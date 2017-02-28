Barry Jenkins Calls Moonlight a Love Letter To Miami + Reaction From Miami Block Party
- Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight, discusses growing up in Miami and how it wasn't a happy place at the time.
- He says growing up in Miami mirrors Moonlight as it was "heavy" but a "beautiful, inspiring place".
- While shooting at night, parents would let their children play due to the lights of the set. "When we shot at night, parents would come out and tell me ‘We don’t usually let our kids out after dark, because there are no street lights, but since you all got your movie lights, it’s a lot safer.’ Kids would come on the set and sit at the video monitors and watch me work and point at me and tell each other ‘He grew up here!’ I could tell from their faces that seeing me — this black dude walking around all this machinery, calling action — was an eye-opening experience."
Watch: There was an Oscars block party in Miami, and the crowd went insane when Barry Jenkins won https://t.co/uyjolb2fSb pic.twitter.com/bOKI86a7Jm— IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 28, 2017
that video is so cute but it must have been so confusing with the mix up and the technical issues. there was no sound so they only realized when the guy held the moonlight card up to the screen and then when barry appeared making a speech
Also, I was listening to Mike Skinner's podcast on the way and he and his co-host implied there was more sex then there was. Straight men smfh.
i was listening to it last night and its beautiful
This movie was beautifully done. That last scene fucked me up.
I don't recall ever being this happy over a BP winner as I am for Moonlight.
God, they all fucking deserved this SO MUCH <3
I loved growing up in Miami, hated it in high school, and now after 8 years in NYC I can appreciate it again even if I have no plans to move back.