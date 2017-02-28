Jordan Peele Explains Why Childish Gambino's "Redbone" Was Perfect For "Get Out"

i haven't seen the film yet (when is it out in the uk?) but i looooooove this song



actually just the whole album. but sometimes i get stuck just playing redbone -> the end of the album on loop bc that succession of songs is amazing Reply

I think it comes out in the UK on St. Patrick's Day. Reply

march 17 for us brits Reply

Same. The only songs that have yet to get me are Have some love, and riot. I'm finally getting into boogie man tho. Everything else I love 😍😍 Reply

I really want to do a post on all the little hints and themes throughout the movie. Reply

Please do! 🙏🏼 Reply

omg please don't. it's a good straightforward scary movie, but i seriously can't with some people doing the most with it. like saying it should be nominated for an Oscar. Reply

Maybe it was because I had just seen John Wick 2 before I saw get out but I thought it was kind of similar as far as world building goes. I really appreciated that they dropped the viewers into this world without overly explaining or dumbing anything down. Loved that there were clues, dramatic irony, and foreshadowing throughout.



I would read that post!!! Reply

Please do it! I am watching the movie again soon so I would like to know what to look out for a second time. Reply

I would read that post tbh. I haven't seen the movie yet but I really want to Reply

please do, i'd love that Reply

This is a Deadspin post about it if you can find a tweet of it somewhere. Reply

It was a super haunting choice. When it kind of echoed "they gon' find you", I got chills! Reply

Redbone is my favourite song of the year so far. Reply

i love that song



i need to see this movie Reply

Can't wait to watch this everyone is saying it lives up to the hype Reply

I fucking loved the movie so much. I want to see it again tbh Reply

I really want to see this Reply

this movie was legit amazing. it had me on the edge of my seat the whole time. i was gripping my seat more during the normal conversations than the actual dangerous scenes lol Reply

Oh man, they really made the regular conversations feel super tense. The whole film had such an uncomfortable atmosphere and I loved it. Reply

I'm so pressed about the one negative review for Get Out bringing it down to 99% by the same fuckwad who panned Moonlight, 13th, 12 Years a Slave and I Am Not Your Negro. He opens the review by spoiling the entire movie and then says that Get Out does not rank with Wayan Bros's "ingenious" Little Man or "masterful, with a mature sense of humor" Eddie Murphy's Norbit. Total troll, bringing down the historic rating. Bye.



I just... can't. I can't even imagine sucking that much as a person Reply

I didn't believe you so I went to the source and



Get Out does not rank with America’s notable race comedies — Brian De Palma’s Hi, Mom!, Ossie Davis’s Gone Are the Days! (Purlie Victorious), Robert Downey Sr.’s Putney Swope, Melvin Van Peebles’s Sweet Sweetback, Hal Ashby’s The Landlord, Rusty Cundieff’s Fear of a Black Hat, Skin Game or any of the genre spoofs by the Wayans family, particularly the ingenious Little Man, or the recent Eddie Murphy films (The Klumps, Norbit, Meet Dave, A Thousand Words) that are so personal and ingenious, they transcend racial categorization.





I just can't.



Its slug’s-pace opening (using an inept subjective point-of-view angle) replays the Trayvon Martin incident: A lone black male on a cellphone walks through an unfamiliar suburban community when he’s attacked. The movie never shows us that character again, but the implication is enough to set off obsessive social fears.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] He.... does show up again lmao. The guy in the opening sequence was Dre who shows up later. So it's pretty obvious this reviewer wasn't really paying attention He also said this: Reply

Can Rotten Tomatoes have the review removed for trolling? Reply

Look at his whole history. It's terrible.



I also think he gets off on being contrarian. Reply

"ingenious Little Man" Reply

Get Out was.... not a "race comedy"? How do you watch a horror/thriller and get "race comedy" out of it? jfc Reply

Link

I am unreasonably pressed about that tbh. Although I knew that dude was going to be the one contrarian to give it a negative score. Reply

I'm looking at his review history now and he also loved Hacksaw Ridge, Dirty Grandpa, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Jackass 3, Takers, Grown Ups, Jonah Hex, G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Dance Flick, Terminator Salvation and Swing Vote.



He mostly seems to hate everything though. Reply

I HAD A FEELING IT WAS ARMOND WHITE! I FUCKING KNEW IT THAT PIECE OF SHIT DID IT Reply

I haven't felt this disconnected from the ONTD general consensus since Mad Max: Fury Road, another movie I really enjoyed but felt people drastically overhyped. Reply

Maybe you have an incorrect opinion? It happens sometimes. Reply

Link

Bitch the movies get my dick hard, but I'm not achieving hands free orgasms over them like ONTD seems to be doing. Reply

What didn't you like about it? It wasn't perfect, but a big reason for the hype is because it feels so fresh. I can't remember the last time a thriller was, well, thrilling before Get Out. Reply

I really was kinda meh about Mad Max and I've been looking forward to Get Out but I'm trying to keep away from all the hype cause I feel like I'll leave disappointed no matter what if I don't Reply

Link

lol Reply

The song was perfect in the movie and the movie was beyond good--very stepford wives creepy. Loved it. Saw it yesterday in a theater that had couches. The experience was awesome. Reply

redbone is iconic Reply

This movie made my crush on Jordan Peele literally explode out of control



Edited at 2017-02-28 06:01 pm (UTC) Reply

This movie made my crush on Daniel Kaluuya explode out of control tbh



Also gave me a very newfound actual respect for Allison Williams' acting capabilities. I watch Girls against my better judgement and like her in it, but I had no idea she was capable of like... acting. Reply

