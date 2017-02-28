‘Moonlight’ Star Ashton Sanders Joins Denzel Washington in Dan Gilroy’s ‘Inner City'

Get them roles, boo! <333 Reply

Yesss! I'm ready for his career to blow up. Reply

HFT Reply

he was my favorite actor in moonlight, yessssss!!!!!!! Reply

Wow, a young lawyer? I thought he was about 15! Good on him! Reply

he's 21 Reply

fuck yes, give me all these Moonlight posts Reply

yaaas! i need every actor from moonlight to book all the roles. take my money. Reply

Yayyy! So happy for him Reply

YESS! Get those roles!! Reply

wow that's great Reply

Ah, the movie that would have been better with a gay romance between the main characters. Reply

future king of art house films Reply

lol this is the exact ~vibe~ i get from him, so fingers crossed Reply

From your fingers to hollywood's "ears". Reply

Yay! I'm sad he didn't get enough attention for the film - he was one of the best parts. I remember I had to look away when he got beat up 😭 Reply

That scene was hard to watch. And IA - his chapter was the most stand-out to me. Reply

i was sobbing uncontrollably



it was awful Reply

The scene with the aocial worker whew. A TALENT. Reply

Yeah, I'd go as far as saying he was the better supporting actor Vs Mahershala. But, I get why they pushed Mahershalafor the nom/win. Reply

mte Reply

