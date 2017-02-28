Jordan Peele Explains Why Childish Gambino's "Redbone" Was Perfect For "Get Out"



What was the conscious decision behind using Childish Gambino Redbone to kick off the movie?

"First of all I love the you know.. the "stay woke". That's what this movie's about. I wanted to make sure that this movie satisfied the black horror movie audience need for characters to be smart and do things that intelligent, observant people would do. So I wanted to make sure we had.. that our lead, Chris, played by Daniel Kaluuya, was a guy that we believed in and believed he would make the right decisions, believe that he is woke, and then you know obviously when I.. I'm a huge Childish Gambino fan, huge fan of Donald, I had him in to see the movie, I put the song in there and I was looking at him like.. and he loved it and I was very honored by his reaction and it's a little bit haunting and a little bit of a throwback as well like this film is. So it's perfect match."

Excellent choice to open the movie. Redbone is so good.
