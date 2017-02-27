Fifth Harmony perform live at Universal Studios; still use Camila's backtrack





Fifth Harmony had a concert at Universal Studios in Orlando on 2/25/17. Although they now only have four members, they are still using a loud backtrack for the chorus. Most groups do this, but this is a problem since instead of a blend/harmony of their voices, the choruses are basically sang by Camila who is no longer a member of the group. Some members are basically lipping to the track or not even trying. Ally tried to sing over the chorus when she could.









The track was even louder/worse at some previous shows.



