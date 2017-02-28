Last supper

Season two of Feud to feature Prince Charles and Princess Diana


While the first episode of Feud will not be airing until this Sunday Variety has confirmed that FX has already decided to give the show a second season. What does Ryan Murphy have planned for season two of Feud? A ten-episode series entitled Feud: Charles and Diana and as you guessed it will center around the marriage and divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Di.

What do you think the chances are he picked this for the topic of season two after seeing the success of The Crown? Also countdown until he announce Sarah Paulson.
