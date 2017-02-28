Bill Compton is joining the X-Men
Stephen Moyer has been cast in Fox's untitled X-Men pilot.
The action-adventure project focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.
Moyer will play Reed, an ambitious attorney trying to balance the demands of his job at the DA's office with his responsibilities to his family. He joins a cast that includes Blair Redford and Jamie Chung.
