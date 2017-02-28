i like them together. i miss g.w.bush-era daily show tbh. Reply

The only good thing about that era imo!

I love them together so much. <3 They should co-host.

also:



also:

are we surprised? no. will this vote come back to haunt them? we can make that happen. stephen looks so good, god bless. and i was cackling during this segment.

it's sad how much they're defending this fraud of a president



hope it comes back to haunt them in the worst way possible tbh



Edited at 2017-02-28 02:11 pm (UTC)

if the town halls and support for democrats in places where they normally wouldn't have a fighting chance (a ruby red district in georgia and montana might have dem reps, like, shit) keeps on going and if people take them to task/inform each other of what shit they're doing, it will.

LMAO @ that gif.



Jon should just join Stephan as a co-host or panelist.

I love them together

Their friendship and camaraderie is so palpable. It reminds me of me with my friends, not those fake-ish friendships you see sometimes in HW

Miss the Daily Show - I don't mind Trevor Noah but it's just not the same

I MISS JON. but at the same time don't want him to come back... for his own sake. having him pop up occasionally on stephen's show is good enough tbh.

I loved when stephen talked about how shitty the whole situation was for moonlight on sunday night and said something like black americans can't win an oscar without a white person getting to touch it first or something



Oh and i can't stand jon stewart. I prefer stephen's style, jon stewart is too manic and over the top in his appearances on the show



Edited at 2017-02-28 02:21 pm (UTC)

I miss him sfm

Can anyone offer a summary of the points that he made?

He basically talks about how Trump lies all the time, and you can tell because he uses the phrase "believe me" before/after he states a "fact". Then he compares the media + Trump = break up; the media thought Trump would change and thought he would be different when/if he was president, and yet everyone else could see he was a jerk and he hasn't changed and now the media needs to get over the break up and come out the other side stronger.

bless u for this. 1 min in and im over it.

The media reminds me of me in elementary school when I was bullied and just sat there and took it.

Some days I don't miss Jon and some days I really, really miss him. I wish he and Colbert could host together lol, they have a really funny dynamic. I died when he said "us" although doesn't he produce the late show? I'm pretty sure he's got some hand in it.

Yeah, he's been an exec producer of the Late Show since Colbert took over.

Isn't extreme paranoia and thinking everyone is out to get you some sign of a mental disorder? If it is, Trump definitely has it.



And does Obama look like he's wasting time giving two fucks about spreading information about Puffed Cheetos? He's out there living his best life, windsurfing and seeing Broadway shows, he's not wasting time on this nonsense.







Edited at 2017-02-28 02:58 pm (UTC)

The only reason he's saying that is because he knows his base will absolutely hear it (on Fox News) and parrot it just like the guy from Kansas.

That PHOTO omg eeeeeeek. He is so obsessed and weird about Obama and Hillary. What the fuckkkk. I wish someone would ask him why the fuck he is so invested!

OT (kind of) but omfggggggg I hate that stupid blonde asshole Kaleyeigh McEnannyyeh on CNN. Someone smack her!!!!!!1

