Season two of Feud to feature Prince Charles and Princess Diana

LOL, I'm actually pretty excited for this!



And please no Sarah Paulson after her disastrous accent last season (but I'm pretty sure she'll be busy with AHS. Or American Crime Story. I can't remember which one she's supposed to be in).



Honestly I'd already forgotten last season of AHS. I was sitting here like Martha Clark and Sally from Hotel aren't English... Reply

just goes to show that accents are like singing: you're tone deaf to 'em Reply

I need whoever he casts to be English Reply

Oh good, he made it sound like he'd switch to picking something boring. This'll be good too, most likely. Reply

Like all Ryan Murphy products it will either be amazing or a complete trainwreck. Reply

isnt it usually both at the same time? Reply

Omg iconic Reply

Ohhhh SHIT. HERE. FOR. THIS. Reply

Who are these ladies? They are so qt Reply

Chloe & Halle Reply

Gaga can finally play Diana. Dreams do come true. Reply

Don't even make me think of the awful fake accent she'd attempt Reply

Don't put this into the universe... Reply

She's made to play Donatella in Versace: ACS Reply

Didn't they confirm she won't be playing Donatella? Reply

I would cry. She would be so horrible and pretentious it would just flat out suck. Reply

absolutely not Reply

omg no Reply

that casting will be interesting Reply

LBR, Ryan is doing this because he can do math and there is every possibility that either Charles will be King in 2018/2019 or he will have died (sis has not been looking well). Reply

I feel like English actors should take this up. Otherwise don't give them accents if they are going to be American. Reply

Romola Garai for Diana? Andrew Cooper for Charles?



Martin Freeman would be perfect for Charles (physically at least) but he'd never do it



He's done a show on FX before though. Reply

Hate him so I hope not. Reply

Emily Blunt maybe for Diana, she was the first people I thought of. But i agree with rovinja above me, Romola Garai could be really great as Diana. Reply

matthew goode for charles



and i was gonna say gillian anderson bc she physically reminds me of diana sometimes but she's too old sadly Reply

ryan should absolutely cast british actors for this, and there are enough out there that would be good in the roles



oh man does that mean we're gonna see someone play the queen again, sigh Reply

Colin Firth for Charles maybe?



Diana is harder, Rosemund Pike?



Not Sarah Paulson. Please not Sarah Paulson. Her English accent is awful. Reply

Okay, damn, this could be really good. Just get an all British cast!



Emily Blunt is first person to pop in my head to play Diana Reply

i hate ryan murphy so much Reply

She was like 30 when all the drama started so Sarah Paulsen is too old anyways. Reply

I don't think he cares. Reply

He's pretty much the only person hiring older women so I guess that's one thing I can't fault him on. Reply

sarah paulson's acting is so distracting. she was only watchable in ahs asylum. Reply

After trying repeatedly trying to get into various AHS seasons and jumping ship after ~5 episodes each time, I thought I was 100% done with Ryan Murphy. I finally watched People Vs. OJ and was so impressed by it. I kept waiting for it to turn into complete melodrama or fall apart halfway through, but I found it really compelling from start to finish. Maybe he needs to stick to historical drama instead of original stories. Reply

He needs to stay developing great ideas and give them to other writers Reply

Yeah, that's true. I love the look and feel of all of the AHS seasons but it all collapses so quickly. Reply

He is lucky he had such an amazing cast, especially Courtney B Vance, Sterling, Sarah and even David Schwimmer, John Travolta and Nathan Lane. They really took the material beyond. Cuba was the weakest link in my eyes and he was still decent. Reply

