Remy Ma would like Nicki Minaj to know

iSpy a bop.

ia but I got over it really quickly

Same

Shether #15 on the main chart too. How Nicki gon continue to ignore this?

most of her stans only care about charts like nicki so they have to start paying attention now

They'll just focus on comparing their net worths like that's relevant

They only care about charts. They definitely didn't care about her pedo brother.

RIP Nekci Menij

nicki's on life support now; her #9 record's about as tangible as the number of new talents found by jay-z's cousin in nigeria

also, to nicki apologists still kicking around: why



also, to nicki apologists still kicking around: why Reply

my fave thing about all this has been ppl calling remy problematic for her lyrics on shether................ she went to prison for shooting someone

Lmao

Right? Remy does not care about being PC for the young Tumblr crowd. Neither does Nicki but they conveniently ignore that.

also i mean when it comes to problematic you could do no better than pedo enabler nicki minaj and her "nappy-headed hoes"

I thought she stab someone? Hmmmm..... the more you now. Lol.

She did both

lol, mte

lmao like Nicki hasn't been out here calling bitches nappy headed hoes, monkies and upping her light skin, foh!



Edited at 2017-02-28 03:04 pm (UTC)

The most problematic thing about Remy is that she's a member of the Wing.

lmao

And not just anyone. She shot one of her best friends.

Yet further proof that ~problematic~ is the most useless label in the world.

lmao seriously

LOL MTE

LOL

*for shooting her FRIEND

the tumblr crowd are hilariously out of touch calling people problematic for this, it's like they've never seen a rap beef before (which to be fair they probably haven't, drake v. meek doesn't count)

lmaooo yes! And also for calling her out for non-problematic things when there's other problematic material to feel some type of way about. Like is this the hill you really want to die on?

she's so petty! I love it.

Mte

i've been busy and i have no idea what's going on, can someone fill me in please? i need all the messiness i can to distract me from reality

Same! I am legit lost. Like how in the fuck did this start?

idk sis, probably this started while we were on a sofa watching lethal weapon and we missed out the fun ahah



Edited at 2017-02-28 03:02 pm (UTC)

basically nicki dissed remy and remy went hostel on her ass and disemboweled her. she released a diss track that called her out for a lot of things as well as supporting her pedo brother

I saw some vids online, maybe you can check on youtube. I'll leave you this one:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ytj 11sK-EUo&t=2s



(I don't know how to insert a video here, I'm leaving the link u.u) If I got it right, Remy rapped about being the queen of rap or something like that(yay my grammar, forgive me), then Nicki answered (cause she thought Remy was talking about her). Now she went mad and BOOM, slaughtered Nicki with the shether song.

this was all a ploy by remy to regain relevance.



she dissed nicki, then acted like she didn't (but she definitely did), then nicki responded, then literally 2 seconds later remy released a whole diss track. remy planned the whole thing out. Reply

This is beautiful because all Nicki and her stans care about are charts and sales.

BLoooooooP!



BLoooooooP! Reply

This is so embarrassing in so many ways

nicki pero like

iTunes charts? Who gives a fuck.

Nicki and her stans clearly do.

They don't count? I mean where do they stand in importance?

You could make a correlation between the main iTunes chart and the hot 100 since it's the biggest music retailer and most of the download component comes from it.

Things can go number 1 or top 20 on itunes and debut low on billboard lol it doesn't matter THAT much but stans use it for bragging rights

Nicki does which is why remy even points it out lmao

the fact remy ma has a billboard hot 100 number one while nazi garbaj has none is still killing me

mariah took a look at the itunes charts and suddenly could read

Does she have a solo #1 though?

heh, nazi garbaj

Nicki Minaj.



It's Nicki Hendrix now. Reply

askadjfhjkfs your icon <333

dying @ your icon!!! his reaction was the cutest.

omg

So what's the deal with the pedo brother? is he in prison or what..

brb googling



brb googling Reply

http://www.complex.com/music/2017/02/je lani-maraj-to-stand-trial-for-rape-charg es



According to that article, pre-trial hearings should have happened around now



Ew his lawyer is making gross accusations about a child. They are trying to smear the reputation of a little girl



http://www.vibe.com/2017/02/jelani-mara j-trial-child-rape-case/



The latest I can find is that he's going to trial and is apparently pleading not guilty. According to that article, pre-trial hearings should have happened around now. Ew his lawyer is making gross accusations about a child. They are trying to smear the reputation of a little girl. Edited at 2017-02-28 03:41 pm (UTC)

jesus, that's fucking horrible. I didn't know the details. poor kid.

I mean, I want to say I can't believe they think anyone would blame a child for being assaulted but considering the world we live it...

he used the fact nicki was his sister to lure little girls into his car for one. I think he got released on bond but idk about a trial.

http://m.imgur.com/a/JYb8a What about "Streets are made for cars and not pedestrians. Trails in the woods are made for hearty hikes. Doors in underpasses and creepy bridge tunnels are made for stupid teens with a death wish."

This about as corny as any bars Nicki might drop.

