Barry Jenkins Calls Moonlight a Love Letter To Miami + Reaction From Miami Block Party




- Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight, discusses growing up in Miami and how it wasn't a happy place at the time.
- He says growing up in Miami mirrors Moonlight as it was "heavy" but a "beautiful, inspiring place".
- While shooting at night, parents would let their children play due to the lights of the set. "When we shot at night, parents would come out and tell me ‘We don’t usually let our kids out after dark, because there are no street lights, but since you all got your movie lights, it’s a lot safer.’ Kids would come on the set and sit at the video monitors and watch me work and point at me and tell each other ‘He grew up here!’ I could tell from their faces that seeing me — this black dude walking around all this machinery, calling action — was an eye-opening experience."




