The View talks about 45 accusing Obama was behind the leaks

osp has a lot of nerve to say that kind of bullshit

No, Donald, it's your own administration, because even they hate your freakin' guts. Smooth move making the intelligence community your enemy. Reply

45's comments about health care being complicated



No shit, Sherlock. How are you only just figuring this out? Reply

Fox news makes it look so straightforward! Reply

In a suit tho, really? Reply

Since someone mentioned that he literally "started wearing less and going out more" since he left the whitehouse, hotline bling gets stuck in my head whenever something like this surfaces lol Reply

is that really him??? Reply

lol...it's not him

it's an impersonator, why do people believe this? Reply

I never wanted a President that made me forget, even for a second, that George W. is a war criminal.... but there the fuck I was, nodding along to Dubya talking about corrosive power. Reply

that's how awful 2016 was

good lord Reply

We are officially living in an episode of Black Mirror.



Edited at 2017-02-28 04:56 pm (UTC)

Same. At different times over the past few months I have agreed at least once with Glenn Beck, Cheney, McCain, and now W. It's insane. Reply

The universe is like "we will bridge this gap sending oracles to possess their bodies and make a statement of truth that will be an olive branch to the sane." Reply

for real and i never in a million years would have guessed i would ever agree with anything they say, ESP glenn beck. that's when you know shit is seriously fucked. Reply

It's like...this is how far we've come. Absolutely repugnant people have found lines they won't cross and the current administration is far over it. Reply

this so much. if i went back in time 10 years ago and told myself that one day id be agreeing with dubya, cheney, and glenn beck, id call bullshit. this is what 45 has done to us. Reply

We entered the parallel universe ever since Bernstain Bears was revealed. Reply

Right? RIGHT???



It feels so surreal, I keep getting stuck in these loops of agreeing with W, then remembering how awful he is, then thinking he's reasonable, then remembering how awful it was... Reply

It's crazy I never thought there'd be a bigger mumbling idiot in the white house but here we are. Reply

mte. strange times where dubya is a voice of reason, wtf.



As soon as Trump was elected, I knew it needed to be dubya to break "tradition" of not criticizing the president, if you can call it that over a few read-between-the-line statements he's made yesterday and today. Reply

ia, how the fuck have we come to a point where George W Bush sounds like he's not the blithering idiot and war criminal he was? Reply

and on the other side of the pond we have Tony Blair who's starting a campaign to stop Brexit. one of the only few who's trying to do anything about it. it's absolutely insane. Reply

Crazy fucking times. Reply

i once found myself agreeing with bill fucking kristol of all people Reply

once again i ask, where are the bolsheviks when you need them



i'm ready to never hear his name again except in the context of "who is the worst president we've ever had" Reply

the whole world hates you and us americans know russia rigged your votes but sure blame obama Reply

the most depressing thing is the ardent Trump supporters hate President Obama just because so they'll eat this up. Reply

no one has strangeled jedidiah yet?



anyone watch this regularly - is she still on team trump even with the bs that's been happening since he became 45? Reply

There are times I get annoyed with Jed. I don't think she's really Team Trump. :/ Reply

every time i'd watched pre election she was vehemently pro trump so if she's suddenly NOT and she's being a coward and won't admit that, extra fuck you's to her. Reply

i get that sometimes. like she gets paid for being the conservative point of view, and I can imagine she knows what her role is. I think they know they get more views when there is a fight during hot topics. why else continue to have a conservative on?



it did kinda show when she talked about her concern over rescinding rights for trans kids using school bathrooms, but it could be that like most republicans, she only supports something when it affects her. Reply

She has been criticizing him about the recent press stuff, but other than that she is team trump all the way. Reply

The View always has one Conservative Host so if it wasn't Jed, then it'd be someone else. Reply

this beast thinks the US isn't winning enough wars. "Winning" is evidenced by not getting into them in the first place. Psychopath. Reply

Seriously. This cretin with several fraudulent military deferments insulted every man and women of present military. POS Reply

LOL Reply

Literally anybody who has ever had healthcare knows that's it's complicated. Reply

jedediah still fearmongering with the death panel lie. glad whoppi shut her ass down. Reply

45 Needs to just fuck off already.



Sadly typical of his racist knuckle dragging fans, they just can't stop blaming Obama for anything. Reply

Also, for tonight, do you think we will have a post for his speech to Congress? Should I make one? Reply

Yes. Especially for those of us not watching live and just want the reactions/highlights lol Reply

I need to find a way so that it has celebs in it. Reply

Parent

Yeah I,m not going to watch bc my anxiety cannot take it. But I'll read along for reactions! Reply

I know people say we should just ignore him and not post about him but I seriously disagree. Like now more than every we need to be aware of the things going on in this country and hold him accountable for all the idiotic disgusting nonsense he spews every time he opens his mouth so I definitely think you should make a post. Reply

Parent

yes please make one!!



is this not like a state of the union address? when i saw that he was doing this the other day i was kinda confused. this isnt generally normal unless its SOTU right? Reply

Parent

Yes please Reply

