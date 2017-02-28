Jordan Peele Explains Why Childish Gambino's "Redbone" Was Perfect For "Get Out"
@1:45
What was the conscious decision behind using Childish Gambino Redbone to kick off the movie?
"First of all I love the you know.. the "stay woke". That's what this movie's about. I wanted to make sure that this movie satisfied the black horror movie audience need for characters to be smart and do things that intelligent, observant people would do. So I wanted to make sure we had.. that our lead, Chris, played by Daniel Kaluuya, was a guy that we believed in and believed he would make the right decisions, believe that he is woke, and then you know obviously when I.. I'm a huge Childish Gambino fan, huge fan of Donald, I had him in to see the movie, I put the song in there and I was looking at him like.. and he loved it and I was very honored by his reaction and it's a little bit haunting and a little bit of a throwback as well like this film is. So it's perfect match."
Source
Excellent choice to open the movie. Redbone is so good.
actually just the whole album. but sometimes i get stuck just playing redbone -> the end of the album on loop bc that succession of songs is amazing
I would read that post!!!
i need to see this movie
I just... can't. I can't even imagine sucking that much as a person
Get Out does not rank with America’s notable race comedies — Brian De Palma’s Hi, Mom!, Ossie Davis’s Gone Are the Days! (Purlie Victorious), Robert Downey Sr.’s Putney Swope, Melvin Van Peebles’s Sweet Sweetback, Hal Ashby’s The Landlord, Rusty Cundieff’s Fear of a Black Hat, Skin Game or any of the genre spoofs by the Wayans family, particularly the ingenious Little Man, or the recent Eddie Murphy films (The Klumps, Norbit, Meet Dave, A Thousand Words) that are so personal and ingenious, they transcend racial categorization.
I just can't.
[Spoiler (click to open)]He.... does show up again lmao. The guy in the opening sequence was Dre who shows up later. So it's pretty obvious this reviewer wasn't really paying attention
I also think he gets off on being contrarian.
He mostly seems to hate everything though.
Edited at 2017-02-28 06:01 pm (UTC)
Also gave me a very newfound actual respect for Allison Williams' acting capabilities. I watch Girls against my better judgement and like her in it, but I had no idea she was capable of like... acting.