to seek her out in movies. Sad. Reply

She's so talented, I hate that the film industry is too racist/xenophobic to know what to do with her. Reply

she's so fantastic Reply

couldnt even get it on OWN? Reply

I feel like even less people watch own tbh, do they pick up movies? Reply

Yeah, OWN's draw is its original TV shows, I think. And I rarely hear of those outside of the Internet. But they did use to air movies (nothing that unique to OWN, though) last time I watched. Reply

yeah fewer ppl watch but it's more respectable



idk about their movie policy but i don't see why not Reply

Also, Golden Globe nominee Hayden Panettiere! She's actually really good on Nashville. Reply

i'm going to ignore the lifetime bit and just rejoice that viola and catalina are acting together Reply

I feel bad that Hayden is still not getting her shine. Her career is steady but I'm surprised she isn't competing for the same roles as Jennifer and Brie and Emma.



But this movie could just suck, so... Reply

