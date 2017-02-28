Season two of Feud to feature Prince Charles and Princess Diana
While the first episode of Feud will not be airing until this Sunday Variety has confirmed that FX has already decided to give the show a second season. What does Ryan Murphy have planned for season two of Feud? A ten-episode series entitled Feud: Charles and Diana and as you guessed it will center around the marriage and divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Di.
Source 1 and 2
What do you think the chances are he picked this for the topic of season two after seeing the success of The Crown? Also countdown until he announce Sarah Paulson.
And please no Sarah Paulson after her disastrous accent last season (but I'm pretty sure she'll be busy with AHS. Or American Crime Story. I can't remember which one she's supposed to be in).
Edited at 2017-02-28 05:16 pm (UTC)
Casting choices??
Re: Casting choices??
Martin Freeman would be perfect for Charles (physically at least) but he'd never do it
Edited at 2017-02-28 05:42 pm (UTC)
Re: Casting choices??
Re: Casting choices??
Re: Casting choices??
Re: Casting choices??
and i was gonna say gillian anderson bc she physically reminds me of diana sometimes but she's too old sadly
RE: Casting choices??
oh man does that mean we're gonna see someone play the queen again, sigh
Re: Casting choices??
Diana is harder, Rosemund Pike?
Edited at 2017-02-28 06:36 pm (UTC)
Emily Blunt is first person to pop in my head to play Diana