Remy Ma would like Nicki Minaj to know
#shETHER #2🤔— Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) February 28, 2017
C,this Y u shouldn't base ya life around this."These streets aren't made 4 every1, that's why they made sidewalks" #Barz pic.twitter.com/E6BHzaNekG
This tweet came after Nicki was on Twitter tweeting about her #9 charting "rap" feature with Gucci instead of booking studio time.
#9 rap record in the COUNTRY 😜🤷🏽♀️ - our fans r just >>>>>>>> #MakeLove https://t.co/1bv3oO1vBn— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 26, 2017
also, to nicki apologists still kicking around: why
I thought she stab someone? Hmmmm..... the more you now. Lol.
Same! I am legit lost. Like how in the fuck did this start?
I saw some vids online, maybe you can check on youtube. I'll leave you this one:
she dissed nicki, then acted like she didn't (but she definitely did), then nicki responded, then literally 2 seconds later remy released a whole diss track. remy planned the whole thing out.
They don't count? I mean where do they stand in importance?
It's Nicki Hendrix now.
According to that article, pre-trial hearings should have happened around now
Ew his lawyer is making gross accusations about a child. They are trying to smear the reputation of a little girl
http://www.vibe.com/2017/02/jelani-mara
