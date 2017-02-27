Oh damn this is already up? The East Coast airing just started 5 mins ago lol

CAN'T WAIT TO SEE CORINNE ON KIMMEL TONIGHT Reply

Thread

Link

He always uploads his stuff really early. It's nice for when he's got a trailer premiering on his show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't stand her, but I am gonna miss her now. This episode was dull af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel bad for him. That's like a worst case scenario for a host lol



Faye Dunaway is gonna die a recluse now. First Mommie Dearest, now this (although I love Mommie Dearest lol) Reply

Thread

Link

Faye is an icon, she was unfazed, she'll be fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte I don't think she gives a fuck Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

two iconic #moments in cinematic history. like the basic's of today should be so lucky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Faye did not give a fuck, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I didn't notice that Faye Dunaway had disappeared from the stage until this video. She didn't want no part of that. Still don't understand why they have two copies of the same card. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish i could invent a time machine for the sole purpose of defending mommie dearest as a masterpiece Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's crazy to think that all Warren had to do was say, "Wait, this is the wrong card. I'm not joking. This says Emma Stone." Then the PwC guy would come running out with the right one. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yup. But to be fair in that scenario you don't really know how you would react. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. I think it's a lot different when you consider you're on stage with bright lights and all eyes on you. I doubt I would think so quickly. I probably would have been just as stunned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK, I can see how it would've been confusing for him, esp. when you're in that situation and you wouldn't expect there to be a mistake like that. I feel bad for him, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL he tried to see if Faye was able to sort it out or whatever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I felt bad for him. He looked like a deer caught in a headlight. And then it seemed like he was helplessly passing it off to faye dunaway because he was at a loss and thought she would know what to do but he still didn't verbalize anything. It seemed like him taking the fall was to make up for his initial inaction Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, I think if it said Natalie Portman - Jackie, then yes he probably would've said this is the wrong card, but because it had the words La La Land on it, it would've been super confusing. Faye didn't even realise anything was wrong when she read it. Your eyes would've looked straight to the words you were expecting to see i.e. the movie title, so props to Warren for even spotting it tbh.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly.



This happened to Aisha Tyler at the daytime emmys [she was given an envelope to a category that had not been announced yet] she saw it was wrong, alerted everyone out loud what was happening and waited to be given the right card. Like it's not that hard to figure out what to do in this scenrio.



It would be one thing if he did what Faye did which was quickly read the first thing you saw. but he knew it was wrong and just stood there befuddled handing it off to the person who had no clue what was happening next to him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah but you're being watched by millions of people, not everyone would know how to act in that situation



like someone said in another post, had LLL been the winner we wouldn't even know he had the wrong envelope and it was safe to assume it was gonna win it anyway



Edited at 2017-02-28 05:13 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is still really funny to me Reply

Thread

Link

i find Jimmy actually hilarious, kinda safe/boring, but i really enjoyed him last night and in general, i think he's one of the better late night host Reply

Thread

Link

i think to his benefit he's not offensively UNfunny, he's one of those people you might not laugh at but you don't roll your eyes like you would someone like Jimmy Fallon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. He us naturally funny but most jokes are not laugh out loud funny. Though his last seguement with Matt Damon was hysterical. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hated when jimmy said "I think you guys should keep it anyway" like shut up jimmy



eta: when he said it on the actual awards show not in this video

Lol at that part about Denzel



I wish we had a full video the audience's reaction



Edited at 2017-02-28 04:54 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

same, the first time i saw that that pissed me off the most lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i soooo want a video of barry and the moonlight cast as soon as the LLL producer said 'moonlight you won best picture'



ffs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yall overreacting, he mean't in a "omg can everyone keep it and be happy" way, not because he was denying moonlight his award, he even said it afterwards rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y'all



like I'm not joking this is still the funniest thing to me and I'm usually very easily embarrassed by awkward ass situations but this shit still has me cracking up



like they really THOUGHT

Reply

Thread

Link

Same, same.



Normally I get really bad second hand embarrassment, but La La Land still won big, so I don't feel too bad for them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm the same way. this was just hilarious to see and the surprised faces of everyone in the audience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah like if it was any other movie (except hacksaw ridge) i'd feel bad but LLL has been so awarded and still won the most oscars of the night that it was just funny



i do feel bad for the moonlight people but there was something cathartic about watching them literally snatch oscars from la la lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and like Taraji was cracking up in the audience too



she pulled her phone out and everything lmao i love ha Reply

Thread

Link









Dying over Maren Ade's :O face and Jharrel Jerome looks like he's about to have a heart attack! I keep finding new pics and the audience reactions will just never not be funny.Dying over Maren Ade's :O face and Jharrel Jerome looks like he's about to have a heart attack! Reply

Thread

Link

omg i hadn't notice her face until you pointed out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's especially hilarious to me cause she look so jaded and unimpressed all awards season.



Didn't see THAT coming though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so funny omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lin in the corner is me



SHOOK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



the reaction compilations killed me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol poor warren, he froze.



poor lala land.



and poor moonlight who kinda got overshadowed but i'm sure it'll get more people out to watch the movie.



it was all simultaneously sad, awkward, and hilarious. Reply

Thread

Link

i haven't seen it (although i've been wanting to) but i plan on buying it tomorrow at target. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly i dont keep up with oscar hype so i hadnt even heard of it until the fiasco but now i wanna watch it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if anything this is gonna carry moonlight's legacy for decades while other BPs get forgotten after a year Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao Iconic plot twist.



A movie about queer black men snatching a major award from a movie about yt people singing and dancing. Bless. Reply

Thread

Link

i love it, but i keep thinking... imagine the shitshow if this had happened the other way around omggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the tumblr think pieces on this have been cracking me up. anyone who took it too seriously is amusing to me.



I feel #blessed because I saw both this and the Miss Universe debacle live. it's so much wilder when you're not expecting it, lol Reply

Thread

Link

this is such an epic fuck up Reply

Thread

Link

R.I.P. Faye Reply

Thread

Link