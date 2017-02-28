Bill Compton is joining the X-Men

Ugh. No thanks. Reply

lol bill compton Reply

Beeeel Reply

came here for this and this only. Reply

pass Reply

Sorta OT but I started watching "Legion" on Hulu and that show is kind of amazing. I finished the first three episodes and I can't wait for the fourth episode to get released. Who knew that Marvel had it in them? Reply

It's mostly Fox and Noah Hawley tbh. Marvel's only letting them be on tv. Reply

Marvel probably isn't involved at all. Fox still has most of the mutants. Reply

Legion is pretty amazing so far. Who knew Dan Stevens had this performance in him? Reply

Yeah I'm confused about whats going on 70% of the time but its very, intriguing and visually appealing. Reply

Sookie must be close by Reply

Sssooookieeehhhhhh Reply

I'm hoping he doesn't try to do an american accent. He was in The Bastard Executioner and even though I cracked a few Bill Compton jokes at the beginning, I enjoyed his performance the most in that show, and actually liked his voice. Reply

same, i wasn't expecting to like that show or him so much but whoops @ me Reply

Oh the good days Of True Blood. I loved Bill and Eric scenes. Reply

Their banter was SO good! Reply

Beel and Erik shoulda been hate fucking Reply

Man I gotta rewatch the first two TB seasons Reply

I know this is out of this post's context, but he would be a perfect Nathaniel Essex/Sinister. Reply

how about no Reply

i just see this guy as Billith and i lol Reply

ngl it wasn't perfect but i miss the bastard executioner, he was great on it imo Reply

Whatever happened to Anna Paquin? It's like she disappeared into thin air after TB ended. I rewatched a few months ago and omfg what a corny ass show. I only watched for Tara tbh Reply

she has a show rn but i'm not sure if it's just on cbc or not lmao Reply

I used to think the first season was like a flawless debut for a show but then I rewatched it like a year ago and was like oh this wasn't as good as I thought it was lol....



I've always loved Anna Paquin, hope she gets some good roles soon! Reply

this was me exactly. I watched two episodes and was like, what in the fuck is happening? Reply

Last year she had a part in the new Roots mini-series. Reply

