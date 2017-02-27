CR Fashion Book just gave Paris Jackson & Halima Aden their first fashion covers

i love Iman, i think it was a great choice as an interviewer. and the girls look good! their first cover pics look better than most other covers graced by today's top models Reply

Iman is otherworldly in her beauty, poise, and intelligence. I've loved her since the first time I saw her in Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" video.

Halima is so stunning.

Halima is SO beautiful.

They are both beautiful.



Edited at 2017-02-28 02:59 pm (UTC)

Halima 😍



So many people think Muslim women HAVE to wear hijabs and that's not the truth. People are often shocked to hear that I'm Muslim bc I'm not wearing a hijab or I don't "act" like a Muslim. I also don't look Pakistani so I think that throws people off. Reply

Same, I don't wear it either, people usually are shocked/confused when I don't wear it but no one forces me too.

Same. I have that luxury of having a choice. There are a lot of Muslim women who live in oppressive households where they don't have a choice but ppl shouldn't make it seem like it's the religion when it's the people. Honestly, my dad will tell mom straight up not to wear a dupatta when we go out.

yeah, and you have so many families that tell their daughters to take it off, like my dad did he's culturally muslim but a low-key atheist lol

Yep, I have a friend who hasn't been a practicing Muslim for a couple years but she still wears a hijab, and she didn't even wear one all the time when she was practicing.



Sometimes I think about covering my hair/dressing "modestly" but I can't really explain why, even to myself. I'm Jewish (and not Orthodox + married) so it's not even something that's pushed in my community but I kinda have that urge at times. Reply

halima is so beautiful somalis taking over yas!

and imo most somali girls are forced to wear hijab wish we could talk about it more:/

I use to know so many part-time hijabis (that's what me and my friends would call them). They would just drop their hijabs off when they got to school and put it back on last period. I remember when maaclin did a surprise visit lmao it was chaos.

ya for real, so many of my cousins in the U.K. wear them to appease their parents and take them off the moment they're out of sight and it just makes me sad. they don't care what nonsense the sons get into but the daughters are always under lock and key.



im so happy my parents don't give a fuck about any of that lol. i remember i went to some random relatives house in like Denmark w my grandma and they were in complete shock that my dad didn't make my mom and me/my sister wear hijabs and I was like LOLLLLL but also in complete shock of the thought of my dad trying to "make" us do anything. Reply

Halima is so stunning, so proud to see a Somali girl up there representing. <3

They are both gorgeous!



They are both gorgeous! Reply

They look nice but recently I realised that when I look at women wearing strong makeup, I mostly see how much makeup they're wearing (I stopped wearing mascara and most other stuff a few months ago, so I guess I'm now used to makeup-less faces) - not that it looks ugly, but suddenly I notice how much make up there is



For example in these pics Halima is wearing less makeup than Paris, but I can still easily see that she's wearing something on her lips, foundation/blush and lots of makeup on her eyes and eyebrows Reply

This proves that anyone can be a model with connections. Paris is pretty but not model-esque at all like Halima.

Like Kendall and Gigi. Kendall legit has no soul behind those eyes. She loses any personality when she steps onto a set.

Kendall is ridiculous as a model but I don't mind the hadids (mainly in print)

Gigi at least has some life in print form, the surplus Kardashian otoh....I actually keep looking at old fashion magazines these days bc those were blessedly free of social media models who can't actually pose or keep a facial expression to save their lives.

Yes, I was thinking that if she wasn't MJ's daughter, she wouldn't get an opportunity like this so fast. Maybe, she wouldn't even get it, period.

ia, but to me she still looks more like a model than KJ.

Halima don't hurt 'em!

Halons is so gorg. With Carines support she can go far.

I'm so happy for Halima. I hope she has a great year in fashion and she must be freaking out at Iman interviewing her.

I love the covers! I interned at CR Fashion Book last summer.

it amazes me that prince is so.....unattractive while paris is gorgeous. it especially amazes me because paris looks so much like debbie, and yet debbie is not a very good looking woman.

Whoever the father is, his genes fused well with Debbie's.

i'll be honest, i think it's michael, but regardless of who their dad is, prince clearly didn't get the good genes 😂

