‘Moonlight’ Star Ashton Sanders Joins Denzel Washington in Dan Gilroy’s ‘Inner City'
'Moonlight' star Ashton Sanders is joining Denzel Washington and Colin Farrell in Dan Gilroy's 'Inner City' https://t.co/mfyJewHvrM pic.twitter.com/PB7g5hlbX1— The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) 28 février 2017
Ashton Sanders joins a cast that already includes Denzel Washington and Colin Farrell,
The legal thriller centers on a lawyer (Washington), who realizes things about his firm that draw into question his own personal morality, which spirals into action.
It is confirmed Sanders would play an impressionable young lawyer fresh out of grad school who helps Washington with cases.
Gilroy will direct off a script he has penned.
source
it was awful