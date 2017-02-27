February 27th, 2017, 11:23 pm ljtryout Jimmy Kimmel's version of what happened yesterday at the Oscars. Sourcelol Denzel! Tagged: award show - academy awards, jimmy kimmel Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 110110 comments Add comment
CAN'T WAIT TO SEE CORINNE ON KIMMEL TONIGHT
Faye Dunaway is gonna die a recluse now. First Mommie Dearest, now this (although I love Mommie Dearest lol)
This happened to Aisha Tyler at the daytime emmys [she was given an envelope to a category that had not been announced yet] she saw it was wrong, alerted everyone out loud what was happening and waited to be given the right card. Like it's not that hard to figure out what to do in this scenrio.
It would be one thing if he did what Faye did which was quickly read the first thing you saw. but he knew it was wrong and just stood there befuddled handing it off to the person who had no clue what was happening next to him.
like someone said in another post, had LLL been the winner we wouldn't even know he had the wrong envelope and it was safe to assume it was gonna win it anyway
eta: when he said it on the actual awards show not in this video
Lol at that part about Denzel
I wish we had a full video the audience's reaction
ffs
like I'm not joking this is still the funniest thing to me and I'm usually very easily embarrassed by awkward ass situations but this shit still has me cracking up
like they really THOUGHT
Normally I get really bad second hand embarrassment, but La La Land still won big, so I don't feel too bad for them.
i do feel bad for the moonlight people but there was something cathartic about watching them literally snatch oscars from la la lmao
she pulled her phone out and everything lmao i love ha
Dying over Maren Ade's :O face and Jharrel Jerome looks like he's about to have a heart attack!
Didn't see THAT coming though.
SHOOK
poor lala land.
and poor moonlight who kinda got overshadowed but i'm sure it'll get more people out to watch the movie.
it was all simultaneously sad, awkward, and hilarious.
A movie about queer black men snatching a major award from a movie about yt people singing and dancing. Bless.
I feel #blessed because I saw both this and the Miss Universe debacle live. it's so much wilder when you're not expecting it, lol