February 28th, 2017, 05:37 pm thejoker Jon Stewart Dresses Down the Media source Tagged: comedy / comedian, donald trump, late night talk show, politics, stephen colbert / the colbert report, the daily show
are we surprised? no. will this vote come back to haunt them? we can make that happen.
hope it comes back to haunt them in the worst way possible tbh
Edited at 2017-02-28 02:11 pm (UTC)
Jon should just join Stephan as a co-host or panelist.
Oh and i can't stand jon stewart. I prefer stephen's style, jon stewart is too manic and over the top in his appearances on the show
Edited at 2017-02-28 02:21 pm (UTC)
Isn't extreme paranoia and thinking everyone is out to get you some sign of a mental disorder? If it is, Trump definitely has it.
And does Obama look like he's wasting time giving two fucks about spreading information about Puffed Cheetos? He's out there living his best life, windsurfing and seeing Broadway shows, he's not wasting time on this nonsense.
Edited at 2017-02-28 02:58 pm (UTC)
the late show was so good last night.