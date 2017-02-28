Barry Jenkins Calls Moonlight a Love Letter To Miami + Reaction From Miami Block Party

That's so cool! I was reading interviews with Tarell Alvin McCraney (the co-writer) lately and his interviews are really insightful, especially since Chiron was based on him. It's wonderful to hear that despite his tough childhood he has a happy adulthood. I teared up when he dedicate his Oscar to his mom. Reply

this is so cute :') 💙 Reply

i love this movie and i love this story sfm. it makes such a difference to kids and teens to be able to see people they can relate to do things that they would have never dreamed were possible. it really shapes you Reply

I love this :') Reply

i love barry so much, i'm so glad i got to be in his presence twice last year



that video is so cute but it must have been so confusing with the mix up and the technical issues. there was no sound so they only realized when the guy held the moonlight card up to the screen and then when barry appeared making a speech



Edited at 2017-02-28 05:56 pm (UTC) Reply

I was there and someone saw that moment when they showed the paper reading that Moonlight won and someone knocked over the antenna in sheer excitement. So it was super confusing but still what a moment no one saw coming. Reply

lmao that's amazing Reply

I finally watched the film today and idk it was obviously good, the acting was superb, the music, cinematography etc. beautiful.



Also, I was listening to Mike Skinner's podcast on the way and he and his co-host implied there was more sex then there was. Straight men smfh. Reply

oh wow, to be at that party when moonlight was revealed to have won best picture Reply

everything about this movie is so important it makes me tear up just thinking about it Reply

MTE. It just brought a tear to my eye :') Reply

as a native miamian let me just say we are so, so proud of him <3 Reply

I would love to see what Barry does next, he is a very promising director. Reply

Oh God, your Chiron icon <3 Ashton really fucked me up with his performance, it was so honest. Reply

see Medicine for Melancholy, it's about to get a Criterion release Reply

He's current writing an adaptation for the Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead that will be aired on HBO. He'll be reteaming with some of the producers of Moonlight for it.



Edited at 2017-02-28 06:23 pm (UTC) Reply

I rly want to see it now, but it's not come out here yet, and then it's gonna be dubbed :/ but it looks so beautiful. Reply

The screener for it leaked. The movie is too beautiful. The screener doesn't do it justice. Reply

it's HD on solarmovie Reply

The cinematography for this movie was absolutely spectacular, it was a visual delight. I love this movie sfm. It hurts my heart to see the importance of this story getting lost in the messy BP moment. Reply

honestly i think it's made it even more iconic, winning BP was a huge achievement already but to do it in such a fashion is just unprecedented Reply

It has definitely made it more iconic but I was hoping the subject would start a larger dialogue. I mean, it has definitely started a dialogue but I wish it was more mainstream. Reply

The shock seems to be wearing off though and I'm seeing a lot of articles about Moonlight itself and the significance of its win being the kind of movie it is now. It was an iconic moment but the reactions are just momentary, the film and its merits eventually takes precedence Reply

Oh wow, that makes me so happy! Reply

It's on Blu ray today! That tweet...Every time I remember what happened I start to cry. Reply

the soundtrack for this is so lovely too, i love that ocean sounds were incorporated into it

i was listening to it last night and its beautiful Reply

Ugh, I love everything about Barry Jenkins, and this movie! Can't wait to see what else he has in store. Reply

beautiful Reply

I really do think that miami/florida is so underrated in terms of how rich it is culturally even though Florida is TRASH Reply

Honestly Miami/Broward is very different from the rest of FL. South Florida should be its own state. Reply

i agree Reply

This movie was beautifully done. That last scene fucked me up. Reply

UPS needs to hurry up and drop off my Bluray. I want to watch the film with Barry's commentary! Reply

Kids would come on the set and sit at the video monitors and watch me work and point at me and tell each other ‘He grew up here!’ I could tell from their faces that seeing me — this black dude walking around all this machinery, calling action — was an eye-opening experience."







I don't recall ever being this happy over a BP winner as I am for Moonlight.



I don't recall ever being this happy over a BP winner as I am for Moonlight.

God, they all fucking deserved this SO MUCH <3 Reply

Moonlight is the best thing to ever happen to Miami since I popped out of my moms vagina st Miami Jackson Memorial hospital tbh. Reply

HAHAHA.



I loved growing up in Miami, hated it in high school, and now after 8 years in NYC I can appreciate it again even if I have no plans to move back. Reply

Goddammit I'm gonna start crying. Reply

I rented this on iTunes to watch after work tonight and I'm excited!!! Reply

Hoping Barry's career blows up after this. He is tremendously talented. Reply

Agreed. I am rooting for him so hard. Reply

