The View talks about 45 accusing Obama was behind the leaks
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
The people they honored during Black History Month
George W. Bush breaking his silence about
Tara Setmayer talks about the Presidential Address to Congress
No shit, Sherlock. How are you only just figuring this out?
it's an impersonator, why do people believe this?
good lord
Same. At different times over the past few months I have agreed at least once with Glenn Beck, Cheney, McCain, and now W. It's insane.
It feels so surreal, I keep getting stuck in these loops of agreeing with W, then remembering how awful he is, then thinking he's reasonable, then remembering how awful it was...
As soon as Trump was elected, I knew it needed to be dubya to break "tradition" of not criticizing the president, if you can call it that over a few read-between-the-line statements he's made yesterday and today.
i'm ready to never hear his name again except in the context of "who is the worst president we've ever had"
anyone watch this regularly - is she still on team trump even with the bs that's been happening since he became 45?
it did kinda show when she talked about her concern over rescinding rights for trans kids using school bathrooms, but it could be that like most republicans, she only supports something when it affects her.
Sadly typical of his racist knuckle dragging fans, they just can't stop blaming Obama for anything.
is this not like a state of the union address? when i saw that he was doing this the other day i was kinda confused. this isnt generally normal unless its SOTU right?
45M's comments about health care being complicated