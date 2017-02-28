He was so good in Moonlight. The cast was fantastic. Reply

trevante and ashton should've gotten supporting actor noms too is that even allowed lol Reply

it's allowed but the last time more than one supporting actor from the same film got nominated was bugsy malone Reply

it would but it risks splitting the vote and the studio wants to put all its energy behind its best shot at winning Reply

ia, mahershala was amazing but it bums me out the other actors are getting like no hype Reply

I'm ready for the cast to blow up too OP! Reply

i'm still like Reply

the expressions are mesmerizing. Barry's just wandering there. omg. I totally feel Trevante. & somehow Mahershala remains cool. Reply

you can see Mahershala feeling bad for what's happening, he's a gem. Reply

I will never get over this GIF. It's just so pure. Also Trevante is holding Mahershala's hand in this.



ILL NEVER BE OVER IT. Reply

their reactions were priceless Reply

never getting over itttttt Reply

fuck @ trevante, I love him 😭 Reply

Everyone's reactions were amazing. Reply

trevante is so damn precious Reply

bless Reply

trevante's reaction is iconique, like peak drama from a greek play Reply

i love how trevante is so animated and mahershala is like "k" Reply

haha trevante's expression is so confused and cute. and he reaches for mahershala's hand awww Reply

Trevante is so sweet Reply

wat a cute gif. trevante is amazing but mahershala is also choking up w emotion. i dont think that is a casual reaction Reply

This gif is so cute Reply

the same reaction I have to seeing his underwear model photos tbh Reply

Ugh everything about this gif 😍 Reply

They look precious and collected. If it were me, I'd be screaming and going: Reply

yesssss



he was SO good. I love the attention he's getting. Reply

I really want him to become fashion designers' new darling lol, I want him, Alex & Trevante to be succesful so bad ;( Reply

same, his red carpet looks always stand out and he's such a good model Reply

Calvin Klein clearly loves the cast of Moonlight with their campaign release yesterday and since Raf also outfitted Ashton, Alex, Trevante and Naomi in CK at the Oscars.



Ashton has been featured quite a bit of fashion covers so I wouldn't be surprised if the fashion industry embraces him. Reply

That'd be awesome. Reply

same op they're all beautiful and talented i love how affectionate they are with each other too Reply

yes @ this bae becoming a fashion icon Reply

yasssss Reply

Very New Edition, that cover. Reply

I know studios have to submit and it would be difficult to get all of their actors in the Supporting category. But if the Academy was worth their salt, all four of them would have been nomainted. Reply

*five



andre holland Reply

You've watched The Knick, right? Just making sure to rec it if you haven't since he was Emmy-worthy on that show. Reply

king of starring in the 2017 oscar best picture winner moonlight (can't stop, wont stop) Reply

and he'll work with denzel next!!!! i'm so proud of him Reply

Ashton's performance was brought the movie together, he did such a fantastic job, ugh, I just want to hug him. Reply

He really was the glue to Moonlight (moreso than Naomie, who I also loved) and goddamn did he make me feel all the feels. Reply

Get all of the exposure! Reply

